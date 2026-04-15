Vote: Who is the California High School Baseball Player of the Week? - April 14, 2026
California high school baseball completed another week of action. Now the big question. Who is the California Baseball Player of the Week?
The 10 nominees span the entire Golden State for games played from April 6-12.
Now we want you, the fans, to vote for the High School on SI California high school baseball player of the week.
Voting will end on April 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are this week's nominations:
Dane Cunningham, Huntington Beach
Cunningham, a senior, delivered a walk-off RBI double in the top of the eighth inning, lifting Huntington Beach to a 2-1 victory over nationally ranked Corona.
Isaiah Tillman, Royal
Tillman, a senior, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, one home run and a run scored in Royal's 8-7 victory in nine-innings over Moorpark.
Landon Hovermale, Norco
Landon Hovermale, a senior, pitched six innings with five strikeouts and two earned runs in Norco's thrilling 3-2 victory over St. John Bosco.
Bryson Boyd, Elsinore
Boyd, a senior, went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, one home run and three runs scored in Elsinore's dominant 18-1 win over West Valley. He struck out nine batters in five innings pitched while allowing four hits, one earned run and one walk.
Ira Rootman, Harvard-Westlake
Rootman, a sophomore, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Harvard-Westlake's 17-0 victory over St. Joseph.
Jacob Martinez, Mendez
In two games pitched last week, Martinez, a sophomore, threw 20 strikeouts in 9.2 innings pitched. He allowed two hits, four walks and one earned run.
CJ Weinstein, Orange Lutheran
Weinstein, a senior, hit a walk-off RBI single as well as one double and two RBIs on 2-for-3 hitting in Orange Lutheran's 2-1 victory over Gahr.
Jett Lewis, Garces Memorial
In the 13-2 win over Centennial, Lewis went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, one home run and three runs scored. On defense, he was perfect with four putouts.
Landon Brunk, Redwood
In three played last week, Brunk, a sophomore, tallied three hits, two doubles, one home run, five RBIs and one run scored. On the mound, he struck out five batters while allowing seven hits and two earned runs in 6.2 innings pitched in Redwood's 3-2 win over Monte Vista.
Teyler Bailey, St. Bernard's
Bailey, a freshman, struck out 11 batters while allowing one hit and four walks over six innings as St. Bernard's defeated South Fork 7-0. On offense, he went 2-for-3 with one RBI, one double and two runs scored. In St. Bernard's 1-0 win over South Fork, he hit an RBI single.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith
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Edith Noriega is an award-winning sports journalist who came to the Seattle area after three years in Oregon with the Eugene Register-Guard and its sister newspaper, Salem Statesman Journal, where her focus was high schools and local colleges. Noriega previously covered high schools with the Southern California News Group. She also worked as a Tokyo Olympic Games researcher for NBC Sports, focusing on baseball and softball. She is a proud two-time graduate of Arizona State University’s Cronkite School and Riverside City College. She’s also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When not writing, she enjoys playing tennis, yoga, concerts and is currently reading “The Last of His Kind: Clayton Kershaw.” She began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.