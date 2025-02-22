High School

California (CIF) Central Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (2/21/2025)

Quarterfinal play is in the books, now on to semifinal games; Check back for updates and play Pick 'Em

Mitch Stephens

St. Joseph junior guard Gunner Morinini isn't just a 3-point bomber, going in four two of his 14 points in win over Salesian. The Knights are in the semifinals of the Central Section Division 1 playoffs.
St. Joseph junior guard Gunner Morinini isn't just a 3-point bomber, going in four two of his 14 points in win over Salesian. The Knights are in the semifinals of the Central Section Division 1 playoffs. / Photo: Greg Jungferman

The Central Section of the CIF has unveiled its boys basketball brackets in six Divisions for the 2025 postseason last week. Now all divisions are ready for the semifinals.

Defending champions are Clovis North (Division 1), Dinuba (D2), North (D3), Kerman (D4), Coalinga (D5) and Caruthers (D6).

Check below for all the quarterfinal scores and click on the brackets for the semifinal matchups.

Also play Pick 'Ems to try to predict the outcome of every game. It's fun and it's free.

CIF CS DIVISION 1 BRACKET
PICK 'EM

No. 1 seed St. Joseph 89, No. 8 Bullard 49

No. 4 San Joaquin Memorial 81, No. 5 Clovis West 66

No. 3 Clovis North 53, No. 6 Clovis East 45

No. 2 Buchanan 61, No. 7 Bakersfield Christian 56

CIF CS DIVISION 2 BRACKET
PICK 'EM

No. 1 Mission Prep 80, No. 9 Roosevelt 52

No. 12 Frontier 56, No. 4 Sunnyside 44

No. 3 Central 48, No. 6 Bakersfield 45

Nol 7 Porterville 67, No. 15 Hanford

CIF CS DIVISION 3 BRACKET
PICK 'EM

No. 1 North 61, No. 8 Santa Ynez 43

No. 4 South 44, No. 5 Kingsburg 41

No. 3 Central Valley Christian 58, No. 6 Justin Garza 51

No. 10 Righetti 70, No. 2 Tulare Union 60

CIF CS DIVISION 4 BRACKET
PICK 'EM

No. 1 Fresno Christian 64, No. 8 McLane 53

No. 12 Ridgeview 78, No. 4 Sierra Pacific 56

No. 3 Monache 52, No. 11 Coalinga 47

No. 2 Corcoran 66, No. 7 Madera 36

CIF CS DIVISION 5 BRACKET
PICK 'EM

No. 1 Exeter 61, No. 8 California City 48

No. 5 Granite Hills 55, Orcutt Academy 49

No. 3 Santa Maria 70, Kernan 69

Strathmore 63, No. 2 Madera South 46

CIF CS DIVISION 6 BRACKET
PICK 'EM

No. 1 Taft Union 58, No. 9 Kings Christian 46

No. 5 Chowchilla 59, No. 4 Mendota 45

No. 6 Fowler 60, No. 3 Rosamond 53

No. 2 Del Oro 58, No. 7 Desert 53

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

