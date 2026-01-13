California (CIF) High School Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 320 games scheduled across California on Tuesday, January 13, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of California's top-ranked teams as No. 3 St. John Bosco hosts Mater Dei and Serra faces No. 6 Archbishop Riordan.
California High School Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, January 13
With 17 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 California high school basketball season rolls on.
CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 13
There are 50 Central Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, January 13, highlighted by Serra vs Archbishop Riordan at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Central Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 13
There are 40 Central Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, January 13, highlighted by St. Joseph vs Mission Prep at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 13
There are 59 North Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, January 13, highlighted by Bethel vs Salesian College Preparatory at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF North Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
There are 42 Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, January 13, highlighted by Inderkum vs Bella Vista at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 13
There are 37 San Diego Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, January 13, highlighted by Mira Mesa vs St. Augustine at 5:45 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF San Diego Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 13
There are 127 Southern Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, January 13, highlighted by Sierra Canyon vs Loyola at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Southern Section Basketball Scoreboard.
