California (CIF) Central Coast Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups, times (2/21/2025)

Top seeds in each divisions are Mitty (Open), Los Gatos (D1), Hillsdale (D2), Notre Dame San Jose (D3), Menlo School (D4) and Castilleja (D5)

Mitch Stephens

Sacred Heart Cathedral's Maddie Eade dribbles hard toward the basket against St. Ignatius 1-14-2025 at the Chase Center. Eade scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Both teams are in the CCS Open Division playoffs which get underway Friday.
Sacred Heart Cathedral's Maddie Eade dribbles hard toward the basket against St. Ignatius 1-14-2025 at the Chase Center. Eade scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Both teams are in the CCS Open Division playoffs which get underway Friday. / Photo: Ernie Abrea

The CIF's Central Coast Section has unveiled its 2025 girls basketball brackets in six divisions.

The playoffs begin Friday in all divisions with the championship games taking place Feb. 28 and March 1. Besides the Open Division, which will two sets of four-team pool action, the other divisions will utilize a single-elimination bracket format.

All the champions along with all eight teams selected to the Open Division advance to the CIF State regional tournament.

Defending champions are MItty (Open), Evergreen Valley (D1), St. Francis (D2) Mills (D3), Menlo School (D4) and Summit Shasta (D5).

Below are the links to each Central Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.

2025 CCS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Open Division

Division 1
Pick 'Em

Division 2
Pick 'Em

Division 3
Pick 'Em

Division 4
Pick 'Em

Division 5
Pick 'Em

Published |Modified
