California high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025

Santa Margarita football
Santa Margarita football / Terry Jack

The 2025 California high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night.

Arroyo Grande 23, Bakersfield 20

Barstow 10, Apple Valley 7

Beckman 30, Brea Olinda 24

Bishop Union 69, Woodlake 21

Calaveras Hills 27, Linden 12

Cardinal Newman 17, Pittsburg 42

Casa Roble 42, Sutter 27

El Cerrito 32, Ukiah 21

Flintridge Prep 36, Cornerstone Christian 21

Folsom 21, Oak Ridge 14

Grace 48, Santa Paula 16

Immanuel 48, Templeton 7

Kennedy 49, Independence 13

Middletown 37, Piedmont 23

Minarets 21, Orosi 14

Monte Vista 24, Clayton Valley Charter 10

Morse 45, Hoover 30

Pacifica/Oxnard 20, Palos Verdes 10

Pittsburg 42, Cardinal Newman 17

Santa Fe Christian 44, Steele Canyon 41

Santa Margarita 42, Centennial/Corona 7

Santee 35, Hawkins 6

San Fernando 21, Cleveland 14

Serra 28, Los Gatos 21

South El Monte 14, Pioneer 6

Woodbridge 24, Montebello 23

Woodcreek 58, Oakdale 52

