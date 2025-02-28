High School

California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball championship finals roundup, brackets (2/27/2025)

Casa Roble, Stone Ridge Christian bring home section titles at beautiful Golden 1 Center on Thursday.

Casa Roble won its first Sac-Joaquin Section title Thursday, Feb. 27 in its first championship game played, a brilliant 70-68 D4 winner over Natomas.
Casa Roble won its first Sac-Joaquin Section title Thursday, Feb. 27 in its first championship game played, a brilliant 70-68 D4 winner over Natomas. / Photo: Joe Davidson

The CIF's Sac-Joaquin Section unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in six divisions last week. Now everyone is in the finals at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The top four teams in each of the top five divisions all advance to the state tournament. Each Division featured at least 16 teams.

See semifinal scores before and live updates from the championship games played at the same site as the state finals, and where the NBA Kings make home.

Top seeds in each divisions heading in were Modesto Christian (D1), Destiny Christian Academy (D2), Christian Brothers (D3), Natomas (D4), Woodland Christian (D5) and Stone Ridge Christian (D6).

Defending champions are Modesto Christian (D1), Vanden (D2), Sacramento (D3), Venture Academy (D4), Ripon Christian (D5) and Stone Ridge Christian (D6).

Below are the links to each Sac-Joaquin Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament. Check out all the semifinal scores and as they occur, championship game results and stats.

2025 SJS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Division 1
Pick 'Em

Semifinals

No. 1 Modesto Christian 74, No. 4 Lincoln

No. 3 Folsom 69, No. 2 Inderkum 50

Friday's championship at Golden 1 Center

No. 1 Modesto Christian (24-7 vs. No. 3 Folsom (27-3), 8 p.m.

Division 2
Pick 'Em

Semifinal scores

No. 4 Jesuit 54, No. 1 Destiny Christian Academy 50

No. 2 Rocklin 67, No. 3 Woodcreek 50

Thursday's championship at Golden 1 Center

No. 4 Jesuit (22-8) vs. No. 2 Rocklin (23-7), 8 p.m.

Division 3
Pick 'Em

Semifinals

No. 1 Christian Brothers 56, No. 4 Twelve Bridges 39

No. 10 El Capitan 57, No. 6 Burbank 42

Friday's championship at Golden 1 Center

No. 1 Christian Brothers (24-7) vs. No. 10 El Capitan (21-10), 4 p.m.

Division 4
Pick 'Em

Semifinals

No. 1 Natomas 66, No. 5 Venture Academy 53

No. 2 Casa Roble 63, No. 3 Ripon Christian 57

Thursday's championship

No. 2 Casa Roble 70, No. 1 Natomas 68

Mason Pearcy had 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals, Benny Ambriz added 17 points and seven rebounds and Moses Oginni chipped in 13 points and six rebounds as Casa Roble (28-4) knocked off the top seed by outscoring Natomoas 21-11 in the third quarter. Manno Jenkins and Alfred Wilkins had 18 points apiece for Natomas (24-8). It was Casa Roble's first section title in first section tilte game.

Division 5
Pick 'Em

Semifinals

No. 1 Woodland Christian 76, No. 4 Bret Harte 61

No. 2 Argonaut 75, Fortune Early College 64

Friday's championship at Golden 1 Center

No. 1 Woodland (26-5) vs. No. 2 Argonaut (25-6), noon

Division 6
Pick 'Em

Semifinals

No. 1 Stone Ridge Christian 65, No. 5 Elite 56

No. 2 Sacramento Waldorf 50, No. 3 Vacaville Christian 42

Thursday's championship

No. 1 Stone Ridge Christian 49, No. 2 Sacramento Waldorf 43

Jaiden Sahota made 12 of 18 shots, including 3 of 4 on three pointers to finishe with 25 points — more than half of his team total — as the Knights (23-8) overcame a four-point first-quarter to outscore Waldorf 15-7 in the second, then held on in the second half. Waldorf, which played its entire starting all 32 minutes, got 17 points apiece from Liam Mason Melberg and Malachi Miranda. Waldorf (27-3) had its 22-game win streak snapped. Ca

