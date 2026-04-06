California CIF Southern Section 2026 High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings, April 6

Here are the latest baseball rankings in the CIF Southern Section as of April 6, 2026.

TOP 25 RANKINGS

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-3)

Braves just topped O-Lu in Trinity League three-game series

2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-3)

Lancers will look to get back on track.

3. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (14-3)

Knights sit atop the Mission League. Big series with Harvard-Westlake next week.

4. CORONA (11-1)

Boras Classic starts this week.

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-4)

Justin Kirchner threw a no-no last week against Loyola.

6. NORCO (12-1)

Big litmus test at the Boras Classic this week.

7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (11-2-1)

Dominating league play and starting to gear up for a deep postseason run.

9. SIERRA CANYON (12-3)

The Trailblazers will play two home games this week against Warren and Sylmar on Wednesday and Friday before starting league play again next week against St. Francis.

10. LA MIRADA (13-4)

Can the Matadores take down a hot Servite team this week?

11. ROYAL (14-2)

The Highlanders are rolling. Nobody can hit Dustin Dunwoody, who’s carrying a 6-0 record in seven appearances with a 0.21 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 32 ⅔ innings of work.

12. ALEMANY (10-4)

The Warriors are in Las Vegas for three games this week before a three-game Mission League series with Chaminade next week.

13. AYALA (12-1)

Another team that will use the prowess of the Boras Classic as a litmus test.

14. SOUTH HILLS (14-4)

Carson Baker is having an All-CIF year, batting .408 with 20 hits and 16 RBIs.

15. SERVITE (11-5)

The Friars are playing great ball right now, but are they peaking too early? Just won two of three from JSerra and Santa Margarita.

16. SANTA MARGARITA (14-5)

Pitcher Tyler George is 7-0 from the bump this season.

17. OAKS CHRISTIAN (12-4)

The Lions sit atop the Marmonte League after winning 2 of 3 in their league bouts with Newbury Park and Westlake, respectively. Dane Disney and Carson Sheffer are leading the way from the plate.

18. THOUSAND OAKS (14-3)

Lancers have one game with Grace this week before a heavyweight Marmonte League series with Oaks Christian next week.

19. CYPRESS (12-4)

Sitting atop the Crestview League with a 2-0 start; wins over Villa Park and Foothill.

20. WARREN (12-4)

Sitting in second place behind La Mirada in the Gateway League with series against LM and Gahr still ahead.

21. SANTIAGO CORONA (12-7)

Sharks are getting big play from Max Eldridge as of late, who had six hits and two homers in the National Classic.

22. GANESHA (11-0)

Loaded with talent, but hasn't played a significant opponent yet.

23. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-7)

Jaden Walk-Green led the Huskies to the National Classic final.

24. NEWPORT HARBOR (15-2)

Boras Classic participant this week; opens against Mater Dei.

25. FOOTHILL (14-6)

Four wins in a row.