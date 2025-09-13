High School

California (CIF) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 13, 2025

Get CIF live updates and final scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues on September 13, 2025

There are 39 games scheduled across California on Saturday, September 13, including 1 game featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup on Saturday features No. 20 Pittsburg vs No. 16 Archbishop Riordan at 10:00 AM.

California High School Football Games To Watch - September 13, 2025

One ranked matchups highlights Week 3 of California high school football this Saturday, setting the stage for an exciting weekend of CIF football.

CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - September 13

There are 8 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Saturday. The first game, Pittsburg vs Archbishop Riordan, starts at 10:00 AM. The final game, Gonzales vs Scotts Valley, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on ourCentral Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - September 13

There are 9 North Coast Section high school football games in California on Saturday, highlighted by College Park vs Salesian College Prep at 1:30 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

﻿﻿﻿﻿CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - September 13

There are 5 Southern Section high school football games in California on Saturday. The first game, Loara vs Webb, starts at 1:00 PM. The final game, Desert Mirage vs Temecula Prep, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

