California boys basketball final scores, results — November 14, 2025
The California boys high school basketball is just underway and here a list of final scores from Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.
Annenberg 54, Smidt Tech 47
Arleta 85, Legacy 64
Bernstein 100, Gertz-Ressler 30
Brio College Prep 46, South LA College Prep 35
Chatsworth 60, Verdugo Hills 43
College Prep 78, Swett 53
East College Prep 31, Legacy College Prep 27
Foshay 97, Hawkins 29
Franklin 63, Diego Rivera 35
Garfield 69, Mendez 33
Grant 54, Van Nuys 45
Lincoln 68, South Gate 26
Los Angeles 59, Hollywood 19
MSCP 63, Westchester 60
Making Waves Academy 41, Richmond 17
Manual Arts 52, Port of Los Angeles 49
Neuwirth Leadership Academy 23, Alliance Ted K. Tajima 22
New Designs University Park 30, Stella High Charter Academy 15
Panorama 37, AMIT 26
Pilgrim 60, Larchmont Charter 44
San Fernando 68, Robert F. Kennedy Community 51
Sotomayor 51, Animo De La Hoya 32
Taft 67, Sherman Oaks CES 56
Torres 71, Vaughn 70
Triumph Charter 73, University Prep Value 27
Wilson 74, Huntington Park 55
