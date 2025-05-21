California (CIF) Central Coast Section baseball high school playoff brackets (5/20/2025)
Top seeds in each division are Serra (Division 1), Leigh (D2), Carmel (D3), Carlmont (D4), Menlo School (D5) and Stevenson (D6)
The Central Coast Section baseball high school playoff brackets have been released.
All six of the divisions begin play on Saturday with the single-elimination tournaments concluding May 30-31.
The winners of those championships and runner-ups in many cases, advance to the CIF Northern Regional tournament, which runs June 3-7. No state championships have been approved as of yet.
Defending champions are Mitty (D1), King's Academy (D2), Christopher (D3), Mountain View (D4), Capuchino (D5) and Menlo School (D6).
2025 Central Coast Section baseball brackets
