California basketball blue blood Mater Dei knocked off by Santa Barbara in quarterfinals

INTERVIEW: UC Santa Barbara commit Luke Zuffelato pours in 28 points in Santa Barbara’s 75-70 OT win over Mater Dei.



Zuffelato hit a bank 3ball in OT with 15 seconds left that helped seal the game. He banked a game-winner against Sierra Canyon at home earlier this season, too. pic.twitter.com/iNEDcpLOkx