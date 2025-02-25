California (CIF) Central Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (2/25/2025)
The Central Section of the CIF has unveiled its boys basketball brackets in six Divisions for the 2025 postseason last week. Now all divisions are ready for the championships.
Defending champions are Clovis North (Division 1), Dinuba (D2), North (D3), Kerman (D4), Coalinga (D5) and Caruthers (D6).
Check below for all the semifinals and click on the brackets for the championship games.
The big news around the section is that top seeds in Division 5 and 6 each lost in the semifinal rounds.
Also play Pick 'Ems to try to predict the outcome of every game. It's fun and it's free.
CIF CS DIVISION 1 BRACKET
PICK 'EM
No. 1 seed St. Joseph 61, No. 4 San Joaquin Memorial 38
No. 2 Buchanan 58, No. 3 Clovis North
CIF CS DIVISION 2 BRACKET
PICK 'EM
No. 1 Mission Prep 67, No. 12 Frontier 55
No. 3 Central 71, No. 7 Porterville 54
CIF CS DIVISION 3 BRACKET
PICK 'EM
No. 1 North 51, No. 4 South 46
No. 10 Righetti 49, No. 3 Central Valley Christian 48
CIF CS DIVISION 4 BRACKET
PICK 'EM
No. 1 Fresno Christian 59, No. 12 Ridgeview 39
No. 3 Monache 58, No. 2 Corcoran 55
CIF CS DIVISION 5 BRACKET
PICK 'EM
No. 5 Granite Hills 45, No. 1 Exeter 41
No. 7 Strathmore 77, No. 3 Santa Maria 69
CIF CS DIVISION 6 BRACKET
PICK 'EM
No. 5 Chowchilla 65, No. 1 Taft Union 58
No. 6 Fowler 75, No. 2 Del Oro 59