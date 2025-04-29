California (CIF) baseball: Section-by-section start/end playoff dates, defending champions
Like a fastball from Paul Skenes — a California prep product by the way (El Toro High School) — the high school baseball season in California is rocketing by.
The state's 10 sections open their playoffs in the next few weeks — all with different starting dates — followed by the California Interscholastic Federation regional playoffs (North and South) June 3-7.
The state has yet to agree on a state championship format which would pit the North champions versus the South, though one is anticipated in the next few years.
Here is a section-by-section calendar of its baseball playoffs.
San Diego Section
Starts: May 21. Championships: May 29-31
Defending champions: Torrey Pines (Open), San Marcos (Division 1), Point Loma (D2), Valhalla (D3), University City (D4), Mount Miguel (D5), Calvin Christian (D5AA)
Southern Section
Starts: May 15. Championships: May 30-31
Defending champions: Corona (D1), Hart (D2), Beckman (D3), Camarillo (D4), Chino Hills (D5), Colony (D6), Oxford Academy (D7), Azusa (D8)
LA City Section
Starts: May 13. Championships: May 24 (Dodger Stadium)
Defending champions: Bell (Open), North Hollywood (D1), Eagle Rock (D2), University (D3)
Central Section
Starts: May 16. Championships: May 31
Defending champions: Liberty Patriots (D1), Bakersfield Christian (D2), Kingsburg (D3), Liberty Hawks (D4), Shafter (D5), Chavez (D6)
Central Coast Section
Starts: May 24. Championships: May 29-31
Defending champions: Mitty (D1), King's Academy (D2), Christopher (D3), Mountain View (D4), Capuchino (D5), Menlo School (D6)
San Francisco Section
Starts: May 8. Championship: May 14 (Oracle Park)
Defending champion: Lowell
Oakland Section
Starts: May 7. Championship: May 14
Defending champion: Oakland Tech
North Coast Section
Starts: May 20. Championships: May 30-31
Defending champions: Granada (D1), Cardinal Newman (D2), San Marin (D3), Justin-Siena (D4), Branson (D5), Ferndale (D6)
Sac-Joaquin Section
Starts: May 7. Championships: May 22-23
Defending champions: St. Mary's (D1), Granite Bay (D2), Oakmont (D3), Casa Roble (D4), Bradshaw Christian (D5), Leroy Greene Academy (D6), Woodland Christian (D7)
Northern Section
Starts: May 13. Championships: May 24
Defending champions: Chico (D2), Gridley (D3), Colusa (D4), Etna (D5), Redding Christian (D6)
