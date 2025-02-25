High School

California (CIF) Central Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (2/25/2025)

Championship games are set including the Division 1 matchup of nationally ranked Santa Maria St. Joseph versus Clovis Buchanan

St. Joseph sophomore guard Malcolm Price dribbles down court during a 76-67 win over Salesian in the premier game of the Crush in the Valley Showcase. Price's Knights play Buchanan in Saturday's Central Section Division 1 title game.
The Central Section of the CIF has unveiled its boys basketball brackets in six Divisions for the 2025 postseason last week. Now all divisions are ready for the championships.

Defending champions are Clovis North (Division 1), Dinuba (D2), North (D3), Kerman (D4), Coalinga (D5) and Caruthers (D6).

Check below for all the semifinals and click on the brackets for the championship games.

The big news around the section is that top seeds in Division 5 and 6 each lost in the semifinal rounds.

CIF CS DIVISION 1 BRACKET
No. 1 seed St. Joseph 61, No. 4 San Joaquin Memorial 38

No. 2 Buchanan 58, No. 3 Clovis North

CIF CS DIVISION 2 BRACKET
No. 1 Mission Prep 67, No. 12 Frontier 55

No. 3 Central 71, No. 7 Porterville 54

CIF CS DIVISION 3 BRACKET
No. 1 North 51, No. 4 South 46

No. 10 Righetti 49, No. 3 Central Valley Christian 48

CIF CS DIVISION 4 BRACKET
No. 1 Fresno Christian 59, No. 12 Ridgeview 39

No. 3 Monache 58, No. 2 Corcoran 55

CIF CS DIVISION 5 BRACKET
No. 5 Granite Hills 45, No. 1 Exeter 41

No. 7 Strathmore 77, No. 3 Santa Maria 69

CIF CS DIVISION 6 BRACKET
No. 5 Chowchilla 65, No. 1 Taft Union 58

No. 6 Fowler 75, No. 2 Del Oro 59

