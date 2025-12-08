California CIF-Southern Section Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Dec. 8, 2025
Here are High School On SI's CIF-Southern Section girls basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 8.
The rankings will be released every Monday throughout the season.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason | Dec. 1
1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (9-0 – 1st last week)
The Knights' start to the season couldn't have feasibly been much better. Their 9-0 record is no surprise, but the way they've utterly dismantled elite teams has been remarkable. Last week they beat No. 7 Oak Park 106-39, No. 17 Moreno Valley 89-43, No. 6 Fairmont Prep 88-41, and No. 8 JSerra 86-58 to win the Troy Warrior Way Hoops Classic.
2. ETIWANDA (5-0 – 3rd)
After a bye week, the Eagles resume action on Saturday against Nevada powerhouse Democracy Prep (Agassi Campus).
3. MATER DEI (6-0 – 5th)
In its only game of the week, Mater Dei defeated West (Torrance) 62-47.
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-0 – 4th)
Centennial won't be in action until the transfer sit-out period ends on Dec. 26.
5. SIERRA CANYON (5-1 – 2nd)
It's been an encouraging start for the Trailblazers relative to the absence of Jerzy Robinson, who has been out with an ankle injury for most or all of the fall. Even without one of high school basketball's biggest stars, Sierra Canyon has beaten SIerra Pacific 73-30, Fairmont Prep 71-50 and 61-43, San Clemente 78-39, and Sage Hill 75-59. But with Robinson's timetable to return not publicly locked in, the team's stock falls for now thanks to a 67-63 upset at the hands of rejuvenated Trinity League powerhouse JSerra. If Robinson remains out for an extended period of time, Sierra Canyon will of course have to fall for any losses it incurs.
6. FAIRMONT PREP (3-3 – 6th)
With two of its losses coming against Sierra Canyon and the other being at the hands of Ontario Christian, a .500 record isn't concerning for the Huskies, who have beaten Marlborough, Moreno Valley, and Oak Park by double digits.
7. OAK PARK (7-3 – 8th)
Despite incurring a three-game losing streak, which has since been snapped, Oak Park has remained as good as advertised. The losses came by double digits to Mater Dei, Ontario Christian, and Fairmont Prep, and the Eagles bounced back to beat Moreno Valley and Sage Hill.
8. JSERRA (8-2 – 18th)
Just 10 games into the tenure of head coach Rachael Ziemann, JSerra has announced itself as an Open Division candidate. The Lions rolled past San Clemente, upset Sage Hill, and then took down a Sierra Canyon team that had still been playing elite basketball without 5-star senior Jerzy Robinson to make the finals at the Troy Warrior Way Hoops Classic before falling in lopsided fashion to top-ranked Ontario Christian. If not for a prior loss to Villa Park, they'd be ranked fifth.
9. SAGE HILL (5-4 – 7th)
After a great first week, 2025-26 hasn't brought the electrifying start that the Lightning were hoping for, but their losses have all come against worthy competition. Last week at the Troy Warrior Way Hoops Classic they started with an upset loss to a JSerra team that went on to upset Sierra Canyon. Then they handled San Clemente 74-55, fell 75-59 to Sierra Canyon, and lost 59-56 to Oak Park.
10. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (5-1 – 10th)
Rancho Christian started off by beating four strong out-of-state teams and then routing La Jolla Country Day 72-49 before falling 76-46 to statewide No. 1 Archbishop Mitty. That loss, of course, won't hurt the team's stock much if at all.
11. WINDWARD (2-2 – 9th)
The Wildcats are currently without not only Amel Cook but also junior G Angelina Habis, who is committed to Princeton. Habis will be back on Dec. 26 after the sit-out period, however, which will provide an enormous boost to a team that already played Priory and Oak Park tough without her.
12. VENTURA (5-1 – 11th)
The Cougars played two games last week and they turned both into to their best wins of the sesaon so far. Ventura blew out highly-touted Orcutt Academy 79-42 before outdueling Brentwood 67-62.
