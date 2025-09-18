California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 16, 2025
New rankings will be released every Monday or Tuesday throughout the season
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 RANKINGS (9-16-2025)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0, LW #1)
Last week: St. John Bosco 42, San Mateo Serra 0
Next: Friday vs. St. Louis (Honolulu)
The Braves stay unbeaten and appear to be playing the best football in the Southland along with Sierra Canyon and Mission Viejo. According to Chris Camello, sophomore QB Koa Malau'ulu was 12 of 15 for 205 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed for another.
2. MISSION VIEJO (4-0, LW #3)
Last week: Mission Viejo 34, San Diego Lincoln 24
Next: Friday at McCallie (Tenn)
The Diablos needed to score 17 straight in the fourth quarter to knock of San Diego Section's best team. LIVE UPDATES
3. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1, LW #6)
Last week: Santa Margarita 44, Oaks Christian 14
Next: Sept. 27 vs. Bishop Gorman
Duce Smith ran for 122 yards and three TDs in the win. Carson Palmer's team has won three straight and now gets a week off before big home game with Gorman. Will do some serious scouting Friday watching Mater Dei and Gaels tangle.
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-1, LW #8)
Last week: Corona Centennial 43, Mater Dei 36 LIVE UPDATES|5 TAKEAWAYS
Next: Friday at Rancho Cucamonga
First win over Mater Dei in a decade. Game featured 28-0 run by Centennial in the first quarter, 29-0 run by Mater Dei in the third quarter and a 10-point finale from Centennial in the fourth. Monarchs can't overcome six turnovers, 12 penalties. Great resolve by host Huskies, who got big games from sophomore tailback Malaki Davis (three TDs), Jonathan McKinley (two sacks and a fumble recovery) and Jaden Walk-Green (two interceptions, including a pick-6, and two FGs).
5. MATER DEI (3-1, LW #2)
Last week: Corona Centennial 43, Mater Dei 36 LIVE UPDATES|5 TAKEAWAYS
Next: Friday at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
Game featured 28-0 run by Centennial in the first quarter, 29-0 run by Mater Dei in the third quarter and a 10-point finale from Centennial in the fourth. Monarchs can't overcome six turnovers, 12 penalties. Great resolve by host Huskies, who beat Monarchs for first time in a decade. Much will be told of Monarchs resolve in Las Vegas on Friday.
6. SIERRA CANYON (4-0, LW #4)
Last week: Sierra Canyon 49, Downey 7
Next: Friday at Orange Lutheran
Trailblazers defense held Oscar Rios to 3 of 12 passing for just 32 yards. Sierra Canyon has outscored its opponents 177-7 in four games.
7. DE LA SALLE (3-0, LW #5)
Last week: De La Salle 40, Saint Francis 0
Next: Friday at Grant
Defense still hasn't given up a score after giving up 69 total yards to Lancers. North Carolina-bound speedster Jaden Jefferson carried five times for 129 yards.
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1, LW #7)
Last week: Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) 30, Orange Lutheran 24.
Next: Friday vs. Gardena Serra
They play some good football in the Phoenix region as the Bears squandered to a 24-0 halftime lead as the Lancers scored 24 straight, capped with a 20-yard pick 6 from Mason Reyes and two-point conversion. But the host Bears regained their poise and Joshua Gaines scored the go-ahead TD with 2:14 left on a 7-yard run. Basha's Dante Bruley had five sacks, via Richard Obert.
9. LOS ALAMITOS (5-0, LW #9)
Last week: Los Alamitos 48, St. Paul 14
Next: Friday vs. Granite Hills
Griffins have outscored opponents 192-78, including 138-35 the last three weeks.
10. SERVITE (3-1, LW #10)
Last week: Servite 29, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks 23
Next: Sept. 26 at St. Paul
Fought back from 13-0 deficit on the road. Senior RB Gavin Gutierrez has rushed for 481 yards, 5 TDs
11. LINCOLN-SAN DIEGO (3-1, LW #11)
Last week: Mission Viejo 34, Lincoln 24
Next: Friday vs. Frontier
Hornets had Mission Viejo on the ropes. Senior RB Rashad Robinson has rushed 64 times for 591 yards and seven TDs in four games.
