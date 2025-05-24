California (CIF) North Coast Section softball high school updated playoff brackets, scores (5/23/2025)
The North Coast Section softball high school playoffs are rolling along.
All six Divisions have finished at least one round and most two with the single-elimination tournament concluding May 30-31.
The winners of those championships and runner-ups in many cases, advance to the CIF Northern Regional tournament, which runs June 3-7. No state championships have been approved as of yet.
Below are updated scores and pairings, including details of some scores. All are completed through Friday, May 23.
DIVISION 1 (Friday quarterfinals)
No. 1 Liberty 11, No. 9 San Marin 4: Five runs in the fifth blew this one open as Isabella Rice knocked in three and Taylor Jennings (two home runs) and Jewel Cooper each drove in a pair of runs for the host Lions (21-4).
No. 13 Foothill 3, No. 5 California 2: A solo homer by Naima Braham put the visiting Falcons (15-8-1) a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh and Myra Galzie earned the victory by retiring the Grizzlies in the bottom half. She allowed five hits, struck out five and allowed just one earned run. Brea Olsen drove in two more runs for the Falcons, who lost twice to Cal earlier in the year, 10-2 and 11-10.
No. 2 Livermore 6, No. 7 Alameda 4: Sophia Gerochi had three hits, a home run and two RBI as the host Cowboys used a four-run sixth inning to wipe out a 4-2 deficit. Gianna Willes had two hits and Jules McCafferty drove in two runs for the Cowboys (19-8). Mia Wong had a run-scoring double for Alameda, which finished 17-10-1.
No. 3 Casa Grande 3, No. 2 San Ramon Valley 2: Kansas signee Lila Mae Partridge singled home Veronica Nunez-Miller with a two-out RBI singles in the ninth to win it for the host Gauchos (21-5-1). The semifinal winners will play Wednesday at Liberty and Livermore, respectively.
DIVISION 2 (Friday quarterfinals)
No. 1 Cardinal Newman 10, No. 8 Newark Memorial 0
No. 5 Benicia 3, No. 13 Petaluma 0
No. 2 Carondelet 7, No. 10 Archie Williams 0
No. 3 James Logan 8, No. 6 Windsor 7
DIVISION 3 (Friday/Saturday quarterfinals)
No. 9 Freedom 7, No. 1 Del Norte 4
No. 4 Alhambra 2, No. 12 Berkeley 1
No. 2 Maria Carrillo 9, No. 10 Heritage 0
No. 11 San Leandro at No. 3 Arroyo, Saturday
DIVISION 4 (Friday's quarterfinals)
No. 1 Northgate 5, No. 9 Acalanes 2
No. 5 Pinole Valley 3, No. 4 Tamalpais 2
No. 2 Berean Christian 5, No. 7 El Cerrito 4
No. 6 Salesian 2, No. 3 San Rafael 1
DIVISION 5 (Friday/Saturday's quarterfinals)
No. 1 McKinleyville 10, No. 8 Clear Lake 0
No. 5 South Fork at No. 4 Miramonte, 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 2 Kennedy-Richmond 11, No. 10 Healdsburg 5
No. 3 Piner 7, No. 11 Piedmont 5
DIVISION 6 (Friday/Saturday's quarterfinals)
No. 1 Kelseyville 7, No. 9 Ferndale 2
No. 5 Willits 9, No. 4 Calistoga 4
No. 7 Hoopa Valley at No. 2 St. Vincent de Paul, 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 3 Tomales 12, No. 6 Redwood Christian 9
Top seeds in each division are Liberty (D1), Cardinal Newman (D2), Del Norte (D3), Northgate (D4), McKinleyville (D5) and Kelseyville (D6).
The defending champions are Amador Valley (D1), Casa Grande (D2), Cardinal Newman (D3), St. Helena (D4), Berean Christian (D5) and South Fork (D6).