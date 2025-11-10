High School

California (CIF) Northern Section High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 9, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 CIF Northern Section high school football playoffs

CJ Vafiadis

Pleasant Valley holds up the trophy after helping the Vikings win the Northern Section
Pleasant Valley holds up the trophy after helping the Vikings win the Northern Section / Justin Couchot

The 2025 CIF Northern Section high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 7.

High School On SI has brackets for every Division in the Northern Section high school football playoffs.

The CIF Northern Section playoffs culminate with the section championships on November 29.

California (CIF) Northern Section High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 14, 2025

2025 California (CIF) Northern Section Division 2 Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

No. 1 Pleasant Valley — BYE

No. 4 Foothill vs. No. 5 Las Plumas - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

No. 3 Chico vs. No. 6 Enterprise - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

No. 2 Red Bluff — BYE

2025 California (CIF) Northern Section Division 3 Football Bracket

No. 1 Gridley vs. No. 8 University Prep - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

No. 4 Pierce vs. No. 5 Yreka - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

No. 3 Orland vs. No. 6 West Valley - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

No. 2 Lassen vs. No. 7 Corning - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

2025 California (CIF) Northern Section Division 4 Football Bracket

No. 1 Williams vs. No. 8 Winters - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

No. 4 Colusa vs. No. 5 Durham - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

No. 3 East Nicolaus vs. No. 6 Trinity - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

No. 2 Hamilton vs. No. 7 Mt. Shasta - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

2025 California (CIF) Northern Section Division 5 Football Bracket

No. 1 Redding Christian vs. No. 8 Modoc - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

No. 4 Fall River vs. No. 5 Los Molinos - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

No. 3 Biggs vs. No. 6 Portola - 11/14 at 6 p.m.

No. 2 Maxwell vs. No. 7 Quincy - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

