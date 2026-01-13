California CIF State Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings, Jan. 12
If the first week of league play — especially the Mission League of the Southern Section — is any indication, it's going to be a spectacular 2026 season in California.
Clearly the No. 1 team in the state Sierra Canyon, led by the state's top senior recruit according to 247Sports Composite, in 6-foot-5 combo guard Brandon McCoy, barely got by St. Francis (50-47) and Notre Dame Sherman Oaks (78-74), the latter game broadcast live on ESPN2.
Those two opponents, St. Francis — No. 15 in our current California — is led by 7-4 Cherif Millogo, and No. 6 Notre Dame features the state's No. 2 junior prospect in combo guard NaVorro Bowman Jr., who had 36 in Friday's defeat. He's the son of former NFL linebacking great by the same name.
Those teams and players are just the tip of the iceberg in the Southern Section, which boasts 18 of the top 25 selected this week in High School On SI's Top 25 California rankings as selected by Tarek Fattal and myself.
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 (JAN. 12)
1. SIERRA CANYON (15-1)
Trailblazers escape St. Francis and Notre Dame in the opening week of Mission League play. Hoophall Classic coming next weekend in Springfield, Mass.
2. REDONDO UNION (17-3)
The Sea Hawks are destined for the Open Division, and should walk through the Bay League.
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-4)
Christian Collins delivers in the Braves' 74-73 double overtime win over Santa Margarita in Trinity League showdown.
4. SANTA MARGARITA (19-3)
Eagles fall to St. John Bosco, but will have its moment for revenge later this season in end-of-year league tournament.
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (19-2)
Wolverines blow out Chaminade and Crespi this past week.
6. RIORDAN (9-1)
The midseason additions of 6-9 junior power forward Emmanuel Ahamefule and 6-4 super shooting junior guard Gabriellus Kerys vaults the Crusaders just ahead of Northern California rival Salesian after lopsided WCAL wins over Sacred Heart Cathedral (86-52) and Bellarmine (73-49).
7. ST. JOSEPH (17-2)
Rebounded from tough 65-64 loss to St. Xavier, Louisville (Ky.) by scoring nearly 100 versus Arroyo Grande as Price brothers Malcolm and Julius combine for 40 points.
8. SALESIAN (13-2)
Pride rebound from a couple tough Holiday season losses to Crespi (70-67) and Wheeler, Ga. (60-53) with solid wins over Albany (69-50) and Saint Mary's (71-40). Stanford-bound Elias Obenyah playing like All-State performer.
9. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (13-6)
Knights start Mission League play 0-2 with a stunning loss to Loyola and narrow loss to Sierra Canyon. NaVorro Bowman had 36 points on ESPN2.
10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (17-5)
Big league game with Eastvale Roosevelt on Wednesday.
11. LA MIRADA (14-6)
The Matadores took care of business against a capable Mayfair team in the Gateway League.
12. DAMIEN (17-4)
Spartans leap forward after beating Etiwanda, which could put them into the Southern Section Open Division.
13. ST. IGNATIUS (11-1)
Will get major West Catholic Athletic League test Tuesday at Archbishop Mitty which should prepare Wildcats for Jan. 27 home game with Riordan.
14. CRESPI (14-7)
Celts drop after a disappointing 25-point loss to Harvard-Westlake. Home game against St. Francis Tuesday that will test Crespi's resilience.
15. ST. FRANCIS (17-3)
St. Francis has a chance to leapfrog Crespi with a win in Encino Tuesday.
16. ETIWANDA (18-2)
Eagles lose by double digits to Damien in Baseline League action, 56-43.
17. CREAN LUTHERAN (15-6)
The Saints lose to La Habra in Crestview League. Not sure Crean Lutheran can afford anymore losses like that if it aspires to be in the Open Division.
18. ROLLING HILLS PREP (17-5)
Coach Harvey Kitani is closing in on 1,000 career wins.
19. JSERRA (14-8)
Lions snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Orange Lutheran.
20. CROSSROADS (11-9)
The Roadrunners show they're a likely D1 contender with a 72-56 win over Brentwood in the Gold Coast League. Big game against Windward coming Friday.
21. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (17-2)
Knights have won seven straight.
22. INGLEWOOD (17-5)
Sentinels are 3-0 in the Ocean League. Jason Crowe Jr. plays at the Hoophall Classic this coming weekend.
23. LIBERTY (15-2)
The Lions from Brentwood out of the North Coast Section have won 14 straight after a pair of early humblings losses. Wins over Central Section power Buchanan (71-56), SJS mainstay Modesto Christian (71-66) and putting up 93 against Emerald are signs Liberty is ready for next step.
24. BUCHANAN (17-2)
The Bears had won 12 straight before the loss to Liberty-Brentwood. Since then, they've done little things to edge Clayton Valley Charter (47-43) and Clovis (50-48).
25. SANTA FE CHRISTIAN (17-1)
San Diego Section's top-ranked team is led by 6-2 senior guard Dax Hall (28.3 ppg), who has scored at least 30 seven times, including season best 42 in a 85-61 win over Cathedral Catholic.