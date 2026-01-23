High School

California (CIF) High School Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026

Get CIF schedules and scores as the 2026 California high school basketball season continues on Friday, January 23

CJ Vafiadis

West Ranch Wildcats vs Golden Valley Grizzlies - Jan 16, 2026
West Ranch Wildcats vs Golden Valley Grizzlies - Jan 16, 2026 / Matt Plugge

There are 498 games scheduled across California on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game live on our California High School Basketball Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the evening include some of California's top-ranked teams as Rolling Hills Prep takes on Bishop Gorman (NV) and Santiago hosts Corona Centennial.

California High School Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 23

With 14 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 California high school basketball season rolls on.

CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 34 Central Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Archbishop Riordan vs Valley Christian at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.

View full CIF Central Coast Scoreboard

CIF Central Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 43 Central Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Clovis North vs Clovis West at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Section Basketball Scoreboard.

View full CIF Central Scoreboard

CIF Los Angeles City Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 52 Los Angeles City Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Narbonne vs Gardena at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF LA City Section Basketball Scoreboard.

View full CIF LA City Scoreboard

CIF North Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 55 North Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by De La Salle vs Foothill at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF North Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.

View full CIF North Coast Scoreboard

CIF Northern Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 23 Northern Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday. The first game, Elk Creek vs Plumas Charter, starts at 4:20 PM. The final game, Trinity vs Modoc, starts at 8:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Northern Section Basketball Scoreboard.

View full CIFNorthern Scoreboard

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 66 Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Modesto Christian vs Kimball at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Scoreboard.

View full CIF Sac-Joaquin Scoreboard

CIF San Diego Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 48 San Diego Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Cathedral Catholic vs St. Augustine at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF San Diego Section Basketball Scoreboard.

CIF Southern Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 178 Southern Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Centennial/Corona vs Santiago/Corona at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Southern Section Basketball Scoreboard.

View full CIF Southern Scoreboard

More Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/California