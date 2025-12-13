California High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025
The 2025 California high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from the full slate of action.
Acalanes 54, Monte Vista 50
Adelanto 60, Eisenhower 58
Alhambra 80, Futures 41
Amador 68, Mariposa County 42
Analy 55, Santa Rosa 43
Anderson 54, West Valley 53
Antelope 67, Ponderosa 50
Apple Valley 66, Victor Valley 58
Archbishop Riordan 89, Inglewood 84
Arcadia 82, Burbank 52
Army-Navy 48, Preuss UCSD 34
Arroyo 46, Ontario 45
Atascadero 55, Justin Garza 52
Athenian 69, Emery 51
Atwater 51, Grace Davis 40
Bakersfield Christian 46, Sheldon 45
Bear River 71, Oroville 42
Beyer 66, Gregori 61
Big Bear 74, San Gorgonio 49
Big Valley Christian 82, AATSA 29
Big Valley Christian 57, Galt 22
Bishop Union 51, Boron 45
Bosco Tech 71, Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary 45
Brave Christian 101, Berean Christian 69
Brea Olinda 70, La Puente 23
Bret Harte 76, Delhi 32
Brophy College Prep 52, Archbishop Mitty 48
Bullard 82, Arroyo Grande 44
Burlingame 68, Valley Christian 45
Cabrillo 54, Woodrow Wilson 48
Calexico 71, El Capitan 33
California Lutheran 67, Hawthorne 39
Calvary Chapel 64, Tournament Opponent 50
Calvin Christian 68, Classical Academy 46
Campolindo 49, Las Lomas 37
Cathedral Catholic 70, Jesuit 66
Central City Value 55, Orthopaedic 42
Central East 68, Santa Ynez 57
Central East 48, San Luis Obispo 46
Central Valley 55, Butte Valley 28
Central Valley Christian 66, Tulare Union 43
Central Valley 77, West Campus 70
Century 38, Santiago 22
Cerritos 78, Kennedy 75
Chadwick 75, CSDR 49
Chaminade 76, Ventura 45
Charter Oak 70, San Dimas 66
Chavez 45, Gonzales 41
Citrus Hill 75, Arroyo Valley 43
Citrus Valley 62, Indio 25
Claremont 67, Sierra Vista 52
Clayton Valley Charter 65, Inderkum 24
Clear Lake 67, Technology 21
Clovis 70, McClatchy 53
Clovis North 79, Saint Mary's 44
Clovis West 63, South 45
Coalinga 49, Shafter 39
Coastal Christian 75, Cuyama Valley 15
College Park 56, Liberty 51
College Prep 55, Sonoma Academy 51
Corcoran 65, Kennedy 58
Cornerstone Christian 72, Heritage 66
Corning 63, Albany 26
Coronado 63, High Tech SD 45
Cosumnes Oaks 67, Justin-Siena 44
Costa Mesa 71, Estancia 55
Crawford 74, Monte Vista 69
Crescenta Valley 75, Hoover 45
Davis Sr. 59, Tournament Opponent 53
De La Salle 57, Head-Royce 36
Del Norte 55, Eureka 50
Del Oro 75, Roseville 61
Denair 70, Vanguard College Prep 24
Diamond Bar 54, La Sierra 24
Diego Rivera 53, Santee 50
Don Lugo 56, Kaiser 50
Don Pedro 58, CCCA 10
Dos Pueblos 54, Capistrano Valley 52
Dougherty Valley 55, Whitney 48
Downey 55, Burbank 53
Dublin 65, Modesto Christian 52
East Nicolaus 54, Delta 26
East Union 75, Fairfield 66
Eastside 44, Highland 36
Edison 87, Mt. Diablo 34
Elk Creek 41, Marin Christian Academy 34
Elk Grove 65, Saint Francis 59
El Modena 67, Fullerton 58
Elsinore 84, Hemet 63
El Toro 62, Portola 58
Emerald 52, Ripon 51
Encina 58, Rio Vista 46
Enochs 61, San Marin 58
Enterprise 84, Tennyson 44
Escondido 46, Holtville 43
Etiwanda 63, Rancho Verde 57
Evergreen Valley 44, Santa Teresa 42
Fallbrook 75, Mission Vista 53
