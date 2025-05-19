California (CIF) North Coast Section baseball high school playoff brackets (5/19/2025)
The North Coast Section baseball high school playoff brackets have been released.
Three of the six Divisions (1, 3, 5) get underway with first-round action on Tuesday, with Divisions 2, 4 and 6 starting on Wednesday. The single-elimination tournaments conclude May 30-31.
The winners of those championships and runner-ups in many cases, advance to the CIF Northern Regional tournament, which runs June 3-7. No state championships have been approved as of yet.
Top NCS baseball seeds are: Granada-Livermore (D1), Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (D2), California-San Ramon (D3), Arroyo-San Lorenzo (D4), Pinole Valley (D5) and John Swett-Crockett (D6).
Defending champions are Granada (D1), Cardinal Newman (D2), San Marin-Novato (D3), Justin Siena-Napa (D4), Branson-Ross (D5) and Ferndale (D6).