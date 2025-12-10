High School

California High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025

See every California boys high school basketball final score from December 9, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Rancho Mirage dribbles the ball against Canyon in a CIF-SS Division 2A playoff game in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
Rancho Mirage dribbles the ball against Canyon in a CIF-SS Division 2A playoff game in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. / Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 California high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

California high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

Alhambra 57, San Lorenzo 52

Amador Valley 73, Mt. Eden 28

Animo Venice 63, Burton 15

Animo Watts 46, New Designs Watts 30

Aragon 78, Overfelt 50

Arroyo 53, KIPP King 40

Atascadero 83, Ridgeview 48

Atwater 60, Calaveras 43

Bentley 84, Making Waves Academy 31

Biggs 57, Chester 51

Brave Christian 106, Fremont Christian 19

Bret Harte 68, Waterford 32

Brio College Prep 48, Southwestern Academy 45

Burbank 93, Johnson 46

Burlingame 75, Hillsdale 54

Canoga Park 52, Vaughn 36

Casa Grande 72, Healdsburg 30

Central Valley 62, Williams 48

Chico 67, Pleasant Grove 46

Clovis East 62, McLane 51

Clovis West 88, Hoover 68

Coalinga 55, Exeter 44

Colfax 83, Dixon 42

College Prep 66, St. Joseph Notre Dame 60

Contra Costa Christian 69, California Crosspoint 53

Credo 61, Willits 51

Cristo Rey De La Salle 62, Summit K2 32

Crystal Springs Uplands 54, Capuchino 47

Del Oro 69, Delano 48

Dougherty Valley 64, Berkeley 62

Drew 68, Westmoor 51

Dublin 88, Kimball 38

East Union 81, River Islands 56

East Valley 50, Central City Value 40

Enterprise 65, Mt. Shasta 48

Everett Alvarez 63, Alisal 59

Fairfield 60, Armijo 49

Firebaugh 65, Fowler 59

Foothill 61, Valley 40

Forest Lake Christian 53, Faith Christian 44

Fort Bragg 70, Upper Lake 59

Golden Valley 54, Escalon 51

Granada 57, Ygnacio Valley 44

Gregori 82, Ceres 44

Gridley 65, Colusa 64

Happy Camp 56, Big Valley 43

Harvard-Westlake 69, Bakersfield Christian 29

Head-Royce 79, Redwood Christian 64

Heritage 57, Antioch 52

Hollister 67, Pajaro Valley 10

Homestead 50, Fremont 48

Indian Springs 35, Baker 33

Iovine and Young Center 36, Alliance Bloomfield 32

James Logan 55, Mission San Jose 51

Kelseyville 54, Lower Lake 51

Kennedy 61, American 59

KIPP San Jose Collegiate 55, Cindy Avitia 22

Kings Christian 71, Riverdale Christian 48

Lakeview 61, Modoc 47

Leland 63, Evergreen Valley 45

Liberty 85, Central 10

Liberty Baptist 39, CVCA 29

Linden 51, Franklin 44

Livermore 62, Benicia 53

Los Gatos 67, Menlo School 60

Lucerne Valley 55, Trona 29

MacDonald 81, Hill 30

Madera 65, Reedley 53

Mammoth 48, Whittell 38

Maria Carrillo 71, Piner 47

McKinleyville 78, Hoopa Valley 38

Mendocino 64, South Fork 59

Merced 71, Immanuel 40

Middletown 66, Cloverdale 36

Monte Vista 61, Franklin 54

Moorpark 74, Marshall 59

Moreau Catholic 78, Irvington 36

Oakmont 85, Rio Vista 24

Orange Cove 55, Avenal 31

Orland 58, Lassen 54

Oroville 79, East Nicolaus 67

Palo Alto 48, Leigh 41

Piedmont Hills 53, James Lick 35

Pinewood 79, BISV 48

Pittsburg 64, Emerald 43

Placer 63, Del Oro 55

Point Arena 66, Potter Valley 49

Providence 34, Loyalton 30

Quarry Lane 74, California School for the Deaf 10

Rancho Cucamonga 72, Rancho Dominguez 62

Red Bluff 55, Corning 38

Rio Americano 69, Davis Sr. 59

Rolling Hills Prep 83, Hamilton 49

Rosamond 55, Lone Pine 34

Roseland University Prep 55, Calistoga 47

Rosemont 56, Center 39

Sacramento Country Day 78, Pine Hills Adventist 51

San Joaquin Memorial 67, Hanford 52

San Marin 91, Novato 40

San Rafael 58, Sonoma Valley 45

San Ramon Valley 71, Marin Catholic 54

Santa Maria 89, Paso Robles 74

Santa Rosa 58, Vintage 52

Santa Teresa 57, Ann Sobrato 42

SEED: LA 80, Alliance Ted K. Tajima 28

SHCP 59, El Camino 42

Sonoma Academy 77, Roseland Collegiate Prep 17

Soquel 53, Salinas 36

Sotomayor 58, Rise Kohyang 35

Stagg 61, Humphreys Able Charter 42

Stockdale 58, Tehachapi 55

Stone Ridge Christian 52, Chowchilla 35

Stratford Prep 43, Khan Lab 41

Summit Shasta 54, South San Francisco 50

Templeton 59, Kerman 50

Tomales 56, Geyserville 14

Trinity 68, Hamilton 41

Tulelake 75, Surprise Valley 62

Turlock 52, Cosumnes Oaks 50

Twelve Bridges 55, Lincoln 36

University 75, Terra Nova 34

University Prep Academy 58, Cristo Rey San Jose Jesuit 40

Urban 36, International 31

Vacaville Christian 64, Turlock Christian 57

Valley Christian 73, Priory 50

West 61, Chavez 29

West Campus 55, Florin 29

West Valley 56, Willows 31

Westwood 94, Princeton 53

WISH Academy 72, Animo Pat Brown 21

Wonderful College Prep Academy 66, Frazier Mountain 32

Wood 62, Woodland Christian 27

Yerba Buena 51, Mt. Pleasant 35

Yreka 59, Phoenix 37

