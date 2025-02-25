California (CIF) Central Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups, (2/25/2025)
The Central Section of the CIF has unveiled its girls basketball brackets in six Divisions last week for the 2025 postseason. Now all divisions are ready for the championship games.
Defending champions are Clovis West (Division 1), Monache (D2), Bakersfield Christian (D3), Immanuel (D4), Rosamond (D5) and Foothill (D6).
Check below for all the semifinal scores and click on the brackets for the championship matchups and how each team got there.
CIF CS DIVISION 1 BRACKET
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Clovis West 50, No. 4 Central 29
No. 2 Clovis 58, No. 3 St. Joseph 53
CIF CS DIVISION 2 BRACKET
No. 1 Monache 51, No. 4 Centennial 44
No. 2 Sierra Pacific 68, No. 3 Orcutt Academy 59
CIF CS DIVISION 3 BRACKET
No. 8 Shafter 53, No. 12 Sierra 43
No. 6 Liberty 44, No. 7 Lompoc 40
CIF CS DIVISION 4 BRACKET
No. 1 Immanuel 67, No. 4 Atascadero 29
No. 2 Santa Ynez 49, No. 3 Matilda Torres 42
CIF CS DIVISION 5 BRACKET
No. 8 Bishop Union 30, No. 4 Strathmore 26
No. 2 Rosamond 71, No. 3 North 35
CIF CS DIVISION 6 BRACKET
No. 1 Summit Charter 65, No. 5 Desert 50
No. 3 Lindsay 52, No. 2 Corcoran 47