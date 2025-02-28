High School

California (CIF) North Coast Section high school boys basketball playoff championships, brackets (2/28/2025)

Showdown of two Top 10 state teams, Salesian versus De La Salle at Dublin headlines championship games

Salesian's Carlton Perrilliat, shown here in a game versus St. Joseph-Santa Maria in the Crush of the Valley showcase, had 27 points in a NCS Open Division semifinal win over San Ramon Valley on Wednesday
Salesian's Carlton Perrilliat, shown here in a game versus St. Joseph-Santa Maria in the Crush of the Valley showcase, had 27 points in a NCS Open Division semifinal win over San Ramon Valley on Wednesday / Photo: Greg Jungferman

The CIF's North Coast Section boys basketball playoffs and its 2025 boys basketball brackets are down to the championship games in all seven divisions.

All six teams in the Open Division advance to the CIF Northern Regional championships next week and three teams from all other divisions advance. The third-place games are actually more pressure-packed than championship games. Losers of third-place games are done for the season. Losers of title games still continue on.

Top seeds in each divisions that advanced were De La Salle (Open), Dougherty Valley (Division 1), Moreau Catholic (D2), Branson (D3), Piedmont (D4), International (D5) and St. Bernard's (D6).

Defending champions are Salesian (Open), Dougherty Valley (D1), Benicia (D2), University (D3), Justin-Siena (D4), Head-Royce (D5) and Cornerstone Christian (D6).

Most eyes are on the Open Divisions with four of the state's top teams battle for the championships: top seed De La Salle, No. 2 Salesian, No. 3 San Ramon Valley and No. 4 Dublin.

Below are the links to each North Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.

The quarterfinal scores from each of the divisions are also revealed.

2025 NCS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Open Division

Semifinals

No. 1 De La Salle 47, No. 4 Dublin 37

No. 2 Salesian 77, No. 3 San Ramon Valley 69

Friday's third-place game

No. 4 Dublin (24-6) at No. 3 San Ramon Valley (20-9), 7 p.m.

Saturday's championship

No. 1 De La Salle (26-4) vs. No. 2 Salesian (26-2) at Dublin HS, 7 p.m.

Division 1
Semifinals

No. 1 Dougherty Valley 64, No. 4 Clayton Valley Charter 55

No. 2 Redwood 49, No. 6 Amador Valley 47

Friday's third-place game

No. 6 Amador Valley (20-12) at No. 4 Clayton Valley (21-10), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's championship

No. 2 Redwood (22-6) vs. No. 1 Dougherty Valley (23-8) at Livermore HS, 6 p.m.

Division 2
Semifinals

No. 1 Moreau Catholic 68, No. 4 University 55

No. 2 Cardinal Newman 60, No. 11 Marin Catholic 35

Saturday's 3rd-place game

No. 4 University (20-11) vs. No. 11 Marin Catholic (16-15) at Kezar Pavilion, 3 p.m.

Saturday's championship

No. 2 Cardinal Newman (26-5) vs. No. 1 Moreau Catholic (24-5) at San Leandro HS, 5 p.m.

Division 3
Tuesday’s semifinals

Branson 61, San Rafael 52

San Domenico 50, Berkeley 47

Friday's third-place game

No. 6 Berkeley (14-15) vs. No. 5 San Rafael (19-10) at Terra Linda, 7 p.m.

Friday's championship

No. 1 Branson (20-10) vs. No. 2 San Domenico (23-9) at College of Marin, 7 p.m.

Division 4
Wednesday’s semifinals

No. 1 Piedmont 60, No. 12 Windsor 53

No. 11 St. Patrick-St. Vincent 74, No. 2 Middletown 48

Saturday's 3rd-place game

No. 12 Windsor (14-14) at No. 2 Middletown (23-7), 7 p.m.

Saturday's championship

No. 11 St. Patrick-St. Vincent (14-14) vs. No. 1 Piedmont (14-14) at San Leandro HS, 3 p.m.

Division 5
Tuesday’s semifinals

No. 1 International 70, No. 5 Kelseyville 45

No. 2 Alhambra 62, No. 11 Sonoma Valley 58

Friday’s third-place game

No. 11 Sonoma Valley (16-15) at No. 5 Kelseyville (18-11), 7 p.m.

Friday’s championship

No. 1 International (20-11) vs. No. 2 Alhambra (15-14) at Kezar Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Division 6
Wednesday’s semifinals

No. 1 St. Bernard’s 53, No. 5 Mendocino 42

No. 2 St. Vincent de Paul 68, No. 3 Point Arena 51

Saturday’s final

No. 2 St. Vincent de Paul (19-10) at No. 1 St. Bernard’s (21-5), 7 p.m.

Published
Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

