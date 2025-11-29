California high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025
The 2025 California high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night.
California High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (CIF) - November 28, 2025
California high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025
Arroyo Grande 23, Bakersfield 20
Barstow 10, Apple Valley 7
Beckman 30, Brea Olinda 24
Bishop Union 69, Woodlake 21
Calaveras Hills 27, Linden 12
Cardinal Newman 17, Pittsburg 42
Casa Roble 42, Sutter 27
El Cerrito 32, Ukiah 21
Flintridge Prep 36, Cornerstone Christian 21
Folsom 21, Oak Ridge 14
Grace 48, Santa Paula 16
Immanuel 48, Templeton 7
Kennedy 49, Independence 13
Middletown 37, Piedmont 23
Minarets 21, Orosi 14
Monte Vista 24, Clayton Valley Charter 10
Morse 45, Hoover 30
Pacifica/Oxnard 20, Palos Verdes 10
Pittsburg 42, Cardinal Newman 17
Santa Fe Christian 44, Steele Canyon 41
Santa Margarita 42, Centennial/Corona 7
Santee 35, Hawkins 6
San Fernando 21, Cleveland 14
Serra 28, Los Gatos 21
South El Monte 14, Pioneer 6
Woodbridge 24, Montebello 23
Woodcreek 58, Oakdale 52
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.