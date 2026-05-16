CIF Southern Section Baseball Playoffs: D1 Pool Winners, Elimination Games Set

Pool play in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs resumed Friday. The 1-0 teams faced off and the 0-1 teams went head-to-head.

St. John Bosco defeated Sierra Canyon 4-3; Harvard-Westlake beat Huntington Beach 6-5; Orange Lutheran topped Corona 9-6; and Notre Dame blanked Norco 4-0.

Harvard-Westlake, Notre Dame, St. John Bosco and Orange Lutheran all went 2-0 and automatically advanced to the quarterfinals on May 22. Maranatha, Etiwanda, Oaks Christian and Temecula Valley lost Friday which made them 0-2 in pool play and eliminated them from the playoffs.

In other pool-play results, La Mirada beat Temecula Valley 9-2; Cypress defeated Oaks Christian 8-2, Ayala edged Maranatha 7-6; and Corona/Santiago doubled up Etiwanda 8-4.

The teams with a 1-1 record in pool play will compete in an elimination game on Tuesday, May 19 to a berth to the quarterfinals. The playoff format has a predetermined way of slotting the quarterfinals, that's explained below.

ELIMINATION GAMES, MAY 19

POOL A: Norco at Ayala

POOL B: Corona at Corona/Santiago

POOL C: Sierra Canyon at Cypress

POOL D: Huntington Beach at La Mirada

QUARTERFINALS MATCHUPS, MAY 22

QF1: Notre Dame vs. Corona vs. Corona/Santiago winner

Notre Dame vs. Corona vs. Corona/Santiago winner QF2: Harvard-Westlake vs. Sierra Canyon-Cypress winner

Harvard-Westlake vs. Sierra Canyon-Cypress winner QF3: St. John Bosco vs. Huntington Beach-La Mirada winner

St. John Bosco vs. Huntington Beach-La Mirada winner QF4: Orange Lutheran vs. Norco-Ayala winner

NOTABLE PLAYOFF SCORES, STATS

Harvard-Westlake 6, Huntington Beach 5: James Tronstein continues his hot hitting streak going 3-for-3 with another homer, his 10th of the season.

Notre Dame 4, Norco 0: The Knights take down the No. 1 seed. Jacob Madrid hit his 12th home run of the season.

Orange Lutheran 9, Corona 6: Brady Murrietta had six RBIs off multiple home runs.

St. John Bosco 4, Sierra Canyon 3: The Braves rally from behind to win and broke a 3-3 stalemate in the sixth inning on a pass ball.

Elsinore 3, Villa Park 2: No. 1-seeded Villa Park falls in the opening round.

Agoura 4, Oakwood 0: Donovan Anthony had 15 strikeouts from the bump. First playoff win since 2015.

Edison 5, Damien 1: Noah Hunter fanned 11 batters in the victory

Arcadia 3, Simi Valley 2: Matt Manzo delivered a walk-off double to win the Division 3 matchup and advance to the second round next week.

Arcadia’s Matt Manzo with a walk off shot off the fence with two outs in the 7th to score Jordan Vogel for a 3-2 victory over Simi Valley in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs pic.twitter.com/iRkoOePMMJ — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) May 16, 2026

PLAYOFF BRACKETS

D1 POOL PLAY FORMAT BREAKDOWN

Here are the 16 teams that make up the Division 1 playoffs.



POOL A: Maranatha at Norco, Ayala at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks

POOL B: Etiwanda at Corona, Santiago/Corona at Orange Lutheran

POOL C: Oaks Christian at Sierra Canyon, Cypress at St. John Bosco

POOL D: Huntington Beach at Temecula Valley, La Mirada at Harvard-Westlake

Pool play guarantees each team at least two games. After the first round of pool play, the teams that are 1-0 play each other. The teams that are 0-1 play each other.

Teams that go 0-2 are disqualified. Teams that go 2-0 advance to the quarterfinal, knockout stage. Teams that go 1-1 will play each other in a third game to advance. Two teams from each pool move on.

NOTE: In Division 1 pool play, the team that's played the least amount of home games gets to host (the next game). If it's the same, it's a coin flip, which is similar to subsequent divisions.

