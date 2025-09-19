California (CIF) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 451 games scheduled across California on Friday, September 19, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of California's top-ranked teams as No. 5 Mater Dei travels to take on Bishop Gorman of Nevada, and No. 22 JSerra hosts No. 25 Leuzinger.
California High School Football Games To Watch - September 19, 2025
Seventeen ranked matchups highlight Week 4 of California high school football this Friday, setting the stage for an exciting week of football.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - September 19
There are 52 Central Section high school football games in California on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game,Trona vs PAL Charter, starts at 3:00 PM. The final game, Sierra vs Tranquillity, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - September 19
There are 52 North Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Ygnacio Valley vs San Lorenzo, starts at 4:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by De La Salle vs Grant Union at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game on ourNorth Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - September 19
There are 77 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game,Mira Loma vs Florin, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Folsom vs Rocklin at 7:30 PM. The final game,Marysville vs Center, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - September 19
There are 40 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Sweetwater vs Southwest SD, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Frontier vs Lincoln at 7:00 PM. The final game, Santa Fe Christian vs Christian, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on ourSan Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - September 19
There are 164 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game,El Toro vs Foothill, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Mater Dei vs Bishop Gorman at 7:00 PM. The final game, Modoc vs Portola, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on ourSouthern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
