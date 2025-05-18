California (CIF) State boys volleyball high school playoff bracket (5/18/2025)
First state championship tournament will culminate in four divisions at Fresno City College on May 31
The first CIF State tournament boys volleyball high school playoff brackets are here.
First-round play in both the South and North gets underway Tuesday with three rounds of regional play, finished off May 31 with the North and South winners playing off for the championship at San Jose City College.
CIF Regional action is scheduled May 20-24 with the state finals May 31 at Fresno City College. This is first season of state boys volleyball championships.
Top seeds in the North are Mitty (D1), Buchanan (D2), Leigh (D3) and Ben Holt College Prep Academy (D4).
Top seeds in the South are Mira Costa (D1), Mater Dei (D2), Sage Hill (D3) and Mater Dei Catholic (D4).
2025 CIF State boys volleyball tournament brackets
