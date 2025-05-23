California (CIF) Central Section high school softball updated playoff brackets, scores, matchups (5/23/2025)
Ten teams have advanced to championship games, including Division 1 semifinal winners Buchanan and Clovis North
The Central Section softball playoffs have reached the championship games in all six divisions. All title games will be played May 30-31.
CIF Regional play then runs for one week starting June 3 and finishing up June 7.
Semifinal play was completed Thursday with all the scores and championship matches below:
Division 1
- No. 5 seed Buchanan 6, No. 1 Central East 4
- No. 2 Clovis North 10, No. 3 Stockdale 3
- Championship: Buchanan (23-9) vs. Clovis North (21-5), 7 p.m. May 31
Division 2
- No. 9 Edison at No. 4 Bakersfield Christian, 4:30 p.m. Friday
- No. 3 Monache 4, No. 2 Garces Memorial 3
Division 3
- No. 5 Liberty at No. 1 Wasco, 5:30 p.m. Friday
- No. 7 Pioneer Valley 1, No. 3 Kerman 0
Division 4
- No. 1 Woodlake 8, No. 5 Golden West 5
- No. 3 Coalinga 5, No. 7 Sanger West 1
- Championship: No. 1 Woodlake (27-1) vs. No. 3 Coalinga (21-7), 4:30 p.m., May 31
Division 5
- No. 1 Orcutt Academy 1, No. 4 Hoover 0
- No. 2 Dos Palos 5, No. 11 McLane 0
- Championship: No. 1 Orcutt Academy (14-11) vs. No. 2 Dos Palos (19-8), 4:30 p.m. May 30
Division 6
- No. 5 Torres 11, No. 1 Kern Valley 1
- No. 10 Roosevelt 8, No. 3 Strathmore 3
- Championship: No. 5 Torres (14-13) vs. No. 10 Roosevelt (16-12), 4:30 p.m., May 29
Top seeds in each divisions are Central (D1), Hanford West (D2), Wasco (D3), Woodlake (D4), Orcutt Academy (D5) and Kearn Valley (D6).
Defending champions are Clovis North (D1), St. Joseph (D2), Bakersfield Christian (D3), Mission College Prep (D4), Woodlake (D5), Nipomo (D6).
CENTRAL SECTION (CIF) 2025 SOFTBALL BRACKETS
Published