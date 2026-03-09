Top 25 California Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Mar. 9, 2026

As always, high school basketball season flew by. With regional and state finals taking place this week, this is the last in-season rankings edition of 2025-26 before season-end rankings come out in a week.

State/regional playoffs have already provided one massive shocker around the top of the rankings, as Sage Hill stunned Sierra Canyon – and everyone else – with a 57-54 win immediately after Sierra Canyon's Southern Section title victory over Ontario Christian.

Here are High School On SI's California top 25 girls basketball rankings for the week of Mar. 9.

The rankings will be released every Monday throughout the season.

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason | Dec. 8 | Dec. 15 | Dec. 22 | Dec. 29 | Jan. 5 | Jan. 12 | Jan. 19 | Jan. 26 | Feb. 2 | Feb. 9 | Feb. 16 | Feb. 23 | Mar. 2

1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (32-2 – 2nd)

With Sierra Canyon losing to Sage Hill to end its season, Ontario Christian got the nod due to its January win over Archbishop Mitty, its recent 32-point blowout of Sage Hill, and Saturday's 80-66 regional semifinals win over Etiwanda. The Knights were led by 23 points and six assists from Kaleena Smith and Chloe Jenkins' 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

2. ARCHBISHOP MITTY (27-2 – 3rd)

The Monarchs opened the state playoffs with a 74-46 blowout of San Ramon Valley and are now a heavy favorite over Clovis West. McKenna Woliczko had 22 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and two steals on 8-12 FG and 6-6 FT.

3. SIERRA CANYON (30-3 – 1st)

Sierra Canyon's tenure as No. 1 couldn't have lasted any less time, but the Trailblazers presumably aren't worried about a season-end ranking when they finish 2025-26 as the CIF-SS Open Division champion. They also still finish the season 1-1 against Sage Hill after a 75-59 win early in the season.

4. ETIWANDA (30-4 – 4th)

While the Eagles' CIF-sanctioned season ended with an 80-66 regional semifinal loss to Ontario Christian, they do head to The Throne on Mar. 19 and enter as the top seed in arguably high school girls basketball's most prominent national postseason tournament.

5. SAGE HILL (28-5 – 5th)

Sage Hill girls basketball celebrates a shocking win over No. 1 Sierra Canyon in the CIF State Open Division regional playoffs. | Tarek Fattal

No rise after beating Southern Section champion Sierra Canyon? It sounds blasphemous, but Sierra Canyon possesses a 75-59 win over Sage Hill from early in the season and still dropped two spots for the loss. Sage Hill also lost 81-57 to Etiwanda early on and would've at least risen to fourth if a different team were between the Lightning and Trailblazers. With that said, the Lightning will certainly see a bump in various national rankings, and they control their destiny entering the season's final week.

6. CLOVIS WEST (30-3 – 7th)

From losing their TRAC streak to immediately getting revenge on Clovis for their 14th straight Central Section title and then pulling a light upset over St. Mary's to achieve one of their highest of 2025-26. To boot, the Golden Eagles had to come back from more than 20 points down to defeat St. Mary's 71-66 behind a 40-piece from Ramie Chatman. You can't say the Golden Eagles aren't resilient as heck. Now they look to shock the world and take down Archbishop Mitty for a regional crown – it wouldn't be the first time in recent memory – which would give them a crack at Ontario Christian or Sage Hill for a state chip.

7. ST. MARY'S-STOCKTON (25-3 – 6th)

In one of the most painful possible ways for a team's season to end (not including injuries), St. Mary's fell 71-66 to Clovis West after leading by 20 points with its four top statistical producers fouling out in the fourth quarter. To boot, the Rams reportedly shot 30 fewer free throws. The CIF-SJS top dogs finish 2025-26 with no losses against in-section competition and all three of their losses coming against top-six teams in California.

8. SAN RAMON VALLEY (26-5 – 8th)

The Wolves' season ended with a blowout loss at the hands of Archbishop Mitty, but not before they pulled out one last victory – and a monumental one. After losing a 50-49 shocker to nemesis Carondelet in the North Coast Section title game, San Ramon Valley got revenge with a 51-44 win led by 16 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks from freshman post Presley Uchikura.

9. CARONDELET (25-6 – 9th)

While the Cougars dropped three out of four on the season to arch rival San Ramon Valley – including a season-ending 51-44 loss in the regional quarterfinals – Carondelet still won the one it probably wanted the most. The Cougars finish 2025-26 as the CIF-NCS Open Division champion and a clear-cut top-10 team in California with all six losses coming against higher-ranked competition.

10. CLOVIS (25-10 – 10th)

Clovis West bouncing back from Clovis' TRAC win to win the section title and beat St. Mary's has gotten the most headlines, but don't underrate what Clovis did last week. With a giant target on their back as the top-ranked team in the field, the Cougars beat Cardinal Newman, St. Ignatius, and Priory to make the Division I NorCal regional finals, with the first and last wins of the three coming by double-digits. Now, speaking of TRAC sagas, Clovis must take care of Central East for the fourth time in four tries to earn a trip to Sacramento.

