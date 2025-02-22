California CIF high school boys basketball semifinal scores, stats, championship matchups
The CIF Southern Section high school boys basketball playoffs resumed Friday night with semifinals action. Victory puts teams into the sectional finals on February 28 or March 1, pending on the division.
There was a stunner in the Open Division Friday night. Notre Dame defeated No. 1 Harvard-Westlake to complete pool play 4-0 and advance to the Open Division final.
The Knights will play the winner of Tuesday's St. John Bosco versus Roosevelt matchup.
TOP SCORES, NOTABLE STATS
DIVISION 1
Los Alamitos 82, Crean Lutheran 57: Five Los Alamitos players scored in double figures led by Samori Guyness' 19 points. The Griffins will advance to the CIF-SS Division 1 final on March 1 at the Toyota Center at 4:30 p.m.
Santa Barbara, Mira Costa: Game will be played Saturday night at Mira Costa.
DIVISION 2AA
Pacifica Christian 84, Corona Centennial 80 (2OT): EJ Spillman tallied 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Hudson Reynolds had 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Fairmont Prep 55, Riverside Poly 48: Fairmont Prep will take on Pacifica in the D2AA final.
DIVISION 2A
Canyon/Canyon Country 55, Oak Park 48: Eric Kubel and Isaac Yuhico each had 19 points for the Cowboys.
St. Bonaventure 66, Irvine 60 (OT): Mathew Wilson and Charlie Adams each had 22 points. The Seraphs will play in their third straight CIF final.
Below are the bracket links for boys and girls basketball playoffs in chronological order. Each bracket will show the quarterfinal scores and semifinal matchups.
BOYS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
- OPEN
- DIVISION 1
- DIVISION 2AA
- DIVISION 2A
- DIVISION 3AA
- DIVISION 3A
- DIVISION 4AA
- DIVISION 4A
- DIVISION 5AA
- DIVISION 5A
GIRLS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
- OPEN
- DIVISION 1
- DIVISION 2AA
- DIVISION 2A
- DIVISION 3AA
- DIVISION 3A
- DIVISION 4AA
- DIVISION 4A
- DIVISION 5AA
- DIVISION 5A
