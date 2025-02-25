High School

California (CIF) Central Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups, (2/25/2025)

Championship games are set in every division including the Division 1 matchup of nationally ranked and unbeaten Clovis West against longtime rival Clovis

Mitch Stephens

Liberty Bakersfield senior PG Nevaeh Matthews dribbles up court in a recent game with Independence. The Patriots are playing for the Central Section D3 title Saturday against Shafter.
Liberty Bakersfield senior PG Nevaeh Matthews dribbles up court in a recent game with Independence. The Patriots are playing for the Central Section D3 title Saturday against Shafter. / Photo: Larry Aronat

The Central Section of the CIF has unveiled its girls basketball brackets in six Divisions last week for the 2025 postseason. Now all divisions are ready for the championship games.

Defending champions are Clovis West (Division 1), Monache (D2), Bakersfield Christian (D3), Immanuel (D4), Rosamond (D5) and Foothill (D6).

Check below for all the semifinal scores and click on the brackets for the championship matchups and how each team got there.

Also play Pick 'Em to try to predict the outcome of every game. It's fun and it's free.

CIF CS DIVISION 1 BRACKET
PICK 'EM

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Clovis West 50, No. 4 Central 29

No. 2 Clovis 58, No. 3 St. Joseph 53

CIF CS DIVISION 2 BRACKET
PICK 'EM

No. 1 Monache 51, No. 4 Centennial 44

No. 2 Sierra Pacific 68, No. 3 Orcutt Academy 59

CIF CS DIVISION 3 BRACKET
PICK 'EM

No. 8 Shafter 53, No. 12 Sierra 43

No. 6 Liberty 44, No. 7 Lompoc 40

CIF CS DIVISION 4 BRACKET
PICK 'EM

No. 1 Immanuel 67, No. 4 Atascadero 29

No. 2 Santa Ynez 49, No. 3 Matilda Torres 42

CIF CS DIVISION 5 BRACKET

PICK 'EM

No. 8 Bishop Union 30, No. 4 Strathmore 26

No. 2 Rosamond 71, No. 3 North 35

CIF CS DIVISION 6 BRACKET
PICK 'EM

No. 1 Summit Charter 65, No. 5 Desert 50

No. 3 Lindsay 52, No. 2 Corcoran 47

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California