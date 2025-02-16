California (CIF) Central Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/15/2025)
The Central Section of the CIF has unveiled its boys basketball brackets in six Divisions for the 2025 postseason.
Five of the six divisions — all 16-team tournaments — got underway Saturday with the eight-team Division 1 competition slated to start on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The following are the actual brackets and scores from first-round games along with the Pick 'Em link to have fun trying to pick all the winners in each round.
Quarterfinal rounds in every division continue on Wednesday.
Defending champions are Clovis North (Division 1), Dinuba (D2), North (D3), Kerman (D4), Coalinga (D5) and Caruthers (D6).
CIF CS DIVISION 1 BRACKET
PICK 'EMS
As expected, the state's No. 3 ranked team St. Joseph-Santa Maria is the top seed and hosts eighth-seed Bullard in a first-round game on Wednesday. Fifth-ranked Clovis West travels to No. 4 San Joaqin Memorial, No. 6 Clovis East travels to No. 3 Clovis North and second-seed Buchanan hosts No. 7 Bakersfield Christian.
CIF CS DIVISION 2 BRACKET
PICK 'EMS
In first-round play, there were three upsets with lower seeds prevailing, the biggest one being 15th seed Hanford shocking No. 2 San Luis Obispo, 59-49. The others were No. 12 Frontier nipping No. 5 Sanger, 51-50, and No. 9 Roosevelt edging No. 8 Atascadero, 77-75.
Other higher seeds to advance were No. 1 Mission College Prep, No. 4 Sunnyside, No. 3 Central, No. 6 Bakersfield and No. 7 Porterfille.
CIF CS DIVISION 3 BRACKET
PICK 'EMS
There was only one upset in first-round play Saturday as 10th-seed Righetti upset No. 7 Dinuba, 58-55.
The other higher seeds — No. 1 North, No. 8 Santa Ynez, No. 5 Kingsburg, No. 4 South, No. 3 Central Valley Christian, No. 6 Justin Garza and No. 2 Tulare Union all advancing. Tulare Union almost hit triple digits with a 95-74 win over Fresno.
CIF CS DIVISION 4 BRACKET
PICK 'EMS
Two big upsets took place Saturday in D4, with 12th seed Ridgeview beating Lompoc 60-46 and No. 11 Coalinga eliminating Sierra, 59-49.
The rest of the higher seeds advanced: No. 1 Fresno Christian, No. 8 McLane, No. 4 Sierra Pacific, No. 3 Monache, No. 7 Madera and No. 2 Corcoran.
CIF CS DIVISION 5 BRACKET
PICK 'EMS
All went according to plan in D5, with all the higher seeds advancing, including No. 1 Exeter over No. 16 Chavez, 54-31, No. 2 Madera South over No. 15 Reedley, 85-58, third-seed Santa Maria over No. 14 Liberty, 72-58 and No. 4 Orcutt Academy defeating No. 13 Orosi, 61-40.
No. 8 California City, No. 5 Granite Hills, No. 6 Kerman and No. 7 Strathmore also advanced on Saturday.
CIF CS DIVISION 6 BRACKET
PICK 'EMS
There was only one upset in Division 6 Saturday and it was a slight one as No. 9 Kings Christian went on the road to defeat No. 8 Arvin, 58-47.
The other higher seeds advanced to the quarterfinals: No. 1 Taft, No. 5 Chowchilla, No. 4 Mendota, No. 3 Rosamond, No. 6 Fowler, No. 7 Desert and No. 2 Del Oro.