13. REDONDO UNION (5-2 – 15th)
After losing by just two possessions to Etiwanda and Carondelet, Redondo bounced back last week to make it look easy against tough competition in Valencia (Valencia) and La Cañada. The Sea Hawks beat them by the scores of 63-49 and 70-33, respectively.
14. VILLA PARK (7-1 – 20th)
Very interesting week for Villa Park's stock. The Spartans made quick work of Long Beach Poly, Portola (Irvine), and Orange Lutheran before getting upset 51-48 by Santa Margarita. Why the jump? JSerra, which they beat the previous week, took down Sierra Canyon (sans Jerzy Robinson) and Sage Hill. With its stock tied to JSerra, injury-affected Sierra Canyon, and Santa Margarita for the near future, Villa Park will be subject to fluctuations in the rankings for a while.
15. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (5-1 – 13th)
The Vikings took their first loss of the season by a score of 63-49 to Redondo Union but bounced back to annihilate rival Hart 66-17 in their Foothill League play opener.
16. SAINT JOSEPH-LAKEWOOD (5-1 – 13th)
it might be a while before it's remotely clear exactly where Saint Joseph stacks up with other Southern Section heavyweights. Its last game was on Nov. 29 and it won't play again until the Nike TOC starts on Dec. 18. It might not be clear exactly how the Jesters stack up until Del Rey League play starts in the new year.
17. MORENO VALLEY (3-5 – 12th)
Looking to snap a five-game losing streak, which has come exclusively against state-ranked competition. Thursday's non-league battle with bubble team Oak Hills should be an outstanding game.
18. BRENTWOOD (2-4 – 17th)
Last week brought an impressive win followed by another respectable loss for the Eagles. They smoked Bishop Montgomery 69-37 before falling 67-62 against No. 12 Ventura.
19. LYNWOOD (3-3 – 20th)
The Knights rolled past Crossroads 76-52 in their only game of the week. This week brings a chance for more wins against quality competition as they play Crescenta Valley and Mark Keppel at Mark Keppel's Winter Tournament.
20. ST. ANTHONY (6-1 – 21st)
Currently gearing up for the Nike TOC, St. Anthony held off formidable Rancho Cucamonga 51-49 in its only game last week.
21. SAN CLEMENTE (5-3 – 19th)
Now on a three-game slide, but it's come against elite competition in Sierra Canyon, Sage Hilll, and JSerra. San Clemente has a chance to make a name for itself against big-name Trinity League competition this week with non-league matches against Orange Lutheran and Mater Dei.
22. FLINTRIDGE PREP (5-0 – 24th)
The Wolves held off Harvard-Westlake 51-45 in their only game of the week.
23. LA SALLE (6-2 – 25th)
After dropping back-to-back games against Hawaii foes Kamehameha Kapalama and Maryknoll, the Lancers bounced back with five straight wins including El Dorado and La Crescenta. Helping keep their stock intact is the fact that neither team they lost to has lost since then.
24. BECKMAN (8-2 – Unranked)
Few teams have played as many competitive games through the first week of December as Beckman, which has gone through a gauntlet at come out ranked at 8-2. The Patriots have faced Pacifica Christian, Savanna, Rancho Cucamonga, Roosevelt (Eastvale), Rialto, St. Anthony, Santa Margarita, Esperanza, Claremont, and Orange Lutheran, and they've lost only to St. Anthony and Esperanza. Esperanza is ranked three spots below so Beckman is at risk of a slight drop, but it's been an oustanding start either way.
25. SANTA MARGARITA (7-2 – Unranked)
After picking up its second loss on Monday against Beckman, Santa Margarita played its way into the rankings with a resounding 3-0 stretch over Claremont, Esperanza, and No. 14 Villa Park. Its first loss was its season debut, a 70-66 to a very good unranked team in West (Torrance).
ON THE BUBBLE:
RIALTO, ESPERANZA, OAK HILLS