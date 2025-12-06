High School

The 2025 California high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night.

California high school football final scores, results — December 5, 2025

Bakersfield Christian 24, La Habra 21

Barstow 13, Immanuel 12

Bishop O'Dowd 23, Chico 20

Cathedral Catholic 42, Los Alamitos 21

Christian 27, Valley Christian/Cerritos 13

Folsom 42, Riordan 38

Lincoln 28, Gridley 20

St. Ignatius 17, Monte Vista 13

St. Mary's 31, Serra 24

Sutter 21, Ferndale 7

Valley Center 30, Valley View 19

Ventura 35, Arroyo Grande 28

Woodbridge 13, San Fernando 0

