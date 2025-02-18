High School

California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/18/2025)

Defending champions are Modesto Christian (D1), Vanden (D2), Sacramento (D3), Venture Academy (D4), Ripon Christian (D5) and Stone Ridge Christian (D6)

Mitch Stephens

Modesto Christian 2025 guard Gavin Sykes (11) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 championship win over Lincoln of Stockton at Golden 1 Center in 2024.
Modesto Christian 2025 guard Gavin Sykes (11) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 championship win over Lincoln of Stockton at Golden 1 Center in 2024. / Photo: Ralph Thompson

The CIF's Sac-Joaquin Section has unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in six divisions.

The playoffs begin Tuesday in five of the six divisions, with Division 6 starting on Wednesday.

The top four teams in each of the top five divisions all advance to the state tournament. Each Division features at least 16 teams.

Top seeds in each divisions are Modesto Christian (D1), Destiny Christian Academy (D2), Christian Brothers (D3), Natomas (D4), Woodland Christian (D5) and Stone Ridge Christian (D6).

Defending champions are Modesto Christian (D1), Vanden (D2), Sacramento (D3), Venture Academy (D4), Ripon Christian (D5) and Stone Ridge Christian (D6).

Below are the links to each Sac-Joaquin Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.

2025 SJS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Division 1
Pick 'Ems

Division 2
Pick 'Ems

Division 3
Pick 'Ems

Division 4
Pick 'Ems

Division 5
Pick 'Ems

Division 6
Pick 'Ems

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California