BREAKDOWN OF EACH DIVISION, 2025 CHAMPIONS

DIVISION 1 (16-Team Bracket, 16 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Norco (24-3), Big VIII League Champion



2. Harvard-Westlake (23-5), Mission League Champion



3. Sierra Canyon (23-5), Mission League Runner-Up



4. Lutheran/ Orange (22-5), Trinity League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRY: None



2025 FINAL: St. John Bosco 3, Santa Margarita 2.



DIVISION 2 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Villa Park (19-8-1), Crestview League Runner-Up



2. Westlake (18-8), Marmonte League Runner-Up



3. Servite (15-13), Trinity League No. 3 Entry



4. Gahr (17-10-1), Gateway League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRY: Chaminade (Misson), 17-11; Loyola (Mission), 15-12-1;



Santa Margarita (Trinity), 15-13.



2025 FINAL: West Ranch 2, Mater Dei 1.



DIVISION 3 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Mira Costa (16-12), Bay League No. 3 Entry



2. Arcadia (18-10), Pacific League Runner-Up



3. Agoura (15-13), Marmonte League At-Large Entry



4. St. Francis (14-13-1), Mission League At-Large Entry



AT-LARGE ENTRY: Corona del Mar (Sunset), 14-13.



2025 FINAL: Glendora 2, San Dimas 0.



DIVISION 4 (32-Team Bracket, 31 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. San Marino (20-8), Rio Hondo League No. 3 Entry



2. Moorpark (19-9), Coastal Canyon League No. 3 Entry



3. Marina (13-15), Sunset League No. 3 Entry



4. Canyon/ Anaheim (14-14), Freeway League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Upland (Baseline), 14-12-2; Claremont (Palomares), 17-9.



2025 FINAL: Ganesha 8, Dos Pueblos 2.



DIVISION 5 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Citrus Valley (13-14), Citrus Belt League No. 3 Entry



2. St. Bernard (15-12), Del Rey League Runner-Up



3. Wilson/ Long Beach (16-12), Moore League Runner-Up



4. Santa Barbara (14-14), Channel League At-Large Entry



AT-LARGE ENTRY: Moreno Valley (Ivy), 14-12; Kaiser (Sunkist), 15-13.



2025 FINAL: Elsinore 2, St. Anthony 0.



DIVISION 6 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. California (15-13), Del Rio League No. 3 Entry



2. Crossroads (17-6), Gold Coast League Champion



3. Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (18-9), Camino Real League At-Large Entry



4. El Rancho (16-12), Del Rio League At-Large Entry



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Troy (North Hills), 17-11.



2025 FINAL: Estancia 4, Marshall 3.



DIVISION 7 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. New Roads (18-9), Coastal League Champion



2. Norwalk (14-7), Mid-Cities League No. 3 Entry



3. Hemet (17-11), Inland Valley League No. 3 Entry



4. Victor Valley (12-11), Desert Sky League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Campbell Hall (Gold Coast), 15-11;



Golden Valley/ Santa Clarita (Foothill), 13-12; Viewpoint (Gold Coast), 17-10.



2025 FINAL: Mary Star 8, Notre Dame/ Riverside 7.



DIVISION 8 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Los Amigos (17-5), Orange League Champion



2. Schurr (11-16), Almont League No. 3 Entry



3. Duarte (10-11), Montview League Runner-Up



4. Oxford Academy (9-19), 605 League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Rio Hondo Prep (Prep), 9-9-1; Chadwick (Prep), 11-10;



Compton (Moore), 14-11.



2025 FINAL: Fillmore 7, Pioneer 6.



DIVISION 9 (32-Team Bracket, 31 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Dunn (11-7), Frontier League Runner-Up



2. St. Pius X – St. Matthias Academy (14-14), Santa Fe League No. 3 Entry



3. Rolling Hills Prep (7-11), Coastal League Runner-Up



4. Yucca Valley (7-9), Desert Valley League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: St. Monica Academy (Heritage), 9-6; Pacifica Christian/ Santa Monica



(Liberty), 15-13.



2025 FINAL: Nuview Bridge 3, Mountain View 2.