CIF Southern Section Baseball Playoffs: D1 Pool Winners, Elimination Games Set
Pool play in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs resumed Friday. The 1-0 teams faced off and the 0-1 teams went head-to-head.
St. John Bosco defeated Sierra Canyon 4-3; Harvard-Westlake beat Huntington Beach 6-5; Orange Lutheran topped Corona 9-6; and Notre Dame blanked Norco 4-0.
Harvard-Westlake, Notre Dame, St. John Bosco and Orange Lutheran all went 2-0 and automatically advanced to the quarterfinals on May 22. Maranatha, Etiwanda, Oaks Christian and Temecula Valley lost Friday which made them 0-2 in pool play and eliminated them from the playoffs.
In other pool-play results, La Mirada beat Temecula Valley 9-2; Cypress defeated Oaks Christian 8-2, Ayala edged Maranatha 7-6; and Corona/Santiago doubled up Etiwanda 8-4.
The teams with a 1-1 record in pool play will compete in an elimination game on Tuesday, May 19 to a berth to the quarterfinals. The playoff format has a predetermined way of slotting the quarterfinals, that's explained below.
ELIMINATION GAMES, MAY 19
POOL A: Norco at Ayala
POOL B: Corona at Corona/Santiago
POOL C: Sierra Canyon at Cypress
POOL D: Huntington Beach at La Mirada
QUARTERFINALS MATCHUPS, MAY 22
- QF1: Notre Dame vs. Corona vs. Corona/Santiago winner
- QF2: Harvard-Westlake vs. Sierra Canyon-Cypress winner
- QF3: St. John Bosco vs. Huntington Beach-La Mirada winner
- QF4: Orange Lutheran vs. Norco-Ayala winner
NOTABLE PLAYOFF SCORES, STATS
Harvard-Westlake 6, Huntington Beach 5: James Tronstein continues his hot hitting streak going 3-for-3 with another homer, his 10th of the season.
Notre Dame 4, Norco 0: The Knights take down the No. 1 seed. Jacob Madrid hit his 12th home run of the season.
Orange Lutheran 9, Corona 6: Brady Murrietta had six RBIs off multiple home runs.
St. John Bosco 4, Sierra Canyon 3: The Braves rally from behind to win and broke a 3-3 stalemate in the sixth inning on a pass ball.
Elsinore 3, Villa Park 2: No. 1-seeded Villa Park falls in the opening round.
Agoura 4, Oakwood 0: Donovan Anthony had 15 strikeouts from the bump. First playoff win since 2015.
Edison 5, Damien 1: Noah Hunter fanned 11 batters in the victory
Arcadia 3, Simi Valley 2: Matt Manzo delivered a walk-off double to win the Division 3 matchup and advance to the second round next week.
PLAYOFF BRACKETS
D1 POOL PLAY FORMAT BREAKDOWN
Here are the 16 teams that make up the Division 1 playoffs.
POOL A: Maranatha at Norco, Ayala at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
POOL B: Etiwanda at Corona, Santiago/Corona at Orange Lutheran
POOL C: Oaks Christian at Sierra Canyon, Cypress at St. John Bosco
POOL D: Huntington Beach at Temecula Valley, La Mirada at Harvard-Westlake
Pool play guarantees each team at least two games. After the first round of pool play, the teams that are 1-0 play each other. The teams that are 0-1 play each other.
Teams that go 0-2 are disqualified. Teams that go 2-0 advance to the quarterfinal, knockout stage. Teams that go 1-1 will play each other in a third game to advance. Two teams from each pool move on.
NOTE: In Division 1 pool play, the team that's played the least amount of home games gets to host (the next game). If it's the same, it's a coin flip, which is similar to subsequent divisions.
