Cali Live 24 high school boys basketball preview: Players, teams, how to watch
ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA — If Section 7 was The Masters, then Cali Live 24 is the U.S. Open of high school boys basketball events.
The showcase of top 168 high school teams and their players from California and adjoining states is Friday through Sunday at the state-of-the-art, 12-court Roebbelen Center in Roseville, a 20-minute northeast jaunt from Sacramento.
“Our intent is to be the biggest and best scholastic basketball event in the country,” tournament director Randy Bessolo, who is University High School of San Francisco boys basketball coach and head of the Bay Area Basketball Coaches Association (BABCA). “Obviously Section 7 sets a high bar. But we plan to put on a great event to give teams and their kids a great opportunity for exposure to college coaches.”
Cali Live 24, sanctioned by the CIF, comes just a week after Section 7 featured 160 of the country’s top teams — primarily the West Coast — at State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz.
That event, which fit 12 courts into the cavernous football stadium, was met with great fanfare and accolades, including the play of Northern California power Riordan of San Francisco, which won three straight games, including double-digit ones over traditional Southern California powers Sierra Canyon (68-62) and Redondo Union (69-57), before losing in an unofficial title game to Arizona power Millennium (Goodyear), 72-58.
Many long standing California high school basketball experts, including SBLive Sports’ own Tarek Fattal, came away thinking the Crusaders, based on last week’s play, will be the favorites to win a CIF Open Division title in 2025.
“They definitely have the horses,” said West Coast scout and former college coach Gerry Freitas, a co-director of the Cali Live 24 event.
Said Fattal: “They looked dialed in. As long as they stay healthy and intact, they’re going to be tough to beat come next season.”
And over the weekend.
The Crusaders, with a much shorter road trip (110 miles) than last week, will be one of the top teams in pools 1 and 2, which also features De La Salle, Redondo Union, Damien, Destiny Christian (previously named Capital Christian) and out-of-state powers Basha (Ariz.), Roosevelt (Ore.) and Sunnyslope (Ariz.).
Even though identified as a California event, tournament directors — with the backing of CIF officials — decided to add a few elite teams from touching states to help attract more college coaches (150 are expected throughout the weekend).
Among those teams is Millenium, which is among the eight teams in pools 3 and 4, meaning there is no possibility of a rematch with Riordan.
SEE CALI LIVE 24 POOLS/TEAMS | SCHEDULES
Both teams looked in midseason form last week, especially the play of Riordan 6-foot point guard Semetri Carr and Millenium 6-foot-7 forward Kingston Tosi, who according to Freitas probably upped their recruiting stock more than any two top-level players.
Carr, a recent transfer from Branson, had 19 points and five rebounds against Sierra Canyon.
“He’s such a pure point guard,” Riordan coach Joey Curtin said. “He can create for himself and others. And he’s a great defender and rebounder.”
Said Freitas: “I heard one power 5 coach casually say (last week while watching), ‘he’s gonna have 20 offers after this game is over.’ “
According to Curtin, Carr picked up five offers over the weekend, upping his total to 12 according to 247Sports.
“The forum for exposure to this kind of event is immense,” Freitas said. “It’s a great opportunity for the players and team development.”
It is especially important for a team like Riordan, which lost six key seniors including Central Coast Section Player of the Year Zion Sensley (now at UC Santa Barbara) and gained three key transfers, including Carr, his former teammate DJ Armstrong, a 6-3 guard, and 6-5 junior Kirby Seals (from Santa Cruz).
SECTION 7 SBLIVE COVERAGE FROM TAREK FATTAL
PREVIEW | DAY 1 | DAY 2 | TOP PERFORMERS | STOCK RISERS
Add in starters, four-star junior 6-4 guard Andrew Hilman, 6-10 post Steve Emeneke, four-star forward Jasir Rencher and 6-6 forward John Tofi, and the Crusaders are loaded.
“I really liked how we shared the ball and defended all weekend,” Curtin said.
Among the top California 2025 recruits (according to 247Sports) scheduled to play this weekend at Boys Cali Live 24:
SCHEDULED TO PLAY AT CALI LIVE 2024
TOP 15 CALIFORNIA 2025 RECRUITS (RANKED BY 247SPORTS)
(Rk., name, high school (size), 3 college offers)
1. PF Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph (6-5, 211): USC, Arizona, Kentucky
2. SF Alec Blair, De La Salle (6-6, 180): Cal, Clemson, Oregon
3. SG Mazi Mosley, St. Francis-La Canada (6-5, 175): LSU, Georgia Tech, Cal
4. SF Dillan Shaw, Heritage Christian (6-7, 200): Cal, Fresno State, LMC
5. SF Jasir Rencher, Riordan (6-5, 200): BYU, Illinois, Minnesota
6. PG Semetri Carr, Riordan (6-0, 175): Washington, Cal, USC
7. PF Dallas Washington, Santa Margarita (6-8, 195): Fresno State, Montana, Wash. St.
8. PF Tae Simmons, Heritage Christian (6-6, 215): LMU, Nevada, Montana
9. PG Lino Mark, Notre Dame-SO (6-2, 165): SMU, Arizona State, Pepperdine
10. PG Gavin Hightower, Windward (6-1, 175): Cal, LMC, Wash. State
11. SG Aaron Glass, Rancho Cucamonga (6-2, 175): Arizona State, Cal, Fresno State
12. PG Elijah Perryman, Clayton Valley (6-1, 175): Montana, Cal Baptist, Montana State
13. C Douglas Langford, St. Pius X (6-7, 225): USF, CS Northridge, LMU
14. SF Jake Hall, Carlsbad (6-3, 180): Cal Poly, Buffalo, Cornell
15. PG Julien Gomez, La Mirada (6-2, 180): Texas-RGV, Riverside, Santa Barbara
TOP 5 CALIFORNIA 2026 RECRUITS (RANKED BY 247SPORTS)
1. SF Tajh Ariza, Westchester (6-8, 180): Arizona State, Kansas, UCLA
2. PF Christian Collins, Westchester (6-8, 200): San Diego
3. SG Andrew Hilman, Riordan (6-4, 180): Cal, USF, San Jose State
4. SG SJ Madison, Redondo Union (6-4, 170): LMU, UT-Arlington
5. SG Julius Price, St. Joseph (6-2, 190): Minnesota, Washington