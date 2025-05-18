High School

California (CIF) State boys volleyball high school playoff bracket (5/18/2025)

First state championship tournament will culminate in four divisions at Fresno City College on May 31

Sage Hill 6-10 outside hitter Jackson Cryst with big block in Sage Hill's five-game win at Santa Barbara for the Southern Section championship last week
The first CIF State tournament boys volleyball high school playoff brackets are here.

CIF Regional action is scheduled May 20-24 with the state finals May 31 at Fresno City College. This is first season of state boys volleyball championships.

Top seeds in the North are Mitty (D1), Buchanan (D2), Leigh (D3) and Ben Holt College Prep Academy (D4).

Top seeds in the South are Mira Costa (D1), Mater Dei (D2), Sage Hill (D3) and Mater Dei Catholic (D4).

2025 CIF State boys volleyball tournament brackets