12. CATHEDRAL CATHOLIC (3-0, LW #12)
Last week: Bye
Next: Friday at Helix
Lot of balance for the Dons, who have rushed for 746 yards and seven touchdowns and passed for 565 and five more.
13. FOLSOM (3-1, LW #13)
Last week: Folsom 49, Sacred Heart Cathedral 7
Next: Friday vs. Rocklin
Without 5-star QB Ryder Lyons (injured ankle), the Bulldogs respond to humbling defeat at Mission Viejo with resounding win over unbeaten Irish squad. Backup QB Brody Rudnicki (18 of 23, 316 yards) with five TD passes, two to Ole Miss-bound Jameson Powell of 79 and 9 yards. Rudnicki (6-1, 205) is no ordinary backup. He has nine college offers, including Cal, BYU, Arizona State and Minnesota.
14. DAMIEN (4-0, LW #18)
Last week: Damien 24, Tustin 7
Next: Friday at Salesian
Damien defense had six sacks vs. Tustin. QB Isaiah Arriaza threw for 214 yards and three TDs.
15. BEAUMONT (4-0, LW #23)
Last week: Beaumont 27, Chaminade 14
Next: Friday at Vista Murrieta
Jeremiah Duhu was at it again, completing 32 of 43 for 335 yards and Braedon Miller with 13 catches for 134 yards in an impressive win over a good squad.
16. RIORDAN-SAN FRANCISC0 (3-0, LW #16)
Last week: Riordan 42, Pittsburg 35
Next: Sept. 26 at St. Francis
Adonyae Brown rushed for more than 242 yards and three touchdowns, Mike Mitchell fired three TD passes as Riordan hangs on in game it led 21-0 and 41-21 in the 4Q. The Crusaders piled up 486 yards, but gave up 484.
17. MURRIETA VALLEY (2-1, LW #22)
Last week: Murrieta Valley 56, Murrieta Mesa 6
Next: Friday vs. King
Has won the last three seasons over King, 62-5, 48-24 and 49-20. Rolled up 477 yards against Mesa, 241 passing, including three TD passes by Daniel Mielke.
18. SAN JUAN HILLS (3-1, LW #14)
Last week: Rockwall Heath (Texas) 34, San Juan Hills 26
Next: Friday at Mira Costa
Despite big game from Timmy Herr (340 yards passing, three total TDs), the Stallions left Texas with a defeat.
19. MISSION HILLS (4-0, LW NR)
Last week: Mission Hills 31, Granite Hills 21.
Next: Friday vs. Ramona
Though Penn State-bound QB Troy Huhn gets most of the headlines, the Grizzlies' defense leads the way. They've given up just 40 points.
20. GARDENA SERRA (2-2, LW #17)
Last week: Orange Lutheran 35, Gardena Serra 14
Next: Friday vs. Oaks Christian
According to Steve Fryer, the Lancers used another big second half behind junior QB Regan Toki (15 of 18, 165 yards, three total touchdowns).
21. LA COSTA CANYON (4-0, LW #21)
Last week: La Costa Canyon 28, San Clemente 14
Next: Thursday at Murrieta Mesa
Coby Herman was a one-man wrecking crew with 247 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a big win over Southern Section squad.
22. JSerra Catholic (2-2)
Last week: Beat Oak Hills, 24-21
Next: Friday vs. Leuzinger
Bounced back nicely since losses to Sierra Canyon (35-0) and Damien (34-31).
23. PITTSBURG (2-1, LW #20)
Last week: Riordan 42, Pittsburg 35
Next: Sept. 26 vs. Marin Catholic
24. DOWNEY (3-1, LW #19)
Last week: Sierra Canyon 49, Downey 7
Next: Friday vs. Inglewood
It should be a more pleasant experience at home for the Vikings, who mustered 137 yards against Sierra Canyon, which piled up 468.
25. LEUZINGER (2-0, LW #24)
Last week: Bye
Next: Friday at JSerra Catholic
Has outscored two foes, 75-3. We'll see if rest will be advantageous in big game at JSerra.
Tarek Fattal contributed to this report