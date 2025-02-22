California (CIF) Central Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (2/21/2025)
The Central Section of the CIF has unveiled its boys basketball brackets in six Divisions for the 2025 postseason last week. Now all divisions are ready for the semifinals.
Defending champions are Clovis North (Division 1), Dinuba (D2), North (D3), Kerman (D4), Coalinga (D5) and Caruthers (D6).
Check below for all the quarterfinal scores and click on the brackets for the semifinal matchups.
CIF CS DIVISION 1 BRACKET
No. 1 seed St. Joseph 89, No. 8 Bullard 49
No. 4 San Joaquin Memorial 81, No. 5 Clovis West 66
No. 3 Clovis North 53, No. 6 Clovis East 45
No. 2 Buchanan 61, No. 7 Bakersfield Christian 56
CIF CS DIVISION 2 BRACKET
No. 1 Mission Prep 80, No. 9 Roosevelt 52
No. 12 Frontier 56, No. 4 Sunnyside 44
No. 3 Central 48, No. 6 Bakersfield 45
Nol 7 Porterville 67, No. 15 Hanford
CIF CS DIVISION 3 BRACKET
No. 1 North 61, No. 8 Santa Ynez 43
No. 4 South 44, No. 5 Kingsburg 41
No. 3 Central Valley Christian 58, No. 6 Justin Garza 51
No. 10 Righetti 70, No. 2 Tulare Union 60
CIF CS DIVISION 4 BRACKET
No. 1 Fresno Christian 64, No. 8 McLane 53
No. 12 Ridgeview 78, No. 4 Sierra Pacific 56
No. 3 Monache 52, No. 11 Coalinga 47
No. 2 Corcoran 66, No. 7 Madera 36
CIF CS DIVISION 5 BRACKET
No. 1 Exeter 61, No. 8 California City 48
No. 5 Granite Hills 55, Orcutt Academy 49
No. 3 Santa Maria 70, Kernan 69
Strathmore 63, No. 2 Madera South 46
CIF CS DIVISION 6 BRACKET
No. 1 Taft Union 58, No. 9 Kings Christian 46
No. 5 Chowchilla 59, No. 4 Mendota 45
No. 6 Fowler 60, No. 3 Rosamond 53
No. 2 Del Oro 58, No. 7 Desert 53