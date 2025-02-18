California (CIF) Northern Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/17/2025)
Top seeds in each division are Pleasant Valley (D3), Gridley (D4), Weed (D5), Redding Christian (D6) and Paradise Adventist Academy (D7)
The CIF's Northern Section has unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in five divisions.
First-round play starts Tuesday in Division 7 play, followed by the first-round action Wednesday (D5, D6), Thursday (D6) and Friday (D3).
Title games in all divisions conclude March 1.
Defending champions are Enterprise (D3), Gridley (D4), Weed (D5), Biggs (D6) and Loyalton (D7).
Below are the links to each Northern Section bracket by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.
2025 NS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
Division 3
Division 4
Division 5
Division 6
Division 7