Folsom 74, Salesian College Preparatory 68
Foothill 58, Tustin 44
Foothill 65, Yosemite 38
Foothill 86, Oakmont 66
Foresthill 53, San Juan 38
Foshay 83, Stella High Charter Academy 31
Francis Parker 66, Roosevelt 59
Franklin 71, El Capitan 31
Franklin 66, Weston Ranch 57
Fulton 62, Lake Balboa College Prep 43
Gabrielino 59, Mark Keppel 47
Galileo 52, Balboa 28
George Washington Prep 83, Dorsey 42
Gilroy 54, Aptos 49
Glendora 60, La Canada 55
Golden Sierra 87, Forest Lake Christian 50
Golden Valley 56, Nipomo 34
Golden West 54, Granite Hills 43
Golden Valley 64, Tokay 56
Griffin Academy 64, Envision Academy 57
Half Moon Bay 58, Hillsdale 39
Harbor 64, Kirby Prep 21
Harbor Teacher 66, Hawkins 61
Hayward 52, Miramonte 43
Healdsburg 78, Middletown 39
Helix 71, La Jolla 39
Heritage Christian 45, Canyon 42
Hesperia Christian 74, Cornerstone Christian 42
Hill 75, Harker 34
Hillar 75, Pioneer Valley 51
Hilltop 59, Liberty Charter 56
Homestead 67, Artesia 60
Hoover 75, Crescenta Valley 45
Horizon Prep 46, Warner 43
Huntington Beach 74, Laguna Beach 52
Huntington Park 42, Garfield 31
Indian Springs 63, Redlands 50
Jefferson 62, Dr. Maya Angelou Community 57
Jesuit 70, Cathedral Catholic 66
Jordan 50, Crenshaw 48
Justin Garza 68, Mission College Prep 64
Kerman 56, Madera 44
King 81, JW North 43
Kings Christian 63, Caruthers 56
KIPP San Jose Collegiate 33, Pescadero 23
La Jolla Country Day 77, Scripps Ranch 53
Laguna Blanca 50, Grace 44
La Salle 68, St. Francis 54
Layton Christian Academy 43, JSerra Catholic 33
Legacy 63, South East 60
Leigh 65, Priory 43
Liberty 56, College Park 51
Lincoln 66, Wilson 61
Lincoln 66, Marin Catholic 50
Littlerock 46, Lancaster 30
Live Oak 64, Lincoln 58
Lodi 50, San Ramon Valley 49
Lompoc 68, Hilmar 63
Long Beach Poly 69, Hesperia 45
Los Amigos 65, El Segundo 57
Los Angeles 51, West Adams 45
Los Angeles CES 54, Hamilton 49
Los Gatos 57, California 49
Lower Lake 53, Biggs 52
Lynbrook 53, American 39
MacDonald 77, Yerba Buena 32
Mammoth 38, Frazier Mountain 29
Manteca 51, Calaveras 46
Marina 66, Rancho San Juan 59
Marin Academy 58, Ukiah 45
Marysville 82, Liberty Ranch 52
Maxwell 83, Princeton 41
McFarland 81, Hanford West 65
McKinleyville 65, Mt. Shasta 61
McNair 77, Central Valley 70
Mendota 55, Fresno Christian 55
Menlo School 50, Leland 41
Middle College 86, MSCP 49
Mira Loma 40, Trinity Christian 39
Mission College Prep 68, Justin Garza 64
Modesto 54, Patterson 15
Monrovia 84, Rise Kohyang 23
Monroe 81, Verdugo Hills 50
Monte Vista Christian 54, Hollister 48
Montebello 51, Edgewood 45
Monta Vista 80, San Lorenzo Valley 55
Morse 72, O'Farrell Charter 35
MSAR 84, WISH Academy 32
Mt. Shasta 65, McKinleyville 61
Mt. Shasta 54, Yreka 37
Narbonne 72, Banning 29
Nevada Union 66, Santa Ynez 42
New Roads 37, CAMS 23
Nogales 59, Rowland 39
Norco 82, Oak Hills 56
North 57, Centennial 56
North Hollywood 70, Arleta 53
Northgate 54, Piedmont 43
Northwood 57, Ayala 45
Oak Ridge 49, Laguna Creek 48
Oakdale 84, Templeton 45
Oakland Military Institute 54, Quarry Lane 16
Oakland Tech 80, Vanden 66
Oakwood 71, Scotts Valley 28
Oceanside 62, St. Joseph Academy 44
Orland 67, Rancho Cotate 62
Owyhee 53, Damien 47
Oxford Academy 61, Paramount 50
Pacific Ridge 54, Carlsbad 48
Palo Alto 62, Sacred Heart Prep 54
Palm Desert 67, Heritage 44
Palma 59, Soquel 52
Palmdale 68, Antelope Valley 46
Palo Verde Valley 54, Somerton 18
Panorama 62, Canoga Park 28
Parlier 79, Highland 41
Pasadena 81, Burroughs 21
Pinole Valley 81, Santa Cruz 48
Pinewood 72, More 34
Pioneer 70, Santa Fe 58
Pleasant Grove 55, Venture Academy 53
Pleasant Valley 53, Vista del Lago 42
Pleasant Valley 50, Rocklin 48
Poly 86, Chavez 17
Portola 61, Truckee 57
Poway 65, Sage Creek 49
Providence 46, Faith Christian 42
Quartz Hill 60, Knight 40
Red Bluff 58, Fortuna 51
Redlands East Valley 62, Chaparral 61
Redmond 78, Pacifica Christian 52
Reedley 70, Morro Bay 52
Ripon Christian 63, Central Catholic 50
Riverside Prep 53, Sultana 45
Robert F. Kennedy Community 77, Hollywood 54
Rodriguez 87, Bradshaw Christian 42
Roosevelt 60, South Gate 27
Roosevelt 59, Salinas 57
Rosemead 54, Bellflower 52
Rosemont 47, Kennedy 27
Roybal 49, Contreras 48
Rubidoux 68, Pacific 38
Saddleback 52, Pacifica 28
Sage Creek 65, Poway 49
San Bernardino 99, Woodcrest Christian 76
San Dieguito Academy 63, Escondido Charter 54
San Jacinto 63, Santa Rosa Academy 44
San Joaquin Memorial 74, Clovis East 40
San Leandro 58, Redwood 56
San Marcos 63, Rancho Buena Vista 55
San Mateo 57, AIMS College Prep 44
San Pasqual 58, Maranatha Christian 42
Santa Clara 65, Cate 45
Santa Margarita 92, Village Christian 85
Santa Monica 58, Crossroads 53
Santiago 73, Liberty 42
Servite 73, Western 43
Shasta 59, Napa 40
Sherman Oaks CES 100, Elizabeth 47
Sierra 71, Argonaut 61
Silver Valley 80, University Prep 51
Sonoma Academy 55, College Prep 51
Sotomayor 78, CNDLC 40
South Fork 79, Roseland University Prep 72
South Fork 75, St. Helena 72
South Medford 66, Montgomery 50
Southwest EC 56, El Cajon Valley 39
Spanish Springs 64, Foothill 40
St. Bernard's 72, Durham 49
St. Bernard's 71, Weed 62
St. Joseph 60, Crespi 51
St. Margaret's 91, Santa Ana 55
Stern 72, Alliance Ouchi 40
Stevenson 71, Rio Americano 34
Stone Ridge Christian 64, Mountain House 48
Strathmore 60, El Diamante 47
Stuart Hall 35, St. Joseph Notre Dame 32
Summit Leadership Academy 48, ACE 43
Sutter 56, Center 47
Swett 84, Vallejo 45
Tennyson 84, Enterprise 44
Terra Nova 53, Pacific Collegiate 34
Thacher 67, Orcutt Academy 40
Tomales 59, Victory Christian Academy 31
Torres 63, Garey 59
Trona 21, Carlin 16
Trona 35, Beatty 28
Turlock 54, Johansen 50
University 76, Westchester 44
University Prep 84, Union Mine 78
University Prep Academy 67, Design Tech 34
USC-MAE 54, Animo Bunche 14
Valhalla 77, Mar Vista 57
Valley 68, Mariposa County 42
Valley Christian 68, Sacramento Country Day 66
Vanden 80, Oakland Tech 66
Vasquez 67, St. Monica Academy 35
Venice 60, Fairfax 50
Victory Christian Academy 104, West Hills 39
Victory Christian 59, Buckingham Charter 16
View Park 59, Locke 29
Vista 69, Del Norte 15
Vista del Lago 64, River Valley 61
Vista del Lago 60, Desert Hot Springs 41
Weed 71, St. Bernard's 62
West 64, Selma 51
West 67, Aspire Langston Hughes Academy 53
Westmont 81, Ann Sobrato 36
Westwood 57, Herlong 22
Willows 56, CORE Butte 44
Windward 66, Verbum Dei Jesuit 43
Wiseburn- Da Vinci 70, Rancho Dominguez 67
Yuba City 69, West Campus 59