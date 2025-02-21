High School

California (CIF) North Coast Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/21/2025)

One round in the books through seven divisions, and few surprises, with all the top seeds and No. 2s advancing

Mitch Stephens

Luke Isaak of San Ramon Valley drives against Ajahni Charles of Bishop O'Dowd during the 27th MLK Classic at De La Salle High School. San Ramon Valley advanced in the NCS's Open Division; O'Dowd a first-round game to Amador Valley.
Luke Isaak of San Ramon Valley drives against Ajahni Charles of Bishop O'Dowd during the 27th MLK Classic at De La Salle High School. San Ramon Valley advanced in the NCS's Open Division; O'Dowd a first-round game to Amador Valley. / Photo by Dennis Lee

The CIF's North Coast Section has unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in seven divisions on Sunday.

The playoffs began Tuesday in three divisions (D1, D3, D5), continued Wednesday with first-round games in three more divisions (D2, D4, D6) and final first-round games were played Thursday in the coveted 6-team Open Division bracket.

The top teams move to the Open and all of those teams advance to the Northern California regional in two weeks regardless of NCS results.

As reported here Thursday night, third-seed San Ramon Valley and No. 4 Dublin prevailed over No. 5 Liberty and No. 6 California-San Ramon. Now awaits them is the top two seeds, state top 10 teams De La Salle and Salesian.

The rest of the divisions feature 12-16 teams and the top three placers advance to the regional. This season, a third-place game between semifinal losers will decide the third spot.

Top seeds in each divisions that advanced were De La Salle (Open), Dougherty Valley (Division 1), Moreau Catholic (D2), Branson (D3), Piedmont (D4), International (D5) and St. Bernard's (D6).

Defending champions are Salesian (Open), Dougherty Valley (D1), Benicia (D2), University (D3), Justin-Siena (D4), Head-Royce (D5) and Cornerstone Christian (D6).

Below are the links to each North Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.

2025 NCS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Open Division

Scores
No. 4 Dublin 65, No. 5 Liberty 47
No. 3 San Ramon Valley 77, No. 6 California 49

Wednesday’s semifinals
No. 4 Dublin (24-5) at No.1 De La Salle (25-4), 7 p.m.
No. 3 San Ramon Valley (20-8) vs. No. 2 Salesian (26-2) at Albany High School,  7 p.m.

Division 1
Pick 'Ems

First-round scores

No. 1 Dougherty Valley 71, No. 16 Pittsburg 52

No. 8 Ygnacio Valley 57, No. 9 Monte Vista 54

No. 4 Clayton Valley 45, No. 13 Albany 27

No. 5 Alameda 73, No. 12 Arcata 54

No. 2 Redwood 51, No. 15 Montgomery 31

No. 7 Acalanes 78, No. 10 Archie Williams 68

No. 14 Northgate 57, No. 3 Campolindo 54

No. 6 Amador Valley 61, No. 11 Bishop O’Dowd 48

Division 2
Pick 'Ems

Wednesday first-round scores
No. 1 Moreau Catholic 88, No. 16 Head-Royce 47

No. 8 Urban 53, No. 9 Maria Carrillo 40

No. 4 University 76, No. 13 Terra Linda 68

No. 5 Las Lomas 55, No. 12 Newark Memorial 32

No. 2 Cardinal Newman 50, No. 15 Benicia 40

No. 7 Lick-Wilmerding 65, No. 10 Rancho Cotate 47

No. 14 Heritage 48, No. 3 St. Mary’s-Berkeley 43

No. 11 Marin Catholic 61, No. 6 McKinleyville 58

Division 3
Pick 'Ems

First-round scores

No. 1 Branson 64, No. 16 Freedom 42

No. 8 Livermore 71, No. 9 San Marin 61

No. 13 Mt. Eden 56, No. 4 Cornerstone Christian 38

No. 5 San Rafael 56, No. 12 Piner 41

No. 2 San Domenico 66, No. 15 Castro Valley 49

No. 7 College Park 58, No. 10 Santa Rosa 54

No. 3 St. Joseph Notre Dame 67, No. 14 Washington-Fremont 66

No. 6 Berkeley 71, No. 11 Eureka 43

Division 4
Pick 'Ems

First-round scores

No. 1 Piedmont 87, No. 16 Ukiah 49

No. 9 Bethel 77, No. 8 Hayward 58

No. 13 San Lorenzo 63, No. 4 Redwood Christian 54

No. 12 Windsor 59, No. 5 Gateway 57

No. 2 Middletown 48, No. 15 Arroyo 47

No. 7 Mission San Jose 60, No. 10 St. Helena 43

No. 3 El Cerrito 44, No. 14 American Canyon 34

No. 11 St. Patrick-St. Vincent 57, No. 6 Casa Grande 53

Division 5
Pick 'Ems

First-round scores

No. 1 International 69, No. 16 Making Waves Academy 48

No. 8 Athenian 62, No. 9 Hoopa Valley 54

No. 4 College Prep 66, No. 13 Credo 42

No. 5 Kelseyville 83, No. 12 Calistoga 35

No. 2 Alhambra 76, No. 15 Quarry Lane 34

No. 10 Sonoma Academy 57, No. 7 Encinal 49

No. 3 Del Norte 43, No. 14 Justin-Siena 34

No. 11 Sonoma Valley 54, No. 6 Swett 52

Division 6
Pick 'Ems

First-round scores

No. 8 San Francisco Waldorf 58, No. 9 Round Valley 44

No. 5 Mendocino 46, No. 12 Jewish Community 32

No. 10 Valley Christian-Dublin 57,  No. 7 Averroes 32

No. 6 Summerfield Waldorf 58, No. 11 Contra Costa Christian 44

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

