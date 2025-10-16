California Girls High School Volleyball Top 20 State Rankings - Oct. 16, 2025
It’s the lull before the storm for many high school volleyball teams, with the exciting CIF section playoffs about to begin. Top squads such as Mater Dei-Santa Ana and Torrey Pines-San Diego are finishing up a winning league campaign and looking ahead to the post-season. In the Trinity League, Sierra Canyon beat Marymount in four sets to grab a stranglehold in that loop. In the Central Valley, Clovis has pulled two games ahead of Buchanan and Clovis West in the Tri-River League.
Section playoffs begin in the next week or two, with the featured Southern Section competition kicking off on October 21.
Conversely, for a few pockets in the state, exciting league races between and among rivals are in the final stages. No lull yet for them. In the Sierra Foothill League, Folsom upended Rocklin to join the Thunder in a first-place tie. And the gym will be rocking in Redondo this week as Redondo Union-Redondo Beach hosts Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach with the Bay League title at stake.
California Girls Volleyball Top 20 Rankings
(records through October 12)
1. Sierra Canyon (Southern Section, 36-3, No. 1 last rating)
Trailblazers, led by Hanna McGinest’s 12 kills, beat Marymount 25-13, 25-15, 12-25, 25-22. Setter Lucky Fasavalu passed for 28 assists and ripped six fierce aces. Kendall Omorunyi added eight kills. Sierra Canyon also defeated Harvard-Westlake-Studio City.
2. Mater Dei (SS, 28-4, was No. 2)
Monarchs beat Orange Lutheran-Orange 25-17, 25-12, 25-18 with Layli Ostovar smashing 18 kills and Kaia Ciszewski adding 15. Westley Matavao notched 10 kills in a sweep of Santa Margarita-Rancho Santa Margarita.
3. Archbishop Mitty-San Jose (Central Coast Section, 23-3, was No. 3)
After the tournament split with Redondo Union, the Monarchs are back in West Catholic League play. Battles with St. Francis-Mountain View and St. Ignatius-San Francisco are on the docket.
4. Torrey Pines (San Diego Section, 29-4, was No. 4)
Falcons captured Southern California Invitational with a title match sweep of Cathedral Catholic-San Diego by scores of 25-23, 25-18. Jaycee Mack had nine kills and Finley Krystkowiak added seven.
5. Redondo Union (SS, 28-6, was No. 5)
Sea Hawks topped El Segundo in four sets. Hey, someone other than Mira Costa took a set off RU in Bay League play.
6. Mira Costa (SS, 23-8, was No. 7)
Audrey Flanagan leads the Mustangs with 254 kills, with Simone Roslon in second with 150.
7. Marymount (SS, 34-5, was No. 6)
First two rough sets against Sierra Canyon were based in serve receive and defensive struggles. Sailors looked better after that but dropped the contest. Makenna Barnes had 15 kills and Sammy Destler added 12.
8. Marin Catholic-Kentfield (North Coast Section, 21-4, was No. 8)
Wildcats lead the Marin County League, with Redwood-Larkspur and Branson-Ross close behind.
9. Cathedral Catholic (SDS, 20-7, was No. 9)
Madyson McCarthy and the Dons lost to Torrey Pines but have their eyes on a rematch in the San Diego Section playoffs.
10. Los Alamitos (SS, 26-8, was No. 10)
Griffins needed five sets to beat Marina-Huntington Beach 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 19-25, 15-11 and five sets to down Corona del Mar-Newport Beach 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 20-25, 15-9. Los Al is 12-0 in the Sunset-Surf League.
11. Harvard-Westlake (SS, 22-7, was No. 11)
Wolverines have not stolen a set off league powers Sierra Canyon and Marymount but have not dropped a set in other league matches, as they have nabbed all 18 sets in those.
12. Clovis (Central Section, 28-4, was No. 13)
Cougars rolling at 6-0 in the Tri-River League, with a big sweep at Buchanan-Clovis 25-21, 25-21, 25-22. Nicole Ndole belted 14 kills and Lyla Rose added 10.
13. Buchanan (CS, 28-8, was No. 14)
Keira Nelson led with 17 kills in the loss to Clovis. BHS is 4-2 in league play, tied with Clovis West-Fresno.
14. Oaks Christian-Westlake Village (SS, 24-4, was Not Rated)
Oaks won the big rematch with Thousand Oaks 20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 15-8. Sadie Kocur led with 12 kills. Masina Ogbechie and McKenna Kimbell each added 11 kills. Lions also beat Clovis West 25-17, 26-24 in a tournament match.
15. Folsom (San Joaquin Section, 26-9, was Not Rated)
Bulldogs swept Rocklin 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 behind Jazmin Ojo’s 17 kills and Addison Smith’s 13 kills.
16. San Juan Hills-San Juan Capistrano (SS, 19-5, was No. 18)
Stallions fell to Monte Vista-Danville 25-23, 25-21 in tournament play.
17. Santa Margarita Catholic-Rancho Santa Margarita (SS, 17-10, was Not Rated)
Eagles lost 2-1 versus Mira Costa and 3-0 to Mater Dei, but nothing wrong with those. Santa Margarita notched a big win over a strong JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano team 25-20, 13-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-11.
18. Thousand Oaks (SS, 27-3, was No. 12)
Lancers lost rematch with Oaks Christian to fall into Marmonte League tie for first with their rival. TO holds a recent 25-19, 25-19 tourney loss to top-rated Sierra Canyon.
19. Clovis West (CS, 24-10, was No. 19)
Golden Eagles are 4-2 in the Tri-River League, behind leader Clovis. Loss to the Cougars came in a five-set donnybrook.
20. San Luis Obispo (CS, 25-3, was No. 20)
The Tigers have a 13-game win streak in which they have dropped just three sets. Will be interesting to see how they fare versus tougher competition in upcoming section playoffs.
On the bubble: Temecula Valley-Temecula (SS), St. Ignatius (CCS), Rocklin (SJS).
