California high school baseball: Sun Valley Poly sophomore Fabian Bravo off to impressive start

The standout sophomore is 3-0 from the bump this year with wins over Bell, El Camino Real and Culver City.

Tarek Fattal

Sun Valley Poly sophomore Fabian Bravo is off to a hot start this season.
Sun Valley Poly sophomore Fabian Bravo is off to a hot start this season. / Sun Valley Poly baseball

One of the hottest starts in high school baseball this season comes from sophomore Fabian Bravo, a right-handed pitcher at Sun Valley Poly High in the LA City Section.

He's 3-0 from the mound this season, but what's more impressive is the teams Bravo has taken down for those three wins, including defending Open Division City champion Bell High, West Valley League power El Camino Real, and Culver City, a Southern Section program.

All three victories were complete game performances.

"He stays composed in high pressure situations," Poly coach Gabe Cerna said.

Against Bell, Bravo allowed just four hits, two earned runs and striking out three in a 9-4 win. He allowed just four hits, two earned runs and fanned three batters in the 3-2 win over ECR; and struck out four in the 3-2 victory over Culver City.

The Parrots are 5-3 this season with wins over quality City Section opponents, but what could make Poly a real threat later in the season is playing top-notch Southern Section teams like Thousand Oaks, Oaks Christian and Camarillo.

Despite those games being losses, Cerna's team will be more prepared for a potential City title run in the Open Division playoffs.

Poly has won its last four games in a row.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

