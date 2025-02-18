California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/18/2025)
The CIF's Sac-Joaquin Section has unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in six divisions.
The playoffs begin Tuesday in five of the six divisions, with Division 6 starting on Wednesday.
The top four teams in each of the top five divisions all advance to the state tournament. Each Division features at least 16 teams.
Top seeds in each divisions are Modesto Christian (D1), Destiny Christian Academy (D2), Christian Brothers (D3), Natomas (D4), Woodland Christian (D5) and Stone Ridge Christian (D6).
Defending champions are Modesto Christian (D1), Vanden (D2), Sacramento (D3), Venture Academy (D4), Ripon Christian (D5) and Stone Ridge Christian (D6).
Below are the links to each Sac-Joaquin Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.