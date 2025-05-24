High School

California (CIF) North Coast Section baseball high school playoff updated scores, brackets (5/23/2025)

Defending champions are Granada (D1), Cardinal Newman (D2), San Marin-Novato (D3), Justin Siena-Napa (D4), Branson-Ross (D5) and Ferndale (D6)

Mitch Stephens

Tamalpais (white) lost this 2-0 league game to Redwood, but the Red Tailed Hawks have advanced to the North Coast Section Division 2 quarterfinals Saturday (May 24) to play at MCAL rival San Marin at 1 p.m.
Tamalpais (white) lost this 2-0 league game to Redwood, but the Red Tailed Hawks have advanced to the North Coast Section Division 2 quarterfinals Saturday (May 24) to play at MCAL rival San Marin at 1 p.m. / Photo by Greg Jungerman

The North Coast Section baseball high school playoffs are in full force.

First-round play in all six divisions have been played and quarterfinal play is set for Friday.

The single-elimination tournaments conclude May 30-31.

The winners of those championships and runner-ups in many cases, advance to the CIF Northern Regional tournament, which runs June 3-7. No state championships have been approved as of yet.

See below for scores and matchups in each Division

DIVISION 1 (Friday)

No. 9 Casa Grande at No. 1 Granada

No. 13 Clayton Valley Charter at No. 5 College Park

No. 7 Petaluma at No. 2 De La Salle

no. 6 Benicia at No. 3 Foothill

DIVSION 2 (Saturday)

No. 8 Amador Valley at No. 1 Cardinal Newman

No. 5 Acalanes at No. 4 Campolindo

No. 15 Rancho Cotate at No. 7 Livermore

No. 6 Tamalpais at No. 3 San Marin

DIVISION 3 (Friday)

No. 9 Washington at No. 1 California

No. 12 Freedom at No. 4 Freedom

No. 10 Northgate at No. 2 Piedmont

No. 14 Kelseyville at No. 6 Marin Catholic

DIVISION 4 (Saturday)

No. 8 Healdsburg at No. 1 Arroyo

No. 13 Las Lomas at No. 5 Moreau Catholic

No. 7 American Canyon at No. 2 Head-Royce

No. 6 Clear Lake vs. No. 3 Berean Christian at DVC

DIVISION 5 (Friday)

No. 8 The Bay School at No. 1 Pinole Valley

No. 5 Kennedy vs. No. 4 St. Joseph at College of Alameda

No. 10 De Anza at No. 2 Arcata

No. 6 Miramonte at No. 3 St. Bernard's

DIVISION 6 (Saturday)

No. 8 Point Arena at No. 1 Swett

No. 5 Cloverdale at No. 4 Athenian

No. 7 Credo at No. 2 St. Mary's

No. 6 Summerfield Waldorf vs. No. 3 Sonoma Academy at Doyle Park

Top NCS baseball seeds are: Granada-Livermore (D1), Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (D2), California-San Ramon (D3), Arroyo-San Lorenzo (D4), Pinole Valley (D5) and John Swett-Crockett (D6). 

Defending champions are Granada (D1), Cardinal Newman (D2), San Marin-Novato (D3), Justin Siena-Napa (D4), Branson-Ross (D5) and Ferndale (D6).

2025 North Coast Section baseball brackets

manual

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California