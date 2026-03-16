California CIF State 2026 Basketball Championship Results, Full Box Scores

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twelve games in two days.

Or better put: twelve champions crowned in 48 hours.

The California CIF State high school basketball championships were played on Friday and Saturday, packing six games in each day spanning from Division V to the Open Division, which put a pretty bow on the 2025-26 prep basketball season Saturday night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

This is a full score list of each CIF State final starting with the Open Division down to Division V. All games can be rewatched on NFHSNetwork.

Each score will be accompanied with a notable stat line and full box score.

OPEN BOYS

Sierra Canyon 78, Salesian Prep 70: Despite losing McDonald's All-American Maxi Adams in the first quarter (ankle), the Trailblazers rallied from an early 9-point deficit to win the program's third Open Division crown.

Brandon McCoy Jr. had 20 points, six rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Stanford commit Elias Obenyah had a game-high 27 points in the loss.

CIF State Open Division Final Box Score | CIF State

OPEN GIRLS

Ontario Christian 56, Archbishop Mitty 49: Kaleena Smith delivered with 24 points and five assists. The victory is likely to crown the Knights 2026 national champions. 5-star Iowa commit McKenna Woliczko had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

CIF State Open Division Final Box Score | CIF State

DI BOYS

Damien 58, Folsom 55: The Spartans lift their second CIF State Division I crown since 2022. Eli Gardner had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

CIF State Division I Final Box Score | CIF State

DI GIRLS

Corona Centennial 73, Clovis 66: McDonald's All-American Cydnee Bryant notched 13 points and 13 rebounds while teammate Sydney Douglas had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies.

CIF State Division I Final Box Score | CIF State

DII BOYS

San Joaquin Memorial 46, Bakersfield Christian 45: Parker Spees tallied 19 points and six rebounds in the win. Bakersfield Christian beat SJM twice earlier in the season.

CIF State Division II Final Box Score | CIF State

DII GIRLS

Sierra Pacific 56, Santa Maria St. Joseph 47: Apojok Ayuen and Lylah Love led the way with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

CIF State Division II Final Box Score | CIF State

DIII BOYS

Cornerstone Christian 74, Birmingham Charter 64: Benjamin Lukacs was 11 of 14 from the field for 26 points and added eight assists.

CIF State Division III Final Box Score | CIF State

DIII GIRLS FINAL

El Dorado 42, Valley Christian 40: Delaney Shiring scored 15 points in a duel with Kenedi Nomura, who scored all of Valley Christian's points in the third quarter and finished with 18 points.

CIF State Division III Box Score | CIF State

DIV BOYS FINAL

Sacred Heart Prep 47, San Juan Hills 45: Alex Osterloh got fouled with 0.3 seconds left while attempting a game-winning shot. He made two of three from the free throw line to win the game. He finished with 15 points

CIF State Division IV Final Box Score | CIF State

DIV GIRLS FINAL

Faith Christian 51, Palisades 37: Lauren Harris tallied a mind-boggling 26 points and 16 rebounds, including a half-court shot that wow'd the crowd.

CIF State Division IV Final Box Score | CIF State

DV BOYS FINAL

San Marin 89, Sylmar 64: Despite Rob Winn's 27 points, San Marin's Miller Morgan scored a team-high 25 points to anchor the victory

CIF State Division V Final Box Score | CIF State

DV GIRLS FINAL

Woodland Christian 63, Laguna Hills 30: Bailee Broward notches double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds