California girls volleyball high school Top 20 rankings (10/15/2024)
Regular season play is wrapping up and the playoffs are coming up fast. Over the last week,
there were some exciting league battles but form held and the rankings did not noticeably
change.
Playoff schedules are different for the 10 sections in California, with some beginning next
week. Stay tuned as we navigate the run to the CIF State championships at Santiago
Canyon College in Orange. Sections will complete playoffs by Saturday November 9, NorCal
and SoCal Regionals will take place from November 12 through November 19 and the CIF
State championships will return to Orange on Friday November 22 and Saturday November
23.
Southern Section powers Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, Marymount, Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach and Redondo Union-Redondo Beach are all great title picks and in the San Diego Section, Cathedral Catholic-San Diego or Torrey Pines-San Diego could take it all. Up north, Branson-Ross, Archbishop Mitty-San Jose and St. Francis-Mountain View are all solid competitors for a berth in the CIF State finals.
California Top 20 Girls Volleyball Rankings
(records through October 13)
1. Mater Dei (Southern Section, 30-4, No. 1 ranking last week)
Monarchs edged Santa Margarita-Rancho Santa Margarita 25-17, 25-23, 26-24 behind 10 kills each from Layli Ostovar and Westley Matavao. MD then beat J Serra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano 25-17, 25-23, 25-22 with Matavao leading the way with 10 kills and Presley Kiffin contributing nine.
2. Sierra Canyon (SS, 28-3, No. 2 LW)
The Trailblazers topped Marymount in big Mission League showdown 21-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-20.
3. Marymount (SS, 29-6, No. 3 LW)
Sailors fell to Sierra Canyon in four last week on the road. Third set score of 27-25 indicates how close the match was.
4. Mira Costa (SS, 24-6, No. 4 LW)
Cam Green’s crew rolling in competitive Bay League. Mustangs ripped Palos Verdes-Palos Verdes Estates 25-19, 25-15, 21-25, 25-13 behind Audrey Flanagan’s 20 kills/22 digs double-double. Simone Roslon blasted 18 kills with 12 digs and Cayenne Ceman notched 14 kills. Taylor Deckert led the
backcourt with 27 digs and Milly McGee dished off 57 assists. All but Deckert are juniors.
5. Redondo Union (SS, 25-8, No. 5 LW)
The Sea Hawks are led by Cal-bound Abby Zimmerman and Addi Junk and Avery Junk, respectively committed to LSU Beach and Florida State beach. Costa likely to win league title but RU eager to battle the Mustangs this week.
6. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego Section, 35-3, No. 6 LW)
Dons won SoCal Invitational with great wins over Oaks Christian-Westlake Village 25-16, 25-19 and Torrey Pines 25-21, 25-20.
7. Torrey Pines (SDS, 23-6, No. 7 LW)
The Falcons edged Westview-San Diego 24-26, 25-21, 17-15 behind Finley Krystkowiak’s 17 kills and Jaycee Mack’s 15 kills. Both are juniors. TPHS then lost tourney final to Cathedral Catholic.
8. Branson-Ross (North Coast Section, 16-4, No. 8 LW)
Bulls decisively defeated Redwood-Larkspur 25-22, 25-15, 25-15 on the road.
9. Los Alamitos (SS, 30-6, No. 9 LW)
The Griffins win impressively at Huntington Beach 25-15, 21-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-11. Decision places Los Al in first-place tie with Oilers for Sunset-Surf League lead.
10. Mitty (Central Coast Section, 19-5, No. 10 LW)
TheMonarchs outlasted pesky rival St. Francis 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22 in West Catholic Athletic League showdown on October 10. Chayse Courtney, a 6-1 freshman, led Mitty with 13 kills and opposite Ellie Diehl Palmer contributed 10 kills. Katelyn Sentous (9 kills) was a force in the
middle along with Jasmine Shum. Libero Nicole Macalintal led the defense with nine digs.
11. Saint Francis (CCS, 20-5, No. 11 LW)
Coach Lake Merchen’s Lancers wear brown uniforms but are very green and coming together. Only two players had faced rival Mitty in San Jose before last week’s match. St. Francis kept it very competitive behind talented setter Riley Barulich, libero Jaemysen Martin and the offense of Cassidy Pietsch, Grace Gowdy, Syriana Messy, Ella Fulton and Olivia Poole.
12. Palos Verdes-Palos Verdes Estates (SS, 17-8, No. 13 LW)
The Sea Kings lost in four to Mira Costa.
13. Huntington Beach (SS, 29-4, No. 14 LW)
The Oilers beat Newport Harbor but lost in five to Los Alamitos.
14. Murrieta Valley-Murrieta (SS, 23-6, No. 12 LW)
The Nighthawks avoided upset bed by 9-21 Vista Murrieta-Murrieta 18-25,, 25-20, 25-16, 27-25.
15. Marin Catholic-Kentfield (NCS, 21-5, No. 16 LW)
The Wildcats on 13-1 roll, with only defeat coming in a three-set tourney loss to Mitty.
16. Clovis North-Fresno (Central Section, 33-3, No. 18 LW)
In Tri-River League showdown, the Broncos won at Clovis West-Fresno 25-20, 25-19, 25-19.
17. San Ramon Valley-Danville (NCS, 20-6, No. 19 LW)
Seniors Lucy Chertock (232 kills) and Ellie Hunt (202) lead the Wolves.
18. Carondelet-Concord (NCS, 17-4, No. 15 LW)
Cougars lost at Amador Valley-Pleasanton 25-15, 25-21, 25-21. Carondelet now faces San Ramon Valley at home in battle for East Bay Athletic League lead.
19. Santa Margarita (SS, 19-11, No. 17 LW)
Sophomore Ireland Real had 16 kills in close three-set loss to Mater Dei. Eagles also fell to Orange Lutheran-Orange on the road, with OL prevailing 19-25, 25-21, 12-25, 28-26, 15-13.
20. Redwood-Larkspur (NCS, 20-3, NR)
Giants have lost to Saint Francis, Marin Catholic and Branson. Top offensive players include 5-foot--7 freshman Milan Hendrickson (141 kills), sophomore Madeleine Wagner (123) and senior Neeva Gaine (121).
