California (CIF) North Coast Section baseball high school playoff updated scores, brackets (5/23/2025)
The North Coast Section baseball high school playoffs are in full force.
First-round play in all six divisions have been played and quarterfinal play is set for Friday.
The single-elimination tournaments conclude May 30-31.
The winners of those championships and runner-ups in many cases, advance to the CIF Northern Regional tournament, which runs June 3-7. No state championships have been approved as of yet.
See below for scores and matchups in each Division
DIVISION 1 (Friday)
No. 9 Casa Grande at No. 1 Granada
No. 13 Clayton Valley Charter at No. 5 College Park
No. 7 Petaluma at No. 2 De La Salle
no. 6 Benicia at No. 3 Foothill
DIVSION 2 (Saturday)
No. 8 Amador Valley at No. 1 Cardinal Newman
No. 5 Acalanes at No. 4 Campolindo
No. 15 Rancho Cotate at No. 7 Livermore
No. 6 Tamalpais at No. 3 San Marin
DIVISION 3 (Friday)
No. 9 Washington at No. 1 California
No. 12 Freedom at No. 4 Freedom
No. 10 Northgate at No. 2 Piedmont
No. 14 Kelseyville at No. 6 Marin Catholic
DIVISION 4 (Saturday)
No. 8 Healdsburg at No. 1 Arroyo
No. 13 Las Lomas at No. 5 Moreau Catholic
No. 7 American Canyon at No. 2 Head-Royce
No. 6 Clear Lake vs. No. 3 Berean Christian at DVC
DIVISION 5 (Friday)
No. 8 The Bay School at No. 1 Pinole Valley
No. 5 Kennedy vs. No. 4 St. Joseph at College of Alameda
No. 10 De Anza at No. 2 Arcata
No. 6 Miramonte at No. 3 St. Bernard's
DIVISION 6 (Saturday)
No. 8 Point Arena at No. 1 Swett
No. 5 Cloverdale at No. 4 Athenian
No. 7 Credo at No. 2 St. Mary's
No. 6 Summerfield Waldorf vs. No. 3 Sonoma Academy at Doyle Park
Top NCS baseball seeds are: Granada-Livermore (D1), Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (D2), California-San Ramon (D3), Arroyo-San Lorenzo (D4), Pinole Valley (D5) and John Swett-Crockett (D6).
Defending champions are Granada (D1), Cardinal Newman (D2), San Marin-Novato (D3), Justin Siena-Napa (D4), Branson-Ross (D5) and Ferndale (D6).