BREAKDOWN OF EACH DIVISION, 2025 CHAMPIONS
DIVISION 1 (16-Team Bracket, 16 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Norco (24-3), Big VIII League Champion
2. Harvard-Westlake (23-5), Mission League Champion
3. Sierra Canyon (23-5), Mission League Runner-Up
4. Lutheran/ Orange (22-5), Trinity League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRY: None
2025 FINAL: St. John Bosco 3, Santa Margarita 2.
DIVISION 2 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Villa Park (19-8-1), Crestview League Runner-Up
2. Westlake (18-8), Marmonte League Runner-Up
3. Servite (15-13), Trinity League No. 3 Entry
4. Gahr (17-10-1), Gateway League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRY: Chaminade (Misson), 17-11; Loyola (Mission), 15-12-1;
Santa Margarita (Trinity), 15-13.
2025 FINAL: West Ranch 2, Mater Dei 1.
DIVISION 3 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Mira Costa (16-12), Bay League No. 3 Entry
2. Arcadia (18-10), Pacific League Runner-Up
3. Agoura (15-13), Marmonte League At-Large Entry
4. St. Francis (14-13-1), Mission League At-Large Entry
AT-LARGE ENTRY: Corona del Mar (Sunset), 14-13.
2025 FINAL: Glendora 2, San Dimas 0.
DIVISION 4 (32-Team Bracket, 31 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. San Marino (20-8), Rio Hondo League No. 3 Entry
2. Moorpark (19-9), Coastal Canyon League No. 3 Entry
3. Marina (13-15), Sunset League No. 3 Entry
4. Canyon/ Anaheim (14-14), Freeway League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Upland (Baseline), 14-12-2; Claremont (Palomares), 17-9.
2025 FINAL: Ganesha 8, Dos Pueblos 2.
DIVISION 5 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Citrus Valley (13-14), Citrus Belt League No. 3 Entry
2. St. Bernard (15-12), Del Rey League Runner-Up
3. Wilson/ Long Beach (16-12), Moore League Runner-Up
4. Santa Barbara (14-14), Channel League At-Large Entry
AT-LARGE ENTRY: Moreno Valley (Ivy), 14-12; Kaiser (Sunkist), 15-13.
2025 FINAL: Elsinore 2, St. Anthony 0.
DIVISION 6 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. California (15-13), Del Rio League No. 3 Entry
2. Crossroads (17-6), Gold Coast League Champion
3. Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (18-9), Camino Real League At-Large Entry
4. El Rancho (16-12), Del Rio League At-Large Entry
AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Troy (North Hills), 17-11.
2025 FINAL: Estancia 4, Marshall 3.
DIVISION 7 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. New Roads (18-9), Coastal League Champion
2. Norwalk (14-7), Mid-Cities League No. 3 Entry
3. Hemet (17-11), Inland Valley League No. 3 Entry
4. Victor Valley (12-11), Desert Sky League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Campbell Hall (Gold Coast), 15-11;
Golden Valley/ Santa Clarita (Foothill), 13-12; Viewpoint (Gold Coast), 17-10.
2025 FINAL: Mary Star 8, Notre Dame/ Riverside 7.
DIVISION 8 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Los Amigos (17-5), Orange League Champion
2. Schurr (11-16), Almont League No. 3 Entry
3. Duarte (10-11), Montview League Runner-Up
4. Oxford Academy (9-19), 605 League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Rio Hondo Prep (Prep), 9-9-1; Chadwick (Prep), 11-10;
Compton (Moore), 14-11.
2025 FINAL: Fillmore 7, Pioneer 6.
DIVISION 9 (32-Team Bracket, 31 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Dunn (11-7), Frontier League Runner-Up
2. St. Pius X – St. Matthias Academy (14-14), Santa Fe League No. 3 Entry
3. Rolling Hills Prep (7-11), Coastal League Runner-Up
4. Yucca Valley (7-9), Desert Valley League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRIES: St. Monica Academy (Heritage), 9-6; Pacifica Christian/ Santa Monica
(Liberty), 15-13.
2025 FINAL: Nuview Bridge 3, Mountain View 2.
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal