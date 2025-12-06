California high school football final scores, results — December 5, 2025
The 2025 California high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night.
Bakersfield Christian 24, La Habra 21
Barstow 13, Immanuel 12
Bishop O'Dowd 23, Chico 20
Cathedral Catholic 42, Los Alamitos 21
Christian 27, Valley Christian/Cerritos 13
Folsom 42, Riordan 38
Lincoln 28, Gridley 20
St. Ignatius 17, Monte Vista 13
St. Mary's 31, Serra 24
Sutter 21, Ferndale 7
Valley Center 30, Valley View 19
Ventura 35, Arroyo Grande 28
Woodbridge 13, San Fernando 0
