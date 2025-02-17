California (CIF) North Coast Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/17/2025)
The CIF's North Coast Section has unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in seven divisions.
The playoffs begin Tuesday in three divisions (D1, D3, D5), continues Wednesday with first-round games in three more divisions (D2, D4, D6) and final first-rouond games being Thursday in the coveted 6-team Open Division bracket.
The top teams move to the Open and all of those teams advance to the Northern California regional in two weeks regardless of NCS results.
The rest of the divisions feature 12-16 teams and the top three placers advance to the regional. This season, a third-place game between semifinal losers will decide the third spot.
Top seeds in each divisions are De La Salle (Open), Dougherty Valley (Division 1), Moreau Catholic (D2), Branson (D3), Piedmont (D4), International (D5) and St. Bernard's (D6).
Defending champions are Salesian (Open), Dougherty Valley (D1), Benicia (D2), University (D3), Justin-Siena (D4), Head-Royce (D5) and Cornerstone Christian (D6).
Below are the links to each North Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.