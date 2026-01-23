California (CIF) High School Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 498 games scheduled across California on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game live on our California High School Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of California's top-ranked teams as Rolling Hills Prep takes on Bishop Gorman (NV) and Santiago hosts Corona Centennial.
California High School Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 23
With 14 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 California high school basketball season rolls on.
CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 34 Central Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Archbishop Riordan vs Valley Christian at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Central Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 43 Central Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Clovis North vs Clovis West at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Los Angeles City Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 52 Los Angeles City Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Narbonne vs Gardena at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF LA City Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 55 North Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by De La Salle vs Foothill at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF North Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Northern Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 23 Northern Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday. The first game, Elk Creek vs Plumas Charter, starts at 4:20 PM. The final game, Trinity vs Modoc, starts at 8:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Northern Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 66 Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Modesto Christian vs Kimball at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 48 San Diego Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Cathedral Catholic vs St. Augustine at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF San Diego Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 178 Southern Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Centennial/Corona vs Santiago/Corona at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Southern Section Basketball Scoreboard.
