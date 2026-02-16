Top 25 California Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 16, 2026
The high school girls basketball playoffs are underway across much of California, and the upsets and heroic individual performances are already rolling in.
The biggest upset of the week among state-ranked teams, however, was Mission Hills (No. 7 last week) falling to previously unranked Westview, a result that seems impossible until you take a closer look. And the biggest piece of news from last week was Clovis taking home an undisputed TRAC title with a buzzer-beating win. Both of those were regular season results.
So, here are High School On SI's California top 25 girls basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 16.
The rankings will be updated every Monday throughout the season.
1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (28-1 – 1st last week)
Ontario Christian's defense of its CIF-SS Open Division title is off to an ideal start. The Knights dominated Rancho Christian 122-72 to open pool play after winning by "only" 20 points when they also happened to play Rancho Christian in their regular season finale. Up next, they're a heavy favorite against JSerra.
2. ARCHBISHOP MITTY (21-2 – 2nd)
Mercifully, the Monarchs' WCAL domination only has one game left, a battle at Saint Francis (Mountain View). Last week's 94-17 win over Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep was their most lopsided of the season.
3. SIERRA CANYON (26-2 – 3rd)
After Sierra Canyon cruised to a 77-51 playoff win over Oak Park last week, Oak Park went on to blow out Corona Centennial, which had kept up its strong play as of late despite the absence of Sydney Douglas. That makes the Trailblazers a particularly heavy favorite against Centennial on Wednesday despite the fact that they only won by seven points when these teams met on Dec. 30.
4. ETIWANDA (28-2 – 4th)
Very possibly on its way to yet another Southern Section Open Division final, Etiwanda smoked Fairmont Prep 79-49 to open pool play. Up next is Saint Joseph (Lakewood), which the Eagles blew out 72-44 in mid-January.
5. SAGE HILL (25-4 – 5th)
The red-hot streak had no problem making the jump from regular season play to the postseason, which the Lighnting opened with a 71-47 rout of Redondo. Sage Hill is the favorite on Wednesday as it looks to climb a mountain it's narrowly come up short against a few times in recent history: fellow Orange County juggernaut Mater Dei.
6. ST. MARY'S-STOCKTON (21-2 – 6th)
St. Mary's eclipsed 100 points for the third time this season with a regular season-ending 101-40 blowout of Lincoln (Stockton). Dylan Horton scored 27 points on a perfect 10-10 shooting, and Evelini Smith had 20 points and 11 rebounds on 8-10 FG. As expected, the Rams got the top seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 playoff bracket.
7. MATER DEI (24-5 – 9th)
Mater Dei was tasked with making its playoff debut against a Redondo Union team that already had a lopsided playoff loss to Sage Hill under its belt, and it pulled out a 52-45 victory to keep all its hopes and dreams for the season alive. But the Monarchs will be the underdogs on Wednesday facing a Sage Hill team looking to officially take the Orange County throne – and make the section semifinals.
8. SAN RAMON VALLEY (24-3 – 8th)
The only team to beat the Wolves at Nike TOC since they lost to Bishop McNamara, the No. 1 team in the country, was Mission Hills. So, it doesn't at all help San Ramon Valley's stock that Mission Hills just lost to unranked Westview in a league title game. But with so few highly-ranked teams going the whole regular season without upset losses, San Ramon Valley actually stays put. That's in part due to its season-long consistency and also thanks in part to last week's huge success – a 70-49 blowout of arch rival Carondelet to win the EBAL tournament for the fourth time in a row.
9. CLOVIS (20-9 – 12th)
From 4-4, 6-6, and 9-8 to top-10 in California for the first time in recent history, if not program history. Oh, and the Cougars are the undisputed TRAC champion for the first time in decades, snapping Clovis West's 20-year title streak which included a tie for first between the two teams in 2022-23. It took a perfectly executed full-court play and buzzer beater from Amieya Waters after trailing Central East 58-57 with two seconds left. A loss still would've brought a league title for the Cougars, but it would've been split with Clovis West and Central East.
10. CLOVIS WEST (25-3 – 9th)
While Clovis took down Central East at the buzzer, Clovis West was busy beating Clovis North 87-43 to give itself a chance at a TRAC title. But Clovis West was presumably just as gutted as Central East when it saw the news because a Central East win would've brought a league title for both the Bengals and Golden Eagles in addition to Clovis. Now Clovis West looks to defend its 13-year Central Section title streak – but as the No. 2 seed – starting with a home opener on Wednesday against St. Joseph (Santa Maria).
11. CARONDELET (23-5 – 14th)
Coincidentally, Carondelet actually rose three spots to its highest ranking of the season despite a gutting 70-49 loss to arch rival San Ramon Valley in the EBAL title game. That was because of upset losses by Mission Hills, Corona Centennial, and JSerra.
12. OAK PARK (20-8 – 14th)
The Eagles delivered big-time in their biggest game of the season, a playoff opener at higher-ranked, higher-seeded Corona Centennial. Their debut as a Southern Section Open Division team couldn't have gone much better as they rolled to a 67-44 rout ignited by a 17-6 first quarter in which Centennial shot an unbelievable 1-21 from the field. Karisma Flores scored a game-high 20 points.
