California (CIF) North Coast Section baseball high school playoff brackets (5/19/2025)

Granada pitcher Jake Sekany went 10-1 as a junior with a 1.85 ERA leading the Matadors to EBAL, NCS and NorCal championships. He's been out for two months after starting 2025 2-0 but is still considered day to day.
Granada pitcher Jake Sekany went 10-1 as a junior with a 1.85 ERA leading the Matadors to EBAL, NCS and NorCal championships. He's been out for two months after starting 2025 2-0 but is still considered day to day.

The North Coast Section baseball high school playoff brackets have been released.

Three of the six Divisions (1, 3, 5) get underway with first-round action on Tuesday, with Divisions 2, 4 and 6 starting on Wednesday. The single-elimination tournaments conclude May 30-31.

The winners of those championships and runner-ups in many cases, advance to the CIF Northern Regional tournament, which runs June 3-7. No state championships have been approved as of yet.

Top NCS baseball seeds are: Granada-Livermore (D1), Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (D2), California-San Ramon (D3), Arroyo-San Lorenzo (D4), Pinole Valley (D5) and John Swett-Crockett (D6). 

Defending champions are Granada (D1), Cardinal Newman (D2), San Marin-Novato (D3), Justin Siena-Napa (D4), Branson-Ross (D5) and Ferndale (D6).

2025 North Coast Section baseball brackets

