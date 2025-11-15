High School

California boys basketball final scores, results — November 14, 2025

See every final score from this week of California boys high school basketball

Gary Adornato

California high school basketball is underway for the 2025-26 season.
California high school basketball is underway for the 2025-26 season. / Mike Bouffard

The California boys high school basketball is just underway and here a list of final scores from Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

Annenberg 54, Smidt Tech 47

Arleta 85, Legacy 64

Bernstein 100, Gertz-Ressler 30

Brio College Prep 46, South LA College Prep 35

Chatsworth 60, Verdugo Hills 43

College Prep 78, Swett 53

East College Prep 31, Legacy College Prep 27

Foshay 97, Hawkins 29

Franklin 63, Diego Rivera 35

Garfield 69, Mendez 33

Grant 54, Van Nuys 45

Lincoln 68, South Gate 26

Los Angeles 59, Hollywood 19

MSCP 63, Westchester 60

Making Waves Academy 41, Richmond 17

Manual Arts 52, Port of Los Angeles 49

Neuwirth Leadership Academy 23, Alliance Ted K. Tajima 22

New Designs University Park 30, Stella High Charter Academy 15

Panorama 37, AMIT 26

Pilgrim 60, Larchmont Charter 44

San Fernando 68, Robert F. Kennedy Community 51

Sotomayor 51, Animo De La Hoya 32

Taft 67, Sherman Oaks CES 56

Torres 71, Vaughn 70

Triumph Charter 73, University Prep Value 27

Wilson 74, Huntington Park 55

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Senior VP of Content for High School On SI and SBLive Sports. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University. In 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/California