California CIF Southern Section 2026 High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings, April 21
Here are the latest baseball rankings in the CIF Southern Section as of April 21, 2026.
TOP 25 RANKINGS
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (16-3)
Lancers seem to be playing its best ball at the right time, but there's a lot of baseball to be played in the regular season.
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (17-4)
Big three-game sweep over Notre Dame. James Tronstein is as good as advertised.
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (16-5)
Despite the rave reviews for Orange Lutheran, the Braves sit atop the Trinity League at 8-1.
4. CORONA (15-4)
The Panthers will eye a big-time series with Norco next week, which will likely determine the Big VIII League title.
5. NORCO (18-2)
The Cougars only recent loss is to No. 1 O-Lu.
6. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (14-6)
The Knights will need to show resilience after a rough week against Harvard-Westlake, but still very, very talented.
7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (16-4-1)
Haven't lost a Sunset League game this year.
8. SIERRA CANYON (16-4)
The Trailblazers are tied with Notre Dame and Alemany for second place in the Mission League with three weeks to play until the postseason.
9. LA MIRADA (17-4)
More Gateway League action with Downey this week,. Matadores are looking like a Division 1 team this postseason (16 teams).
10. ROYAL (18-2)
The Highlanders are right on the fringe of the Division 1 and Division 2 playoffs at No. 18.
11. ALEMANY (15-5)
The Warriors can finish as high as first or fifth in the Mission League with its remaining games against Loyola, Notre Dame and Sierra Canyon.
12. AYALA (18-2)
Caleb Trugman and Easton Sarimento are a great 1-2 punch from the bump; a combined 13 wins.
13. CYPRESS (17-5)
After a sweep of El Dorado, Cypress its at No. 12 in the recent computer rankings.
14. GANESHA (15-1-1)
The most mysterious team in Southern California. Can they compete in the Division 1 playoffs? The roster possess the No. 1 prospect in California, Logan Schmidt.
15. SOUTH HILLS (17-4)
9-1 in the Hacienda League with big series against second-place Alta Loma.
16. SANTA MARGARITA (14-8)
Big weeks against Orange Lutheran and JSerra.
17. OAKS CHRISTIAN (15-5)
Lions are in first place in the Marmonte League.
18. THOUSAND OAKS (15-6)
The Lancers will lean on senior pitchers Andrew Albrecht and Wyatt Turley in the final stretch of the regular season to lock up a playoff spot. Series against Westlake and Agoura still left to play.
19. GAHR (10-9-1)
Andres Gonzalez hitting .426.
20. SANTIAGO CORONA (15-7)
The Sharks are 7-3 and in third place in the Big VIII League.
21. MATER DEI (11-7)
Monarchs are scratching and clawing for a third-place finish in the Trinity League. Currently in fourth.
22. NEWPORT HARBOR (16-6)
Currently sitting at No. 24 in the computer rankings, which is Division 2.
23. AQUINAS (14-7)
Wins over Linfield Christian could bump Aquinas up in the computer due to LC's W-L record.
24. SERVITE (13-8)
Big series with St. John Bosco and Orange Lutheran to end the regular season.
25. BURROUGHS (17-3)
Bears take down Arcadia twice and are 10-0 in the Pacific League.
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal