California (CIF) Northern Section High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 9, 2025
The 2025 CIF Northern Section high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 7.
High School On SI has brackets for every Division in the Northern Section high school football playoffs.
The CIF Northern Section playoffs culminate with the section championships on November 29.
California (CIF) Northern Section High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 14, 2025
2025 California (CIF) Northern Section Division 2 Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
No. 1 Pleasant Valley — BYE
No. 4 Foothill vs. No. 5 Las Plumas - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
No. 3 Chico vs. No. 6 Enterprise - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
No. 2 Red Bluff — BYE
2025 California (CIF) Northern Section Division 3 Football Bracket
No. 1 Gridley vs. No. 8 University Prep - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
No. 4 Pierce vs. No. 5 Yreka - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
No. 3 Orland vs. No. 6 West Valley - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
No. 2 Lassen vs. No. 7 Corning - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
2025 California (CIF) Northern Section Division 4 Football Bracket
No. 1 Williams vs. No. 8 Winters - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
No. 4 Colusa vs. No. 5 Durham - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
No. 3 East Nicolaus vs. No. 6 Trinity - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
No. 2 Hamilton vs. No. 7 Mt. Shasta - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
2025 California (CIF) Northern Section Division 5 Football Bracket
No. 1 Redding Christian vs. No. 8 Modoc - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
No. 4 Fall River vs. No. 5 Los Molinos - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
No. 3 Biggs vs. No. 6 Portola - 11/14 at 6 p.m.
No. 2 Maxwell vs. No. 7 Quincy - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
