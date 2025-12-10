California High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025
The 2025 California high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
California high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025
Alhambra 57, San Lorenzo 52
Amador Valley 73, Mt. Eden 28
Animo Venice 63, Burton 15
Animo Watts 46, New Designs Watts 30
Aragon 78, Overfelt 50
Arroyo 53, KIPP King 40
Atascadero 83, Ridgeview 48
Atwater 60, Calaveras 43
Bentley 84, Making Waves Academy 31
Biggs 57, Chester 51
Brave Christian 106, Fremont Christian 19
Bret Harte 68, Waterford 32
Brio College Prep 48, Southwestern Academy 45
Burbank 93, Johnson 46
Burlingame 75, Hillsdale 54
Canoga Park 52, Vaughn 36
Casa Grande 72, Healdsburg 30
Central Valley 62, Williams 48
Chico 67, Pleasant Grove 46
Clovis East 62, McLane 51
Clovis West 88, Hoover 68
Coalinga 55, Exeter 44
Colfax 83, Dixon 42
College Prep 66, St. Joseph Notre Dame 60
Contra Costa Christian 69, California Crosspoint 53
Credo 61, Willits 51
Cristo Rey De La Salle 62, Summit K2 32
Crystal Springs Uplands 54, Capuchino 47
Del Oro 69, Delano 48
Dougherty Valley 64, Berkeley 62
Drew 68, Westmoor 51
Dublin 88, Kimball 38
East Union 81, River Islands 56
East Valley 50, Central City Value 40
Enterprise 65, Mt. Shasta 48
Everett Alvarez 63, Alisal 59
Fairfield 60, Armijo 49
Firebaugh 65, Fowler 59
Foothill 61, Valley 40
Forest Lake Christian 53, Faith Christian 44
Fort Bragg 70, Upper Lake 59
Golden Valley 54, Escalon 51
Granada 57, Ygnacio Valley 44
Gregori 82, Ceres 44
Gridley 65, Colusa 64
Happy Camp 56, Big Valley 43
Harvard-Westlake 69, Bakersfield Christian 29
Head-Royce 79, Redwood Christian 64
Heritage 57, Antioch 52
Hollister 67, Pajaro Valley 10
Homestead 50, Fremont 48
Indian Springs 35, Baker 33
Iovine and Young Center 36, Alliance Bloomfield 32
James Logan 55, Mission San Jose 51
Kelseyville 54, Lower Lake 51
Kennedy 61, American 59
KIPP San Jose Collegiate 55, Cindy Avitia 22
Kings Christian 71, Riverdale Christian 48
Lakeview 61, Modoc 47
Leland 63, Evergreen Valley 45
Liberty 85, Central 10
Liberty Baptist 39, CVCA 29
Linden 51, Franklin 44
Livermore 62, Benicia 53
Los Gatos 67, Menlo School 60
Lucerne Valley 55, Trona 29
MacDonald 81, Hill 30
Madera 65, Reedley 53
Mammoth 48, Whittell 38
Maria Carrillo 71, Piner 47
McKinleyville 78, Hoopa Valley 38
Mendocino 64, South Fork 59
Merced 71, Immanuel 40
Middletown 66, Cloverdale 36
Monte Vista 61, Franklin 54
Moorpark 74, Marshall 59
Moreau Catholic 78, Irvington 36
Oakmont 85, Rio Vista 24
Orange Cove 55, Avenal 31
Orland 58, Lassen 54
Oroville 79, East Nicolaus 67
Palo Alto 48, Leigh 41
Piedmont Hills 53, James Lick 35
Pinewood 79, BISV 48
Pittsburg 64, Emerald 43
Placer 63, Del Oro 55
Point Arena 66, Potter Valley 49
Providence 34, Loyalton 30
Quarry Lane 74, California School for the Deaf 10
Rancho Cucamonga 72, Rancho Dominguez 62
Red Bluff 55, Corning 38
Rio Americano 69, Davis Sr. 59
Rolling Hills Prep 83, Hamilton 49
Rosamond 55, Lone Pine 34
Roseland University Prep 55, Calistoga 47
Rosemont 56, Center 39
Sacramento Country Day 78, Pine Hills Adventist 51
San Joaquin Memorial 67, Hanford 52
San Marin 91, Novato 40
San Rafael 58, Sonoma Valley 45
San Ramon Valley 71, Marin Catholic 54
Santa Maria 89, Paso Robles 74
Santa Rosa 58, Vintage 52
Santa Teresa 57, Ann Sobrato 42
SEED: LA 80, Alliance Ted K. Tajima 28
SHCP 59, El Camino 42
Sonoma Academy 77, Roseland Collegiate Prep 17
Soquel 53, Salinas 36
Sotomayor 58, Rise Kohyang 35
Stagg 61, Humphreys Able Charter 42
Stockdale 58, Tehachapi 55
Stone Ridge Christian 52, Chowchilla 35
Stratford Prep 43, Khan Lab 41
Summit Shasta 54, South San Francisco 50
Templeton 59, Kerman 50
Tomales 56, Geyserville 14
Trinity 68, Hamilton 41
Tulelake 75, Surprise Valley 62
Turlock 52, Cosumnes Oaks 50
Twelve Bridges 55, Lincoln 36
University 75, Terra Nova 34
University Prep Academy 58, Cristo Rey San Jose Jesuit 40
Urban 36, International 31
Vacaville Christian 64, Turlock Christian 57
Valley Christian 73, Priory 50
West 61, Chavez 29
West Campus 55, Florin 29
West Valley 56, Willows 31
Westwood 94, Princeton 53
WISH Academy 72, Animo Pat Brown 21
Wonderful College Prep Academy 66, Frazier Mountain 32
Wood 62, Woodland Christian 27
Yerba Buena 51, Mt. Pleasant 35
Yreka 59, Phoenix 37