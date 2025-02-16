California (CIF) Central Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/15/2025)

High School

Clovis West's team shot after clinching its 20th straight TRAC title with a 67-48 win at Clovis.
The Central Section of the CIF has unveiled its girls basketball brackets in six Divisions for the 2025 postseason.

All six divisions got underway Friday including the 10-team Division 1 tourney that features the top 10 teams in the section. Only two games (four teams) had first-round games, the remaining six received byes.

The other five divisions, all featuring 16 teams, all played games on Friday. Quarterfinal rounds in each division continue on Tuesday. Check all the brackets below and be sure to click on the Pick 'Em link to follow along.

Defending champions are Clovis West (Division 1), Monache (D2), Bakersfield Christian (D3), Immanuel (D4), Rosamond (D5) and Foothill (D6).

CIF CS DIVISION 1 BRACKET
The good news for ninth seed Arroyo Grande is it upset No. 8 Bullard 54-40 on Friday. The bad news it must go on the road Tuesday to face nationally-ranked Clovis West, the top seed.

The other first-round game Friday was seventh-seed Caruthers handling No. 10 Buchanan, 72-45. Caruthers advances to quarterfinal play at No. 2 Clovis.

Others in the bracket are No. 5 San Joaquin Memorial which travels to No. 4 Central and No. 3 St. Joseph which hosts No. 6 Clovis East.

CIF CS DIVISION 2 BRACKET
There was only one upset in first-round play on Friday when No. 10 Cabrillo eliminated No. 7 Righett, 57-33.

The higher other seeds all advanced: No. 1 Monache, No. 8 Tehachapi, No. 5 San Luis Obispo, No. 4 Centennial, No. 3 Orcutt Academy, No. 6 Mission College Prep and No. 2 Sierra Pacific.

CIF CS DIVISION 3 BRACKET
There were two huge upsets on Friday, the biggest being No. 15 Tulare Western shocking No. 2 Hoover 63-58, and No. 12 Sierra not just edging No. 5 Hanford West, but scoring an 80-39 victory.

The other higher seeds that advances were No. 1 Bakersfield Christian, No. 8 Shafter, No. 4 Morro Bay, No. 3 Sanger, No. 6 Liberty and No. 7 Lompoc.

CIF CS DIVISION 4 BRACKET
There was just one upset and it was mild as No. 9 Fresno traveled to Sunnyside and advanced with a 46-29 victory.

The other higher seeds to advance were No. 1 Immanuel (70-6 over McFarland), No. 5 Mendota, No. 4 Atascadero, No. 3 Matilda Torres, No. 6 Tulare Union, No. 7 Coalina and No. 2 Santa Ynez.

CIF CS DIVISION 5 BRACKET

Two big surprises occurred in D5 play as No. 12 Kingsburg eliminated No. 5 Mt. Whitney 49-41 and No. 11 Chowchilla beat No. 6 Santa Mara, 48-37.

All the other higher seeds advanced: No. 1 Parlier, No. 8 Bishop Union, No. 4 Strathmore, No. 3 North, No. 7 Kern Valley and No. 2 Rosamond.

CIF CS DIVISION 6 BRACKET
All went according to plan in D6 on Friday, with all the top seeds advancing: No. 1 Summit Charter, No. 8 Orosi, No. 5 Desert, No. 4 Firebaugh, No. 3 Lindsay, No. 6 Foothill, No. 7 Farmersville and No. 2 Corcoran.

