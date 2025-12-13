High School

California High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025

See every California boys high school basketball final score from December 12, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Mater Dei plays Riviera
Mater Dei plays Riviera / Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 California high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from the full slate of action.

California high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025

Acalanes 54, Monte Vista 50

Adelanto 60, Eisenhower 58

Alhambra 80, Futures 41

Amador 68, Mariposa County 42

Analy 55, Santa Rosa 43

Anderson 54, West Valley 53

Antelope 67, Ponderosa 50

Apple Valley 66, Victor Valley 58

Archbishop Riordan 89, Inglewood 84

Arcadia 82, Burbank 52

Army-Navy 48, Preuss UCSD 34

Arroyo 46, Ontario 45

Atascadero 55, Justin Garza 52

Athenian 69, Emery 51

Atwater 51, Grace Davis 40

Bakersfield Christian 46, Sheldon 45

Bear River 71, Oroville 42

Beyer 66, Gregori 61

Big Bear 74, San Gorgonio 49

Big Valley Christian 82, AATSA 29

Big Valley Christian 57, Galt 22

Bishop Union 51, Boron 45

Bosco Tech 71, Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary 45

Brave Christian 101, Berean Christian 69

Brea Olinda 70, La Puente 23

Bret Harte 76, Delhi 32

Brophy College Prep 52, Archbishop Mitty 48

Bullard 82, Arroyo Grande 44

Burlingame 68, Valley Christian 45

Cabrillo 54, Woodrow Wilson 48

Calexico 71, El Capitan 33

California Lutheran 67, Hawthorne 39

Calvary Chapel 64, Tournament Opponent 50

Calvin Christian 68, Classical Academy 46

Campolindo 49, Las Lomas 37

Cathedral Catholic 70, Jesuit 66

Central City Value 55, Orthopaedic 42

Central East 68, Santa Ynez 57

Central East 48, San Luis Obispo 46

Central Valley 55, Butte Valley 28

Central Valley Christian 66, Tulare Union 43

Central Valley 77, West Campus 70

Century 38, Santiago 22

Cerritos 78, Kennedy 75

Chadwick 75, CSDR 49

Chaminade 76, Ventura 45

Charter Oak 70, San Dimas 66

Chavez 45, Gonzales 41

Citrus Hill 75, Arroyo Valley 43

Citrus Valley 62, Indio 25

Claremont 67, Sierra Vista 52

Clayton Valley Charter 65, Inderkum 24

Clear Lake 67, Technology 21

Clovis 70, McClatchy 53

Clovis North 79, Saint Mary's 44

Clovis West 63, South 45

Coalinga 49, Shafter 39

Coastal Christian 75, Cuyama Valley 15

College Park 56, Liberty 51

College Prep 55, Sonoma Academy 51

Corcoran 65, Kennedy 58

Cornerstone Christian 72, Heritage 66

Corning 63, Albany 26

Coronado 63, High Tech SD 45

Cosumnes Oaks 67, Justin-Siena 44

Costa Mesa 71, Estancia 55

Crawford 74, Monte Vista 69

Crescenta Valley 75, Hoover 45

Davis Sr. 59, Tournament Opponent 53

De La Salle 57, Head-Royce 36

Del Norte 55, Eureka 50

Del Oro 75, Roseville 61

Denair 70, Vanguard College Prep 24

Diamond Bar 54, La Sierra 24

Diego Rivera 53, Santee 50

Don Lugo 56, Kaiser 50

Don Pedro 58, CCCA 10

Dos Pueblos 54, Capistrano Valley 52

Dougherty Valley 55, Whitney 48

Downey 55, Burbank 53

Dublin 65, Modesto Christian 52

East Nicolaus 54, Delta 26

East Union 75, Fairfield 66

Eastside 44, Highland 36

Edison 87, Mt. Diablo 34

Elk Creek 41, Marin Christian Academy 34

Elk Grove 65, Saint Francis 59

El Modena 67, Fullerton 58

Elsinore 84, Hemet 63

El Toro 62, Portola 58

Emerald 52, Ripon 51

Encina 58, Rio Vista 46

Enochs 61, San Marin 58

Enterprise 84, Tennyson 44

Escondido 46, Holtville 43

Etiwanda 63, Rancho Verde 57

Evergreen Valley 44, Santa Teresa 42

Fallbrook 75, Mission Vista 53

Folsom 74, Salesian College Preparatory 68

Foothill 58, Tustin 44

Foothill 65, Yosemite 38

Foothill 86, Oakmont 66

Foresthill 53, San Juan 38

Foshay 83, Stella High Charter Academy 31

Francis Parker 66, Roosevelt 59

Franklin 71, El Capitan 31

Franklin 66, Weston Ranch 57

Fulton 62, Lake Balboa College Prep 43

Gabrielino 59, Mark Keppel 47

Galileo 52, Balboa 28

George Washington Prep 83, Dorsey 42

Gilroy 54, Aptos 49

Glendora 60, La Canada 55

Golden Sierra 87, Forest Lake Christian 50

Golden Valley 56, Nipomo 34

Golden West 54, Granite Hills 43

Golden Valley 64, Tokay 56

Griffin Academy 64, Envision Academy 57

Half Moon Bay 58, Hillsdale 39

Harbor 64, Kirby Prep 21

Harbor Teacher 66, Hawkins 61

Hayward 52, Miramonte 43

Healdsburg 78, Middletown 39

Helix 71, La Jolla 39

Heritage Christian 45, Canyon 42

Hesperia Christian 74, Cornerstone Christian 42

Hill 75, Harker 34

Hillar 75, Pioneer Valley 51

Hilltop 59, Liberty Charter 56

Homestead 67, Artesia 60

Hoover 75, Crescenta Valley 45

Horizon Prep 46, Warner 43

Huntington Beach 74, Laguna Beach 52

Huntington Park 42, Garfield 31

Indian Springs 63, Redlands 50

Jefferson 62, Dr. Maya Angelou Community 57

Jesuit 70, Cathedral Catholic 66

Jordan 50, Crenshaw 48

Justin Garza 68, Mission College Prep 64

Kerman 56, Madera 44

King 81, JW North 43

Kings Christian 63, Caruthers 56

KIPP San Jose Collegiate 33, Pescadero 23

La Jolla Country Day 77, Scripps Ranch 53

Laguna Blanca 50, Grace 44

La Salle 68, St. Francis 54

Layton Christian Academy 43, JSerra Catholic 33

Legacy 63, South East 60

Leigh 65, Priory 43

Liberty 56, College Park 51

Lincoln 66, Wilson 61

Lincoln 66, Marin Catholic 50

Littlerock 46, Lancaster 30

Live Oak 64, Lincoln 58

Lodi 50, San Ramon Valley 49

Lompoc 68, Hilmar 63

Long Beach Poly 69, Hesperia 45

Los Amigos 65, El Segundo 57

Los Angeles 51, West Adams 45

Los Angeles CES 54, Hamilton 49

Los Gatos 57, California 49

Lower Lake 53, Biggs 52

Lynbrook 53, American 39

MacDonald 77, Yerba Buena 32

Mammoth 38, Frazier Mountain 29

Manteca 51, Calaveras 46

Marina 66, Rancho San Juan 59

Marin Academy 58, Ukiah 45

Marysville 82, Liberty Ranch 52

Maxwell 83, Princeton 41

McFarland 81, Hanford West 65

McKinleyville 65, Mt. Shasta 61

McNair 77, Central Valley 70

Mendota 55, Fresno Christian 55

Menlo School 50, Leland 41

Middle College 86, MSCP 49

Mira Loma 40, Trinity Christian 39

Mission College Prep 68, Justin Garza 64

Modesto 54, Patterson 15

Monrovia 84, Rise Kohyang 23

Monroe 81, Verdugo Hills 50

Monte Vista Christian 54, Hollister 48

Montebello 51, Edgewood 45

Monta Vista 80, San Lorenzo Valley 55

Morse 72, O'Farrell Charter 35

MSAR 84, WISH Academy 32

Mt. Shasta 65, McKinleyville 61

Mt. Shasta 54, Yreka 37

Narbonne 72, Banning 29

Nevada Union 66, Santa Ynez 42

New Roads 37, CAMS 23

Nogales 59, Rowland 39

Norco 82, Oak Hills 56

North 57, Centennial 56

North Hollywood 70, Arleta 53

Northgate 54, Piedmont 43

Northwood 57, Ayala 45

Oak Ridge 49, Laguna Creek 48

Oakdale 84, Templeton 45

Oakland Military Institute 54, Quarry Lane 16

Oakland Tech 80, Vanden 66

Oakwood 71, Scotts Valley 28

Oceanside 62, St. Joseph Academy 44

Orland 67, Rancho Cotate 62

Owyhee 53, Damien 47

Oxford Academy 61, Paramount 50

Pacific Ridge 54, Carlsbad 48

Palo Alto 62, Sacred Heart Prep 54

Palm Desert 67, Heritage 44

Palma 59, Soquel 52

Palmdale 68, Antelope Valley 46

Palo Verde Valley 54, Somerton 18

Panorama 62, Canoga Park 28

Parlier 79, Highland 41

Pasadena 81, Burroughs 21

Pinole Valley 81, Santa Cruz 48

Pinewood 72, More 34

Pioneer 70, Santa Fe 58

Pleasant Grove 55, Venture Academy 53

Pleasant Valley 53, Vista del Lago 42

Pleasant Valley 50, Rocklin 48

Poly 86, Chavez 17

Portola 61, Truckee 57

Poway 65, Sage Creek 49

Providence 46, Faith Christian 42

Quartz Hill 60, Knight 40

Red Bluff 58, Fortuna 51

Redlands East Valley 62, Chaparral 61

Redmond 78, Pacifica Christian 52

Reedley 70, Morro Bay 52

Ripon Christian 63, Central Catholic 50

Riverside Prep 53, Sultana 45

Robert F. Kennedy Community 77, Hollywood 54

Rodriguez 87, Bradshaw Christian 42

Roosevelt 60, South Gate 27

Roosevelt 59, Salinas 57

Rosemead 54, Bellflower 52

Rosemont 47, Kennedy 27

Roybal 49, Contreras 48

Rubidoux 68, Pacific 38

Saddleback 52, Pacifica 28

Sage Creek 65, Poway 49

San Bernardino 99, Woodcrest Christian 76

San Dieguito Academy 63, Escondido Charter 54

San Jacinto 63, Santa Rosa Academy 44

San Joaquin Memorial 74, Clovis East 40

San Leandro 58, Redwood 56

San Marcos 63, Rancho Buena Vista 55

San Mateo 57, AIMS College Prep 44

San Pasqual 58, Maranatha Christian 42

Santa Clara 65, Cate 45

Santa Margarita 92, Village Christian 85

Santa Monica 58, Crossroads 53

Santiago 73, Liberty 42

Servite 73, Western 43

Shasta 59, Napa 40

Sherman Oaks CES 100, Elizabeth 47

Sierra 71, Argonaut 61

Silver Valley 80, University Prep 51

Sonoma Academy 55, College Prep 51

Sotomayor 78, CNDLC 40

South Fork 79, Roseland University Prep 72

South Fork 75, St. Helena 72

South Medford 66, Montgomery 50

Southwest EC 56, El Cajon Valley 39

Spanish Springs 64, Foothill 40

St. Bernard's 72, Durham 49

St. Bernard's 71, Weed 62

St. Joseph 60, Crespi 51

St. Margaret's 91, Santa Ana 55

Stern 72, Alliance Ouchi 40

Stevenson 71, Rio Americano 34

Stone Ridge Christian 64, Mountain House 48

Strathmore 60, El Diamante 47

Stuart Hall 35, St. Joseph Notre Dame 32

Summit Leadership Academy 48, ACE 43

Sutter 56, Center 47

Swett 84, Vallejo 45

Tennyson 84, Enterprise 44

Terra Nova 53, Pacific Collegiate 34

Thacher 67, Orcutt Academy 40

Tomales 59, Victory Christian Academy 31

Torres 63, Garey 59

Trona 21, Carlin 16

Trona 35, Beatty 28

Turlock 54, Johansen 50

University 76, Westchester 44

University Prep 84, Union Mine 78

University Prep Academy 67, Design Tech 34

USC-MAE 54, Animo Bunche 14

Valhalla 77, Mar Vista 57

Valley 68, Mariposa County 42

Valley Christian 68, Sacramento Country Day 66

Vanden 80, Oakland Tech 66

Vasquez 67, St. Monica Academy 35

Venice 60, Fairfax 50

Victory Christian Academy 104, West Hills 39

Victory Christian 59, Buckingham Charter 16

View Park 59, Locke 29

Vista 69, Del Norte 15

Vista del Lago 64, River Valley 61

Vista del Lago 60, Desert Hot Springs 41

Weed 71, St. Bernard's 62

West 64, Selma 51

West 67, Aspire Langston Hughes Academy 53

Westmont 81, Ann Sobrato 36

Westwood 57, Herlong 22

Willows 56, CORE Butte 44

Windward 66, Verbum Dei Jesuit 43

Wiseburn- Da Vinci 70, Rancho Dominguez 67

Yuba City 69, West Campus 59

More Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/California