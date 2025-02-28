California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball championship finals roundup, brackets (2/27/2025)
The CIF's Sac-Joaquin Section unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in six divisions last week. Now everyone is in the finals at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
The top four teams in each of the top five divisions all advance to the state tournament. Each Division featured at least 16 teams.
See semifinal scores before and live updates from the championship games played at the same site as the state finals, and where the NBA Kings make home.
Top seeds in each divisions heading in were Modesto Christian (D1), Destiny Christian Academy (D2), Christian Brothers (D3), Natomas (D4), Woodland Christian (D5) and Stone Ridge Christian (D6).
Defending champions are Modesto Christian (D1), Vanden (D2), Sacramento (D3), Venture Academy (D4), Ripon Christian (D5) and Stone Ridge Christian (D6).
Below are the links to each Sac-Joaquin Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament. Check out all the semifinal scores and as they occur, championship game results and stats.
2025 SJS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
Division 1
Semifinals
No. 1 Modesto Christian 74, No. 4 Lincoln
No. 3 Folsom 69, No. 2 Inderkum 50
Friday's championship at Golden 1 Center
No. 1 Modesto Christian (24-7 vs. No. 3 Folsom (27-3), 8 p.m.
Division 2
Semifinal scores
No. 4 Jesuit 54, No. 1 Destiny Christian Academy 50
No. 2 Rocklin 67, No. 3 Woodcreek 50
Thursday's championship at Golden 1 Center
No. 4 Jesuit (22-8) vs. No. 2 Rocklin (23-7), 8 p.m.
Division 3
Semifinals
No. 1 Christian Brothers 56, No. 4 Twelve Bridges 39
No. 10 El Capitan 57, No. 6 Burbank 42
Friday's championship at Golden 1 Center
No. 1 Christian Brothers (24-7) vs. No. 10 El Capitan (21-10), 4 p.m.
Division 4
Semifinals
No. 1 Natomas 66, No. 5 Venture Academy 53
No. 2 Casa Roble 63, No. 3 Ripon Christian 57
Thursday's championship
No. 2 Casa Roble 70, No. 1 Natomas 68
Mason Pearcy had 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals, Benny Ambriz added 17 points and seven rebounds and Moses Oginni chipped in 13 points and six rebounds as Casa Roble (28-4) knocked off the top seed by outscoring Natomoas 21-11 in the third quarter. Manno Jenkins and Alfred Wilkins had 18 points apiece for Natomas (24-8). It was Casa Roble's first section title in first section tilte game.
Division 5
Semifinals
No. 1 Woodland Christian 76, No. 4 Bret Harte 61
No. 2 Argonaut 75, Fortune Early College 64
Friday's championship at Golden 1 Center
No. 1 Woodland (26-5) vs. No. 2 Argonaut (25-6), noon
Division 6
Semifinals
No. 1 Stone Ridge Christian 65, No. 5 Elite 56
No. 2 Sacramento Waldorf 50, No. 3 Vacaville Christian 42
Thursday's championship
No. 1 Stone Ridge Christian 49, No. 2 Sacramento Waldorf 43
Jaiden Sahota made 12 of 18 shots, including 3 of 4 on three pointers to finishe with 25 points — more than half of his team total — as the Knights (23-8) overcame a four-point first-quarter to outscore Waldorf 15-7 in the second, then held on in the second half. Waldorf, which played its entire starting all 32 minutes, got 17 points apiece from Liam Mason Melberg and Malachi Miranda. Waldorf (27-3) had its 22-game win streak snapped.