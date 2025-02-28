California (CIF) North Coast Section high school boys basketball playoff championships, brackets (2/28/2025)
The CIF's North Coast Section boys basketball playoffs and its 2025 boys basketball brackets are down to the championship games in all seven divisions.
All six teams in the Open Division advance to the CIF Northern Regional championships next week and three teams from all other divisions advance. The third-place games are actually more pressure-packed than championship games. Losers of third-place games are done for the season. Losers of title games still continue on.
Top seeds in each divisions that advanced were De La Salle (Open), Dougherty Valley (Division 1), Moreau Catholic (D2), Branson (D3), Piedmont (D4), International (D5) and St. Bernard's (D6).
Defending champions are Salesian (Open), Dougherty Valley (D1), Benicia (D2), University (D3), Justin-Siena (D4), Head-Royce (D5) and Cornerstone Christian (D6).
Most eyes are on the Open Divisions with four of the state's top teams battle for the championships: top seed De La Salle, No. 2 Salesian, No. 3 San Ramon Valley and No. 4 Dublin.
Below are the links to each North Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.
The quarterfinal scores from each of the divisions are also revealed.
2025 NCS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
Open Division
Semifinals
No. 1 De La Salle 47, No. 4 Dublin 37
No. 2 Salesian 77, No. 3 San Ramon Valley 69
Friday's third-place game
No. 4 Dublin (24-6) at No. 3 San Ramon Valley (20-9), 7 p.m.
Saturday's championship
No. 1 De La Salle (26-4) vs. No. 2 Salesian (26-2) at Dublin HS, 7 p.m.
Division 1
Semifinals
No. 1 Dougherty Valley 64, No. 4 Clayton Valley Charter 55
No. 2 Redwood 49, No. 6 Amador Valley 47
Friday's third-place game
No. 6 Amador Valley (20-12) at No. 4 Clayton Valley (21-10), 5:30 p.m.
Saturday's championship
No. 2 Redwood (22-6) vs. No. 1 Dougherty Valley (23-8) at Livermore HS, 6 p.m.
Division 2
Semifinals
No. 1 Moreau Catholic 68, No. 4 University 55
No. 2 Cardinal Newman 60, No. 11 Marin Catholic 35
Saturday's 3rd-place game
No. 4 University (20-11) vs. No. 11 Marin Catholic (16-15) at Kezar Pavilion, 3 p.m.
Saturday's championship
No. 2 Cardinal Newman (26-5) vs. No. 1 Moreau Catholic (24-5) at San Leandro HS, 5 p.m.
Division 3
Tuesday’s semifinals
Branson 61, San Rafael 52
San Domenico 50, Berkeley 47
Friday's third-place game
No. 6 Berkeley (14-15) vs. No. 5 San Rafael (19-10) at Terra Linda, 7 p.m.
Friday's championship
No. 1 Branson (20-10) vs. No. 2 San Domenico (23-9) at College of Marin, 7 p.m.
Division 4
Wednesday’s semifinals
No. 1 Piedmont 60, No. 12 Windsor 53
No. 11 St. Patrick-St. Vincent 74, No. 2 Middletown 48
Saturday's 3rd-place game
No. 12 Windsor (14-14) at No. 2 Middletown (23-7), 7 p.m.
Saturday's championship
No. 11 St. Patrick-St. Vincent (14-14) vs. No. 1 Piedmont (14-14) at San Leandro HS, 3 p.m.
Division 5
Tuesday’s semifinals
No. 1 International 70, No. 5 Kelseyville 45
No. 2 Alhambra 62, No. 11 Sonoma Valley 58
Friday’s third-place game
No. 11 Sonoma Valley (16-15) at No. 5 Kelseyville (18-11), 7 p.m.
Friday’s championship
No. 1 International (20-11) vs. No. 2 Alhambra (15-14) at Kezar Pavilion, 7 p.m.
Division 6
Wednesday’s semifinals
No. 1 St. Bernard’s 53, No. 5 Mendocino 42
No. 2 St. Vincent de Paul 68, No. 3 Point Arena 51
Saturday’s final
No. 2 St. Vincent de Paul (19-10) at No. 1 St. Bernard’s (21-5), 7 p.m.