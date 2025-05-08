California Baseball coaches suspended while school investigates alleged racial slurs
A San Francisco Bay Area high school baseball coach, suspended while his team is being investigated for making alleged racists and homophobic remarks, said he’s merely a “scapegoat.”
According to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle, Pinole Valley head coach T’won Blake and an assistant have been suspended since last week after allegations from two games, one captured on a video from an April 23 home game against Albany.
The separate slurs allegedly targeted Asian Americans and Indian Americans.
Blake told the Chronicle that he did not hear any of them during play, questioned his players and identified student spectators as responsible for any taunts or slurs. He noted that if any player was ever caught doing so they would be “severely punished.”
“As a black man, I don’t stand for racism by any means,” Blake told the newspaper. “But without being given the opportunity to correct it in the moment, I’m not guilty of anything. I am absolutely the scapegoat.”
Blake took even a stronger stance in an interview with ABC7news: “I would have cleared the dugout, the bleachers, or whoever from saying anything racial to any kid.”
Eugene Lee, a parent of one of the targeted Albany victims, told the television station: “I don’t feel the coach should be this sort of single scapegoat. I just don’t understand why the district is so allergic to punishing the boys, I mean, there’s a lesson to be learned here.”
A voice from the video tape is clearly heard saying "PF Chang is that you?" when Lee's son, a pitcher, is warming up.
Lee believes Pinole Valley’s baseball team should have its season cancelled. The Spartans (11-10-1) have won six of their last seven games.
The West Contra Costa Unified School District issued a statement in part: “We want to be clear: racism, hate speech, and harassment have no place in our schools or athletic programs. We are working to identify those involved.”