11. CORONA CENTENNIAL (22-5 – 13th)

Even with its surprising 23-point loss to Oak Park during CIF-SS pool play, Centennial seemed like a near-lock to go on a run in Division I for regionals even in the absence of 5-star sophomore and 6-foot-7 power forward Sydney Douglas. And now with Douglas back from injury, Cen10 is playing perhaps its best ball of the season. It blew out Valencia (Valencia) 67-40 after beating Valencia by just three points in the regular season, held off Moreno Valley 60-52, and took down top seed Mater Dei 60-48 to advance to the regional finals where it's a favorite over Rancho Christian. Douglas is averaging 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game on 54.8% shooting in her return.

12. MATER DEI (26-8 – 11th)

After graduating an elite senior class a year ago, Mater Dei put together one heck of a season for a team that also missed 5-star senior and probable McDonald's All-American Kaeli Wynn (South Carolina) all season due to injury. The Monarchs defeated Windward 66-46 and La Salle 61-48 before falling 60-48 to Centennial in the regional semifinals.

13. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (26-8 – 17th)

All the way up to its highest ranking of the season after an 85-79 win over CIF-SDS Open Division champion Francis Parker. Keep in mind, Rancho Christian's only losses to lower-ranked teams came against Fairmont Prep and Moreno Valley, and the Eagles avenged both of them. Before facing Francis Parker, Rancho Christian crushed Bakersfield Christian 102-50 and rolled 74-53 past a JSerra team that it beat by two points less than three weeks prior. Now the guard-heavy Eagles look to upset a physically massive Corona Centennial foe.

14. FRANCIS PARKER (23-8 – 14th)

Francis Parker's season ended with a slightly surprising 85-79 loss to Rancho Christian, but what a season – and postseason – it was for the newly-crowned CIF-San Diego Section champions. The Lancers stormed their way to an Open Division title and made quick work of Westchester and Oak Park before losing in the regional semifinals.

15. OAK PARK (22-10 – 12th)

While the Eagles didn't take home any CIF hardware and fell flat in a 60-46 season-ending loss to Francis Parker, they still put together easily the strongest season in, at minimum, recent program history. Oak Park opened the regional playoffs with a 72-57 defeat of La Jolla Country Day before running into Francis Parker.

16. JSERRA (21-9 – 18th)

When was the last time JSerra finished a season ranked 16th in the state? JSerra registered one last big win, 54-51 against San Diego powerhouse Mission Hills, before running into Rancho Christian for the second time this postseason.

17. MISSION HILLS (19-12 – 15th)

The Grizzlies came up short in their regional opener, losing 54-51 to JSerra. They graduate a handful of key seniors but project to return enough talent in 2026-27 – including star guard Bay Cordova – to be a top-25 team in California once again.

18. FAIRMONT PREP (17-15 – 16th)

Fairmont Prep's season ended with a 75-69 loss to Moreno Valley, which it defeated 64-51 in the regular season. It's a classic case of "what could've been" as the highly talented senior-heavy Huskies never had their full roster healthy and eligible for one moment of the 2025-26 season.

19. SAINT JOSEPH-LAKEWOOD (21-8 – 19th)

Season complete.

20. LA SALLE (30-5 – 20th)

La Salle pulled off one more nice playoff win and defensive gem, 50-37 over underrated San Diego Section foe Westview, before running into top seed Mater Dei and losing 61-48. The Lancers finish 2025-26 with another Southern Section title to their name – this time at the Division 1 level.

21. CENTRAL EAST (21-10 – 21st)

Like fellow TRAC powers Clovis West and Clovis, the Bengals have put on for the Central Section this regional postseason. They've defeated Pinewood 63-53, PIedmont 51-49, and Saint Francis (Mountain View) 76-63 to make the regional finals and state semifinals where they'll get their fourth crack at none other than Clovis.

22. REDONDO UNION (17-12 – 22nd)

Season complete.

23. MORENO VALLEY (20-13 – Bubble)

MoVal is back in the statewide top 25 for getting a 75-69 revenge win over Fairmont Prep before losing by eight points to Corona Centennial in the second round of the state playoffs. The Vikings' record isn't inspiring, but the only lower-ranked team they lost to this season was Priory, which came narrowly in November, and they are 1-1 against a pair of CIF-SS Open Division selections in Fairmont Prep and Rancho Christian.

24. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (28-6 – 23rd)

One of the very best seasons in recent program history ended with a 67-40 loss to Corona Centennial, which is now in the regional championship. From 12-17 to 28-5 with a Southern Section D1 finals appearance in just the span of two seasons.

25. VENTURA (26-5 – Bubble)

Back in the top 25 posthumously with Archbishop Riordan and, thus, Priory dropping. Riordan was upset by Bishop O'Dowd, and while Priory itself fell to highly-ranked Clovis, Priory had to take a stock hit just 10 days after losing 53-40 to Riordan without beating any higher-ranked teams recently.

ON THE BUBBLE:

PRIORY, PIEDMONT, LA JOLLA COUNTRY DAY, SAINT FRANCIS (MOUNTAIN VIEW), ARCHBISHOP RIORDAN, ST. IGNATIUS, BUCHANAN (CLOVIS), CLAYTON VALLEY CHARTER, WESTVIEW, BRENTWOOD, WINDWARD, VILLA PARK, CHRISTIAN BROTHERS