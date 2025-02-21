One round in the books through seven divisions, and few surprises, with all the top seeds and No. 2s advancing

California (CIF) North Coast Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/21/2025)
The CIF's North Coast Section has unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in seven divisions on Sunday.
The playoffs began Tuesday in three divisions (D1, D3, D5), continued Wednesday with first-round games in three more divisions (D2, D4, D6) and final first-round games were played Thursday in the coveted 6-team Open Division bracket.
The top teams move to the Open and all of those teams advance to the Northern California regional in two weeks regardless of NCS results.
As reported here Thursday night, third-seed San Ramon Valley and No. 4 Dublin prevailed over No. 5 Liberty and No. 6 California-San Ramon. Now awaits them is the top two seeds, state top 10 teams De La Salle and Salesian.
- NCS Open | Dublin, San Ramon Valley surge on
The rest of the divisions feature 12-16 teams and the top three placers advance to the regional. This season, a third-place game between semifinal losers will decide the third spot.
Top seeds in each divisions that advanced were De La Salle (Open), Dougherty Valley (Division 1), Moreau Catholic (D2), Branson (D3), Piedmont (D4), International (D5) and St. Bernard's (D6).
Defending champions are Salesian (Open), Dougherty Valley (D1), Benicia (D2), University (D3), Justin-Siena (D4), Head-Royce (D5) and Cornerstone Christian (D6).
Below are the links to each North Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.
2025 NCS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
Open Division
Scores
No. 4 Dublin 65, No. 5 Liberty 47
No. 3 San Ramon Valley 77, No. 6 California 49
Wednesday’s semifinals
No. 4 Dublin (24-5) at No.1 De La Salle (25-4), 7 p.m.
No. 3 San Ramon Valley (20-8) vs. No. 2 Salesian (26-2) at Albany High School, 7 p.m.
Division 1
Pick 'Ems
First-round scores
No. 1 Dougherty Valley 71, No. 16 Pittsburg 52
No. 8 Ygnacio Valley 57, No. 9 Monte Vista 54
No. 4 Clayton Valley 45, No. 13 Albany 27
No. 5 Alameda 73, No. 12 Arcata 54
No. 2 Redwood 51, No. 15 Montgomery 31
No. 7 Acalanes 78, No. 10 Archie Williams 68
No. 14 Northgate 57, No. 3 Campolindo 54
No. 6 Amador Valley 61, No. 11 Bishop O’Dowd 48
Division 2
Pick 'Ems
Wednesday first-round scores
No. 1 Moreau Catholic 88, No. 16 Head-Royce 47
No. 8 Urban 53, No. 9 Maria Carrillo 40
No. 4 University 76, No. 13 Terra Linda 68
No. 5 Las Lomas 55, No. 12 Newark Memorial 32
No. 2 Cardinal Newman 50, No. 15 Benicia 40
No. 7 Lick-Wilmerding 65, No. 10 Rancho Cotate 47
No. 14 Heritage 48, No. 3 St. Mary’s-Berkeley 43
No. 11 Marin Catholic 61, No. 6 McKinleyville 58
Division 3
Pick 'Ems
First-round scores
No. 1 Branson 64, No. 16 Freedom 42
No. 8 Livermore 71, No. 9 San Marin 61
No. 13 Mt. Eden 56, No. 4 Cornerstone Christian 38
No. 5 San Rafael 56, No. 12 Piner 41
No. 2 San Domenico 66, No. 15 Castro Valley 49
No. 7 College Park 58, No. 10 Santa Rosa 54
No. 3 St. Joseph Notre Dame 67, No. 14 Washington-Fremont 66
No. 6 Berkeley 71, No. 11 Eureka 43
Division 4
Pick 'Ems
First-round scores
No. 1 Piedmont 87, No. 16 Ukiah 49
No. 9 Bethel 77, No. 8 Hayward 58
No. 13 San Lorenzo 63, No. 4 Redwood Christian 54
No. 12 Windsor 59, No. 5 Gateway 57
No. 2 Middletown 48, No. 15 Arroyo 47
No. 7 Mission San Jose 60, No. 10 St. Helena 43
No. 3 El Cerrito 44, No. 14 American Canyon 34
No. 11 St. Patrick-St. Vincent 57, No. 6 Casa Grande 53
Division 5
Pick 'Ems
First-round scores
No. 1 International 69, No. 16 Making Waves Academy 48
No. 8 Athenian 62, No. 9 Hoopa Valley 54
No. 4 College Prep 66, No. 13 Credo 42
No. 5 Kelseyville 83, No. 12 Calistoga 35
No. 2 Alhambra 76, No. 15 Quarry Lane 34
No. 10 Sonoma Academy 57, No. 7 Encinal 49
No. 3 Del Norte 43, No. 14 Justin-Siena 34
No. 11 Sonoma Valley 54, No. 6 Swett 52
Division 6
Pick 'Ems
First-round scores
No. 8 San Francisco Waldorf 58, No. 9 Round Valley 44
No. 5 Mendocino 46, No. 12 Jewish Community 32
No. 10 Valley Christian-Dublin 57, No. 7 Averroes 32
No. 6 Summerfield Waldorf 58, No. 11 Contra Costa Christian 44