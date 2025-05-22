California high school baseball programs on probation after withdrawing from playoffs
Two high school baseball programs in Southern California have been placed on probation by the CIF Southern Section office after they withdrew themselves from this spring's playoffs to compete in an out-of-state tournament.
Shalhevet and YULA — two Jewish private schools located in Los Angeles — have been placed on probation effective immediately due to CIF violations that include "participation in an outside competition during their season of sport", according to the section's press release.
This means both baseball programs at Shalhevet and YULA will not be able to participate in the 2026 postseason next spring.
Shalhevet and YULA both forfeited their scheduled second-round playoff games to compete in the Columbus Baseball Invitational in Ohio, a tournament for Jewish Day schools.
Shalhevet was supposed to play Mountain View in Division 9. YULA was set to take on Beverly Hills in Division 8. Shalhevet defeated Webb High 5-2 in its first-round game. YULA beat Rancho Alamitos 7-3.
Beverly Hills automatically advanced to the Division 8 quarterfinals to play the winner of Hesperia Christian and Pioneer. Mountain View will take on Pomona in the Division 9 quarterfinals. Both games are scheduled for Friday afternoon.