13. CORONA CENTENNIAL (18-4 – 10th)
Despite the absence of 6-foot-7 forward Sydney Douglas, Centennial had played some of its best ball of the season entering its playoff opener against Oak Park. A 67-44 drubbing was not what the doctor ordered for the Huskies. Now they're tasked with bouncing back against Sierra Canyon, which beat them 62-55 in the regular season.
14. FRANCIS PARKER (18-7 – 16th)
The Lancers open the CIF-SDS playoffs on Friday against Victory Christian Academy, which they beat 77-32 earlier in the season.
15. MISSION HILLS (17-9 – 7th)
Westview's season – and Mission Hills' 49-43 loss to the Wolverines – makes a lot more sense when you factor in that star senior guard Sarah Heyn was with the Philippine national team until Dec. 27. The Wolverines are 14-2 since then following a 4-6 start, and that makes their 49-43 upset of Mission Hills last week a lot less shocking. As a result of it, Mission Hills fell to the fourth seed in the CIF-SDS Open DIvision playoffs, but one could still argue that the Grizzlies are the team to beat, along with top seed Francis Parker. However, they have to jump right in against another heavyweight, La Jolla Country Day, in a particularly high-powered four-versus-five matchup.
16. FAIRMONT PREP (17-13 – 17th)
After opening the playoffs with a 79-49 rout at the hands of Etiwanda, Fairmont Prep bounced back to beat Saint Joseph (Lakewood) 63-51 despite missing star senior and Harvard commit Adyra Rajan to injury.
17. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (23-7 – 19th)
It's not often that a team loses its playoff opener by 50 points and then moves up in the rankings, but it's easy to understand why Rancho Christian just did. The Eagles fell 122-72 to Ontario Christian in CIF-SS Open Division pool play and then trekked to higher-ranked JSerra and emerged with a 73-71 win. Addison Archer has backed up her reputation as one of the nation's top freshmen all season long, and when Rancho Christian needed it most, she dropped 37 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists on 16-24 shooting against the No. 8 seed in the section. She's up to 27.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 3.0 steals per game on 64% shooting.
18. JSERRA (19-7 – 11th)
The Lions have now lost five of their last eight games and are headed to top-ranked Ontario Christian on Wednesday.
19. VENTURA (26-4 – 18th)
Ventura has looked the part of a CIF-SS Division 1 title favorite through two playoff games – not to mention the entire regular season. The Cougars started the postseason in style by beating Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) 59-41 and Bishop Montgomery 50-40.
20. CENTRAL EAST (17-9 – 20th)
There are no words for how heartbreaking the Bengals' loss to Clovis at the buzzer must've been with a share of the elusive TRAC title just about in their grasp. But the good news for Central East is that they now have a serious chance at something even more shiny – a Central Section Division 1 title – if they can get revenge against the same usual suspects. First up, however, they must deal with a Buchanan (Clovis) team that beat them before TRAC play and most recently played them to a 57-52 finish with the Bengals stomping Buchanan 77-32 in between.
21. PRIORY (18-5 – 21st)
One more win against Notre Dame (Belmont), which they beat 64-29 earlier in league play, and the Panthers' sweep of the WCAL - Foothill is official. The next question facing Priory is if it can make the Central Coast Section Open Division finals.
22. MORENO VALLEY (18-11 – 22nd)
So far so good in the D1 playoffs for the Vikings, which have blown out Village Christian and St. Bonaventure to get the ball rolling. Up next is Orange Lutheran, so the Vikings should be ready for a tougher battle, but they're still the heavy favorites.
23. REDONDO UNION (17-11 – 23rd)
After getting blown out by Sage Hill, Redondo was tasked with heading to Mater Dei where it pushed the Monarchs to a 53-45 finish.
24. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (26-4 – 24th)
Valencia is still putting a hurting on all challengers through the first two rounds of the CIF-SS D1 playoffs. It opened by routing Chino 76-44 and Mira Costa 81-56.
25. SAINT JOSEPH-LAKEWOOD (21-6 – Bubble)
Back in the statewide top 25 and section-wide top 15 with Brentwood going down, although it was a rough start to CIF-SS Open Division life for the Jesters as they fell 63-51 to a Fairmont Prep squad that was at less than full strength. It doesn't get easier from here as Saint Joseph closes pool play against Etiwanda.
ON THE BUBBLE:
BUCHANAN (CLOVIS), PIEDMONT, LA JOLLA COUNTRY DAY, ARCHBISHOP RIORDAN, ST. IGNATIUS, SAINT FRANCIS (MOUNTAIN VIEW), CLAYTON VALLEY CHARTER, LA SALLE, WESTVIEW, BRENTWOOD, VILLA PARK, BISHOP O'DOWD, CARUTHERS, SANTA MARGARITA, ESPERANZA, CARDINAL NEWMAN, CHRISTIAN BROTHERS, VANDEN, PINEWOOD