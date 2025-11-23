California CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings, Nov. 23
The season is underway in the Southland.
Jason Crowe Jr. of Inglewood is zeroing in on the CIF State all-time scoring mark, Sierra Canyon's Brandon McCoy dazzled in his debut at Pauley Pavilion, and some programs are already proving to be contenders after just one week of play.
Here are the latest Top 25 rankings as of November 23, 2025:
1. SIERRA CANYON (2-0)
Brandon McCoy had 25 points with nine dunks in his debut at Pauley Pavilion.
2. SANTA MARGARITA (3-0)
Brayden Kyman, Drew Anderson and Kaiden Bailey are off to a nice start, including a win over Notre Dame.
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0)
Christian Collin had 36 points in a win over Harvard-Westlake.
4. REDONDO UNION (2-0)
Sea Hawks will be scary when Kaiden Wilson gets eligible.
5. JSERRA (4-1)
Lions only loss is to juggernaut Sierra Canyon.
6. CREAN LUTHERAN (2-1)
The Saints addition of 6-foot-5 PG Nick Giarusso helps to maximize their weapons offensively. He didn't play in the team's only loss to Redondo Union.
7. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (2-1)
NaVorro Bowman and Zach White are waiting for Josiah Nance to get healthy.
8. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (1-1)
The Wolverines fall short to St. John Bosco at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, but new faces are already showing progress.
9. INGLEWOOD (3-0)
Jason Crowe Jr. is zeroing in on the CIF State all-time scoring record. He's scored 43, 24 and 46 points, respectively.
10. CRESPI (2-0)
The Celts throttled a short-handed Mater Dei 90-59 at Pauley Pavilion and are still waiting on the services of wing/guard Jasiah Williams.
11. CROSSROADS (4-0)
Standout sophomore Evan Willis is eligible and elevates the Roadrunners immediately. He notched 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the team's most recent win.
12. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (0-1)
Only loss is to Harvard-Westlake at the buzzer. Keep an eye out for freshman Zach Arnold.
13. FAIRMONT PREP (4-0)
Coach Joedy Gardner is picking up where he left off last season with David Abisogun leading the way.
14. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-0)
Huskies has three nice wins over Bakersfield Christian, St. Pius and Los Alamitos.
15. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (3-0)
Wins over Long Beach Poly and Rancho Cucamonga.
16. LA MIRADA (0-1)
Only game was a loss to Notre Dame, 77-60.
17. MATER DEI (0-1)
Didn't look good at Pauley Pavilion against Crespi, but will look different once IMG Academy Zain Majeed is eligible.
18. ARCADIA (2-0)
Big game with St. Francis on Nov. 26.
19. ROLLING HILLS PREP (1-0)
Won its first game by 78 points against Lennox Academy.
20. PASADENA (0-0)
Josh Irving will make his senior debut on Wednesday.
21. ETIWANDA (3-0)
Eagles just beat Rancho Christian 61-48.
22. DAMIEN (5-0)
Coach Mike LeDuc gets win 1,100 for his career.
23. ST. PIUS (1-1)
Only loss to Centennial.
24. LONG BEACH POLY (0-1)
Jackrabbits lose to Roosevelt in only game so far this season.
25. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1)
New coach Nate Klitzing gets a nice in over previously-ranked St. Francis at Pauley Pavilion. Sophomore Noah Zeola is primed for a breakout season.
