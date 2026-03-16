California CIF State 2026 Basketball Championship Results, Full Box Scores
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twelve games in two days.
Or better put: twelve champions crowned in 48 hours.
The California CIF State high school basketball championships were played on Friday and Saturday, packing six games in each day spanning from Division V to the Open Division, which put a pretty bow on the 2025-26 prep basketball season Saturday night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
This is a full score list of each CIF State final starting with the Open Division down to Division V. All games can be rewatched on NFHSNetwork.
Each score will be accompanied with a notable stat line and full box score.
OPEN BOYS
Sierra Canyon 78, Salesian Prep 70: Despite losing McDonald's All-American Maxi Adams in the first quarter (ankle), the Trailblazers rallied from an early 9-point deficit to win the program's third Open Division crown.
Brandon McCoy Jr. had 20 points, six rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Stanford commit Elias Obenyah had a game-high 27 points in the loss.
OPEN GIRLS
Ontario Christian 56, Archbishop Mitty 49: Kaleena Smith delivered with 24 points and five assists. The victory is likely to crown the Knights 2026 national champions. 5-star Iowa commit McKenna Woliczko had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
DI BOYS
Damien 58, Folsom 55: The Spartans lift their second CIF State Division I crown since 2022. Eli Gardner had 15 points and 13 rebounds.
DI GIRLS
Corona Centennial 73, Clovis 66: McDonald's All-American Cydnee Bryant notched 13 points and 13 rebounds while teammate Sydney Douglas had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies.
DII BOYS
San Joaquin Memorial 46, Bakersfield Christian 45: Parker Spees tallied 19 points and six rebounds in the win. Bakersfield Christian beat SJM twice earlier in the season.
DII GIRLS
Sierra Pacific 56, Santa Maria St. Joseph 47: Apojok Ayuen and Lylah Love led the way with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
DIII BOYS
Cornerstone Christian 74, Birmingham Charter 64: Benjamin Lukacs was 11 of 14 from the field for 26 points and added eight assists.
DIII GIRLS FINAL
El Dorado 42, Valley Christian 40: Delaney Shiring scored 15 points in a duel with Kenedi Nomura, who scored all of Valley Christian's points in the third quarter and finished with 18 points.
DIV BOYS FINAL
Sacred Heart Prep 47, San Juan Hills 45: Alex Osterloh got fouled with 0.3 seconds left while attempting a game-winning shot. He made two of three from the free throw line to win the game. He finished with 15 points
DIV GIRLS FINAL
Faith Christian 51, Palisades 37: Lauren Harris tallied a mind-boggling 26 points and 16 rebounds, including a half-court shot that wow'd the crowd.
DV BOYS FINAL
San Marin 89, Sylmar 64: Despite Rob Winn's 27 points, San Marin's Miller Morgan scored a team-high 25 points to anchor the victory
DV GIRLS FINAL
Woodland Christian 63, Laguna Hills 30: Bailee Broward notches double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal