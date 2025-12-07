California CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings, Dec. 7
Sierra Canyon and Santa Margarita each took its first loss of the season — both to the same team in Bishop McNamara (MD) in D.C.
Crean Lutheran, Harvard-Westlake, Corona Centennial and San Gabriel Academy rise after impressive play last week while Redondo Union, Crespi and JSerra drop a few spots.
UPDATE: Tyran Stokes makes debut for Rainier Beach (WA)
Village Christian, Bishop Montgomery and St. Bernard join the fold this week after quality wins or top-notch stretches of play.
GIRLS: Kaleena Smith notches 2,000 career points
Here are the latest Top 25 rankings as of December 7, 2025:
1. SIERRA CANYON (5-1)
The Trailblazers lose to Bishop McNamara (MD) in D.C. 57-52.
2. SANTA MARGARITA (6-1)
The Eagles' only loss is to Bishop McNamara (MD).
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0)
Two wins this past week against Francis Parker and Los Alamitos.
4. CREAN LUTHERAN (7-1)
Saints are putting it together. Tournament this coming week then a showdown with Sierra Canyon on Dec. 20.
5. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (5-2)
NaVorro Bowman Jr. is playing as well as anyone, but needs a little more help in big games. Knights only losses are to Santa Margarita and Arizona's Millennium.
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-1)
Wolverines move up a smidge after winning six straight. Joe Sterling can't miss right now — had 36 points (seven 3s) against San Diego Francis Parker.
7. REDONDO UNION (5-1)
Dropped its first game to a dangrous San Gabriel Academy team.
8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1)
The Huskies' only loss is to Webster Groves (MO) and just beat Crossroads.
9. CROSSROADS (6-1)
The Roadrunners drop their first game to Corona Centennial.
10. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (1-3)
This team is searching for consistency, but can compete with anyone when firing on all cylinders.
11. CRESPI (5-2)
The Celts showed resilience this past week. Lost to Village Christian at the buzzer then beat JSerra.
12. JSERRA (5-3)
The Lions have lost two straight to Crespi and Millennium (AZ).
13. ETIWANDA (9-0)
The Eagles are rolling thanks to defense — have only scored in the 70s once this season.
14. INGLEWOOD (6-1)
Jason Crowe Jr. is expected to break the California all-time scoring record on Tuesday at home against Beverly Hills.
15. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (6-1)
The Crusaders have proven to be a Division 1-level playoff team. Freshman Will Conroy Jr. has been unreal.
16. FAIRMONT PREP (5-1)
The Huskies were idle last week.
17. LA MIRADA (1-3)
The Matadores and San Gabriel Academy have the three best losses in the Southern Section. Time to start winning — they will.
18. ROLLING HILLS PREP (8-0)
The Huskies' rise is in these rankings is capped due to strength of schedule. They'll be tested at the Classic at Damien after Christmas.
18. PASADENA (3-1)
The Bulldogs take on Arcadia in a Pacific League showdown on Dec. 10.
20. DAMIEN (10-1)
Junior Zaire Rasshan is averaging 21 points per game, according to MaxPreps.
21. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (8-0)
Doug Mitchell's team is back.
22. ST. BERNARD (4-4)
Good wins and questionable losses, but capable of competing at a high level. Brandon Granger can fill it up.
23. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-2)
Coming off a loss to St. Bernard. Freshman Travis Walton Jr. is one to watch.
24. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-2)
Lancers coming off a win over a team from Texas.
25. CHAMINADE (9-0)
The Eagles have multiple weapons that can lead their team in scoring on any given night.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: