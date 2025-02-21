California (CIF) Central Coast Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, times (2/20/2025)
The CIF's Central Coast Section has unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in six divisions.
The playoffs begin Friday in all divisions with the championship games taking place Feb. 28 and March 1. Besides the Open Division, which will two sets of four-team pool action, the other divisions will utilize a single-elimination bracket format.
All the champions along with all eight teams selected to the Open Division advance to the CIF State regional tournament.
Top seeds in each divisions are Riordan (Open), Palo Alto (D1), Christopher (D2), Aptos (D3), King's Academy (D4) and Priory (D5).
Defending champions are Riordan (Open), Los Gatos (D1), Valley Christian (D2), Sacred Heart Cathedral (D3), Carmel (D4) and Oakwood (D5).
Below are the links to each Central Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.