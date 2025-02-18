High School

California (CIF) Northern Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/17/2025)

Mitch Stephens

Pleasant Valley hopes to win another state title as it did here in 2022. The Vikings are the No. 1 seed in Division 3, the top division in the Northern Section. / Courtesy photo: Pleasant Valley High School

The CIF's Northern Section has unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in five divisions.

First-round play starts Tuesday in Division 7 play, followed by the first-round action Wednesday (D5, D6), Thursday (D6) and Friday (D3).

Title games in all divisions conclude March 1.

Top seeds in each division are Pleasant Valley (D3), Gridley (D4), Weed (D5), Redding Christian (D6) and Paradise Adventist Academy (D7).

Defending champions are Enterprise (D3), Gridley (D4), Weed (D5), Biggs (D6) and Loyalton (D7).

Below are the links to each Northern Section bracket by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.

Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

